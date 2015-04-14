Why Are There Just Four Potato Chip Flavors In America?
How plain, sour cream and onion, BBQ and salt and vinegar became the default potato chip roster in the United States.
How plain, sour cream and onion, BBQ and salt and vinegar became the default potato chip roster in the United States.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
How plain, sour cream and onion, BBQ and salt and vinegar became the default potato chip roster in the United States.
It's all too easy to forget the victims and glamorize the grifter.
Tom Scott attempts to find out if someone can follow an AirTag in transit and it's a roller coaster ride.
Sanctions haven't touched their face-saving philanthropy.
A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.
The debate between team ice and team wind has been settled, and the answer is…kind of both?
That time Raytheon subpoenaed Yahoo! to get it to give up the names of three anonymous Y! Finance message board users so it could sue them too.
The company's crackdown on a worker protest in New York backfired and led to a historic labor victory.
We'll never forget Estelle Harris's role as Mrs. Constanza in "Seinfeld," especially when she caught her son in flagrante delicto reading Glamour magazine.
By now, you probably know that one of the most economical ways to transform a space is with a gallon of paint. But many homeowners and renters say painting is one of their least favorite home improvement tasks, often because of how boring it is.
The Best New Artist category is a murderer's row of TikTok favorites.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Cecily Strong and Mikey Day welcome a dollmaker to show off his creations on a home shopping network. Things immediately become dirty and scandalous.
The Asian supermarket is a place to experience new foods and a sense of community.
Gunna, Simon Rex, Pete Davidson, and Chris Redd share some good picks on streaming services, while entertaining us with some '90s rap video aesthetics.
The Australian rock band were always the kings of the double entendre. But their most shameless novelty song holds the key to the group's proudly juvenile ethos.
The lake is approaching levels one official said were previously only considered "academic" and discussed "for fun."
An Oscars seat filler (Jerrod Carmichael) gets interrupted while talking to Will Smith (Chris Redd). And "Paddington 2" gets name dropped! We didn't expect that.
From ducks to dolphins, females have developed sex organs that help them deter undesirable suitors and derive pleasure from non-reproductive behavior
For nearly all of its modern existence, the Great Dismal Swamp has been excluded from U.S. history. Now there's a push to bring its significance to light—and it's revealing what really goes into remembering the truths of our ancestors.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Kenan Thompson as OJ stops by "SNL" to discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. We didn't think OJ was going to show up but he did.
This curated selection of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're an excellent way to spice up your holiday traditions.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
Hubert Davis, Caleb Love, Roy Williams, and Coach K all had some memorable moments from this epic March Madness battle.
MIT brings back a test that, despite its reputation, helps low-income students in an inequitable society.
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
Here's what what life was really like for a cat living in Ancient Egypt.
With an assist from Diana Ross, at the 1999 MTV Music Awards, the hip-hop legend transformed the pastie from a cover-all to a sartorial centerpiece.
This denim jacket has the classic "Long Haul" design, but the organic cotton used here means you won't have to break it in at all. It's comfy from day one.
BJ Novak catches Cadbury Creme Eggs in a lie during this memorable interview from the archives with Conan O'Brien. (From 2007)
"Is It Cake?" does a disservice to the fine art of realistic cakes.
You know that gimmick where you take an energetic pop hit and slow it down to make it wistful? Well, this is proof that you should let the band do it themselves. (From 2017)
Or you did read them and just want to re-read them again.
Soldiers may enjoy their time in a Humvee or Huey nowadays, but there is no military vehicle more beloved than the World War II Jeep.
The '90s really were a different time. A time when people had values and endless prescriptions for Lithium. (From 2012)
Amid boycotts and protests are the Grammy Awards on their way to the pop culture dumpster?
It's over a decade since seven perfectly arranged beans came to constitute dinner. But is the age of small plates dining coming to an end? And if so, what's next?
Mel Gibson's handler abruptly shut down an interview with Jesse Watters after the host asked the actor about the Will Smith Chris Rock slap.
Yesterday, following a dramatic U-turn, the government confirmed that it would continue with its plans to ban conversion therapy. But there was a catch: the practice would be banned for lesbians and gay men, but not for trans people.
The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program's noble mission to help injured airmen is hampered by what numerous people say is a toxic workplace.
Aaron Rodgers' beef with Ndamukong Suh had cold feet, hard hits, and took a decade to play out.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
Here's how big each nation's proven oil reserve is, thanks to a nifty graphic from Ruben Berge Mathisen.
Tory Kotsur interprets our favorite scenes from "The Godfather," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Jaws," "The Graduate," and more.
Visitors to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland report feelings of tightness in their chests, nervousness in their hands, and feelings of depression.
It begins with the swearmaster jumping into the sea for no real reason, and doesn't improve from there.