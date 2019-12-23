Why Are People Registering Their Cars In Montana?
People are purchasing high-end vehicles and registering them in Montana? What is the benefit of doing that?
There are so many Airpod knockoffs. YouTuber Unbox Therapy tests all of them out.
YouTuber Tavarish found an abandoned van featured on the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and discovered with a little love, it still could be revived to its former glory.
Dorothea Taylor drops a sick beat on this Disturbed classic.
After looking through a series of profiles, women attempt to pick men from a lineup based on their dating profiles.
One man's unlikely journey from servant and prisoner of war to bodybuilding champion — with an epic, trans-continental love story along the way.
Despite the fame of each singer, few in their time would have believed that their 1977 collaboration on Crosby's TV show would become the beloved cultural artifact it is today.
While walking through Três Lagoas, someone noticed something funny about this tree.
Even as brands put more women's-specific shoes on the market, female foot pain persists. The problem, it turns out, is that we aren't sure how to design a safe, comfortable shoe in the first place.
Thursday's debate featured few gotcha moments and many familiar shticks.
One of the most coveted awards in the restaurant business, a star can elevate a local-favorite to a must visit global destination overnight.
A non-comprehensive list of the year's best personal essays — on everything from mental health to relationships, identity, creativity, family and all that makes us human.
A decade after the great recession, our politics are different, but our finances are worse.
Doug DeMuro gives a tour of a behemoth pickup truck that would make Greta Thunberg cry.
For years, we've wondered whether a doctor who received a payment linked to a particular drug prescribed more of that drug. We now have the answer: yes.
This blocky pink book sets out to accomplish a big task: present a visual representation of humans and the art they've created — from the beginning.
The brutality of Fashion Nova's hyperaccelerated production model was always an open secret, but the fashion industry rewards willful avoidance.
Forget about "Rise of Skywalker." This is the good Star Wars movie this year.
In just three years, the Trump administration has diminished the role of science in federal policymaking while halting or disrupting research projects nationwide, marking a transformation of the federal government whose effects, experts say, could reverberate for years.
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play.
The pathologies that have plagued the left were all on display one October day in 2010.
Ten books that sparked debate, started conversations, and launched movements in the past ten years—and what to read next
Twenty years after "Galaxy Quest" hit theaters, director Dean Parisot and stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Justin Long look back at capturing lightning in a bottle, and reveal the apology Jeffrey Katzenberg issued over the film's bungled marketing campaign.
Twenty years ago, "Eyes Wide Shut" hit theaters. And it was during the making of Kubrick's racy thriller that Scientology temporarily lost its top ambassador and No. 2: Tom Cruise.
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
Deeply conservative, they organize online and outside the Republican Party apparatus, engaging in more explicit versions of the chest-beating seen at the president's rallies.
Three decades ago, two stoner musicians designed a product whose cheap imitations sold into the billions — but today, nobody knows their names.
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off.
In 2010, celebrities were beholden to swarms of paparazzi and the ever-present threat of TMZ. A decade later, they're back in control.
In 2010, the future of electric vehicles looked wide open. The terrain was rocky, but fertile; full of opportunity, if you could make it through the technical and consumer crags.
There's so much torque here it shouldn't be allowed.
Video interviews and group texts obtained by The Times show men describing their platoon leader in grim terms.
The sole goal of the YouTube aggregator My '90s TV is recreating the bygone experience of channel-surfing.
On rare occasions, pilots will dump fuel in mid-air. Why do they do this?
Ironic Capitals and strettttchedddd
out words have allowed us to communicate our feelings in writing like never before.
Brace for some (more) hot takes about In-N-Out, barbecue and cast-iron pans.
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
As the mall declines, American Dream — a "destination" at the height of capitalism — rises. Welcome to the era of the post-shopping mall.
Stop trying so hard to nap. Resting could have similar benefits.
YouTuber Destin Sandlin attempts to break into a smart home with just the help of a laser.
How superfans of the band built a private — and far more valuable — version of LinkedIn.
Alright folks, I'm calling it: 2019 was officially the year the climate crisis went mainstream. Think about it. No longer is mention of the warming atmosphere, melting ice sheets, and acidifying oceans — along with the resulting human suffering — limited to the "environment" section of the newspaper. It's not a niche worry for small pockets of concerned citizens.
Rivian's much-hyped electric pickup truck is set to be released sometime next year, and the company is ready to start showing off what it can do.
A roundup of ten of the best feuds from the 2010s. The list includes Donald Trump fighting with Rosie O'Donnell, Drake and Push-T, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian beefing with, well, a lot of other women.
Over 30 years ago, a group of friends bought some Christmas trees in New Hampshire and drove them down to NYC, thinking they could join the vibrant street-corner tree market and turn a tidy profit. Things didn't go quite as planned.
This is what love looks like. Or rather, this is what caffeine addiction looks like.