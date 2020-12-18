Why Are The Most Popular Christmas Songs From Over 60 Years Ago?
Nobody makes Christmas music like they used to…in the 1940s.
Back in 2016, Tony Schwartz foresaw exactly what Trump would do when he lost the election.
Back in 2016, Vsauce3 host Jake Roper studied how badly hurt someone could get if they got "Home Aloned." The results weren't pretty.
Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and his wife Karen (Lauren Holt) receive the COVID-19 vaccine live on national television.
Pastry chef and baker Claire Saffitz makes a cream puff skyscraper from her new cookbook "Dessert Person."
Toby learns how to protect animals on this farm.
The Washington Post's Michael Andor Brodeur says this is the only way to truly listen to the ubiquitous Christmas song. Please enjoy the Last Christmas (PHON.O's Calm Down Edit).
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Testing of the prevalence and effects of the new variant will take weeks, but scientists don't expect it to cause more severe disease or be resistant to the vaccine.
A short but beautifully captured shot of a fox calculating and catching a fish in an ice hole.
A Russian agent sent to tail Alexey Navalny has revealed how a lethal toxin was secreted in the underpants of the opposition leader. He thought it was an official debriefing, but he was talking to Navalny himself.
We sent a photographer to capture scenes of people enjoying mask-free socialization, even as a fresh outbreak threatens to unflatten the curve.
Charlie does a little interior design work in his spare time.
Why did Christie Smythe upend her life and stability for Martin Shkreli, one of the least-liked men in the world?
During an extremely dark year, even the harshest skeptics were converted to the real-life simulacrum of our normal problems.
Aubrey Iacobelli was woken up at four in the morning by the sound of her dog barking at the tree.
The kicker? It's actually saving us.
Lauren Williams has charted an adventurous mathematical career out of the pieces of a fundamental object called the positive Grassmannian.
Bed Bath & Beyond's plus-size mailer, known as Big Blue, has made it to TV, eBay, even a mobster's kitchen drawer. "The poor mailmen," the company's former marketing VP said, "what we did to them."
The inventor of Yakity Yak Teeth, Battling Tops, Vac-u-form, KerPlunk and Stompers shares the secrets of his success.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The "Monster Hunter" star reflects on her cinematic evolution.
While the United States floundered, South Korea kept infection rates low with massive testing and extremely good contact tracing. Here's how the country was able to halt virus transmission better than nearly every country.
The races could reveal the mood of the nation as it moves from the pandemic. Will the decisions governors made in 2020 become anchors or buoys for their careers?
Sundance 2021 features debuts from actors-turned-directors Rebecca Hall and Robin Wright. Women and BIPOC creators make up half the lineup.
A photographer documents his father's last years with Alzheimer's.
In an alternate ending to "Home Alone 2," Kevin McCallister (Melissa Villaseñor) strikes up a friendship with the pigeon lady (Kristen Wiig.)
Born and raised in Denmark, the 30-something Michael arrived in New York in 2014 with $79 to his name. Within six years, he has parlayed that into a real estate portfolio worth $250 million, a substantial social media following and a mission to make real estate investing accessible to communities of color.
During the '70s and '80s, Harald Hauswald shot from the hip, secretly documenting life in East Germany — and making powerful enemies in the process.
Back in 2016, Tony Schwartz foresaw exactly what Trump would do when he lost the election.
In a groundbreaking decision, a UK court ruled that polluted air was a contributing factor to the 9-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah's tragic passing in 2013. She is the first person in the world to have a death certificate that lists air pollution as the cause.
Families are getting put out on the street despite an eviction protection order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates say the order needs to be extended and strengthened.
After Smartmatic threatened a lawsuit, Lou Dobbs changed his tune on the company by running a stunning rebuttal of his own claims.
How a trade and the most unusual offseason in NFL history turned Diggs into the league's top receiver.
The legendary designer on rejecting violence in games, trying to be a good boss and building Nintendo's Disneyland.
Using rockets and pickup trucks, Chinese officials are seeding clouds and bringing the rain. But do they have other uses in mind?
Because of COVID-19, developers are realizing that incorporating health concerns in a building's design isn't just a luxury — it's a necessity.
Dozens and dozens of cocktail recipes paired with commentary on some of the most important works of fiction? Sign us up.
them. is dedicating this series to the spaces taken from us but also those that remain, persisting as best any of us can during these trying times.
We picked up a whole new vocabulary this year — some of it words that have been around forever.
The holidays are going to be rough this year. Lean into it with these devastatingly great odes to a blue Christmas.
How the plastics industry fooled us into thinking we were helping the environment by "recycling" plastic.
Some believe it's an extraterrestrial spacecraft. NASA says it's probably just space junk. Here are the facts.
It's unlikely any of these will arrive by Christmas. That's O.K. Time is a false idea, especially this year.
Turns out not everything was meant to be viewed in 4K, but Wham!'s "Last Christmas" looks exquisite.
Saluting an A-plus B-movie star.
See how two children in the same city experience the inequalities of air pollution.
New York City got a foot of snow this week, and one ambitious man took the opportunity to do some sweet tricks off a ramp by having his friends slingshot him.