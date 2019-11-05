Why Are These Elevator Buttons So Bad?
The Verge's San Francisco office has struggled with the design of their elevator. Why are these buttons so poorly designed?
"Many car accidents are caused by drivers not being able to see hazards due to blind spots. My prototype is designed to get rid of those blind spots by displaying an image of the area behind them onto the spot. I used a small projector as the displaying device and a webcam as the recording device."
Get a rare glimpse at life in Paris at the beginning of the last century.
Sleep experts address and debunk myths such as "Your brain and body will adapt to less sleep" and whether or not you should stay in bed when you can't fall asleep.
The barrier between 2D and 3D and between real and painted in "The Bigger Picture" is almost impossible to discern.
You might want to rethink keeping "proficient in Excel" in your resume after this.
In a time of great wealth inequality, Jean-Jacques Rousseau's famous words have resonance for a new era.
I've ranked the ramens based on two metrics: taste and something I call Truth in Advertising, or T.I.A. Does it taste like the thing it purports to taste like? Does the shrimp ramen taste like shrimp? Does the chicken taste like chicken?
We all really need to work on our trivia.
Meet Dmitry Krivenko (aka Smoove). Krivenko is a Ukrainian basketball player and, according to his Twitter bio, "one of the best dunkers in the world." And so long as he's doing stuff like this, we're not going to argue.
A new book argues that ancient people had surprisingly diverse diets — and that modern people should follow in their footsteps.
Many of the Trump team's chief arguments are undercut in two documents.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
Data collection, advertisements and "sold out" offers are all major roadblocks for OnMyWay, a new app promising "cash" for driving safe.
"What I like about this film is that no matter where I am in my life, I'm not watching the film 'Click.'"
"The thud was thicker than I'd expected. It felt as if my head had been slammed in a car door."
The principle-agent theory of workplace motivation doesn't apply as jobs become increasingly pointless.
The look on his face says it all.
If you had invested $100 in the No.1 best-performing stock this century, your investment would be worth a whopping $62,444 today. That stock? Monster, the energy drink company.
A guy took all of the elements found in pop music today and was able to create something that sounds like a hit jam completely on the fly.
The online retailer has filed dozens of lawsuits against makers of skis and pants — and even Backcountry Babes, an avalanche safety course.
Take a look inside three floating homes on a quiet lake in Seattle, where houseboat living is buoyed by plenty of perks — and a few challenges.
A chemist once at the center of an era-defining sports scandal now is eager to improve your health.
Men wore hats and carried black umbrellas and briefcases. Women wore furs and tights the color of stewed tea. Boys wore shorts all year round. Tobacco and gin were the drugs of choice.
We feel very bad for laughing at this. On the other hand, it's almost amazing how disastrously this unfolded.
Your Macallan 12 can come with you in style.
After being questioned by a reporter about the safety rules involving electric scooters, a woman gets into a fender bender.
"I thought that I would be safe from the robotic replacement campaign. But there's a new article-writing AI that might prove me wrong."
"The noise is canceled, and so are broke people."
New Delhi and nearby cities and towns in India are suffering through some of the worst air quality that residents have experienced in years.
Imperial Disney is the result not of animation genius but mergers and acquisitions genius. It is not a corporation that pushes the bounds of artistic and technological possibility but a corporation that pushes the bounds of legal possibility under the radical pro-consolidation framework that has existed since the 1990s.
How could the videographer have known how iconic this would seem here in 2019? Thank you, sir.
PureCSS Lace by Diana Smith is the latest portrait made from code, rendered in-browser.
The General is buried at Washington and Lee University. For over a century that was never a problem. Then came Charlottesville.
It may seem silly now, but the force was clearly with him.
Secret documents obtained by BuzzFeed News allege that New Orleans failed to test for lead in the city's highest-risk homes — and covered it up for years.
Just when you thought it couldn't get more embarrassing for poor Scott, it does — again and again.
PSA: There is no good reason to wear blackface.
Seth Meyers talks about a sketch from British comedy show "Smith and Jones" about Nazi generals, which he considers a perfect comedy sketch.
ABC News anchor Amy Robach was caught on camera — in what she calls a "moment of frustration" — lamenting that the network killed her story about Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.
The 1989 movie may have saved the Disney corporation, but it also sent important messages about identity to its young audiences.
It takes a "very special buyer" to want to live inside a century-old former church.
It's painful to even just watch.
Cinema is an art form that brings you the unexpected. In superhero movies, nothing is at risk, the director says.
Dubbed the "infinite money cheat code" by users of Reddit Inc.'s WallStreetBets forum, the bug is being exploited, according to users on the forum. One trader bragged about a $1 million position funded by a $4,000 deposit.
Fidel Castro gifted the island to East Germany but after they reunified, it was never given back. Now what?
Every time we think we have a grasp of how big the universe is and the planets and stars in it are, we get a reminder like this.
Despite obvious symptoms, it took me months to realize I had PTSD — and even longer to accept it. Here's why it's so hard to recognize and to treat.
The sound effects make it all the creepier.
The ethical thing to do if you need to cancel a crowd-funded wedding would probably be to return people's money — not buy a blowout vacation.