Why Alan Rickman Is So Good In 'Die Hard'
Alan Rickman's performance as Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" was so masterful, you almost were rooting for him against Bruce Willis.
Alan Rickman's performance as Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" was so masterful, you almost were rooting for him against Bruce Willis.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Alan Rickman's performance as Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" was so masterful, you almost were rooting for him against Bruce Willis.
Conflict, economic hardship, drought and heatwaves produced some remarkable images of sorrow and joy.
Brady Brandwood updates the internet on Leon the lobster and how he's done after nearly three months in a saltwater tank.
With "The Big Short," "Vice" and "Don't Look Up," the director has become the go-to for films about a decaying America. But he was making movies about that in his comedy days, too.
Follow /Coronavirus for the latest news and information on COVID-19.
AirTags are cheap and used by thieves to identify potential cars to steal. Here's what you can do incase your vehicle gets targeted.
The epic trilogy now gets a fourth installment after 18 years. Does "The Matrix Resurrections," led by director Lana Wachowski, add to the franchise lore or were we better off without revisiting Neo and Trinity?
Christmas and other celebrations create a lot of waste, but do they have to?
Majority of the American college architecture style predates, or tries to, the educational institute itself because of a weird design trend that tried paying homage to archaic traditions.
For nearly 10 years, Joseph Moore lived a secret double life. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit man for the Ku Klux Klan in North Florida.
Rapid tests are sold out everywhere, and help might not come until next year.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Dylan Larkin knew he had to do the right thing.
A growing number of U.S. programs provide healthy food to help low-income patients get their disease under control and reduce their reliance on medications.
Comedian Josh Weller came to the realization that the 2008 action-thriller "Taken" starring Liam Neeson is premised on an incomprehensible plot point: an 18-year-old traveling to Paris to follow the band U2 on tour in the year 2008.
This year, the most competitive rental markets were in small metropolitan areas that had a good access to nature.
When in doubt, just remove the battery.
This week, we've got a person who feels insulted by an eight-year-old, someone who wants to call their in-laws by their first names and more.
The Spanish actor reveals who the makeup artists were inspired by for his iconic badman's look in "No Country For Old Men" and recounts the funny moment when Judi Dench's phone rang while shooting "Skyfall."
If I posted all the "bad" ads I've bookmarked, I'd crash Substack's servers, if not the entire Internet. So: here's seven that treat you like an idiot.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Former NBA Champion and now multi-hyphenate businessman Dwayne Wade answered a bunch of twitter questions — like if the NBA should draw a 4-point shot or not, how to get in the zone and more.
Worth at least a quarter billion dollars, the steel bollards are a relic of the Trump era.
'Tis the season for surprise downpours and muddy yards. Keep your feet nice and dry through the worst of it with the All-Weather Duckboot.
Drew Barrymore will never forget this one thing Keanu Reeves did for her that remains one of the happiest moments of her life.
This is one hell of a coffee table book. Jam-packed with hundreds of these gorgeous shots, you'll want to revisit it time and time again.
Here are some of the easiest and quickest gifts you'll ever buy. Even if you forgot until the day-of, you'll find something here.
Every single phrase about NFTs in this clip is real.
A reporting trip to Donbass reveals the tight hold Russia already has over the lives of Ukrainians accustomed to living with war.
The ultimate everyday pant is super lightweight, ultra breathable, stretchy, and moisture wicking. These award-winning pants must be experienced to be believed.
Even though Jeep has a rich history of innovation, here's why so many people, including the guys who made this video, often clown Jeep owners for their choice.
But while 2021 may have been less of a rollercoaster ride, there was no truce on the streaming battleground. The same big corporations which clashed last year continued to slug it out daily in a ferocious, ongoing battle for subscribers and audience attention.
This mild infraction illustrates why parking against the traffic might look like an easy exit option but in reality it's just really risky.
I have finally admitted that my hair has gone for ever, and taken great comfort from the reigning king of baldness.
How early 20th century journalists wrote about climate change.
Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts to Jesse Watters's controversial statement at a conservative conference.
Name a place on Earth, and the odds are good that it's contaminated with microplastics. That includes the top of the world.
"It's ridiculous that I haven't… It's so dumb."
Jordan Klepper put together a compilation of the most curious arguments heard at anti-vaxxer rallies and it's a doozy.
The new variant seems to be our quickest one yet. That makes it harder to catch with the tests we have.
It came from outer space. And it was tiny.
Sonny the Golden Retriever was so excited about his favorite people getting engaged.
Inside the incredibly complicated, utterly obsessive, potentially lucrative world of homebrew pinball.
Read Max looks back.
To win the role of a lifetime, Elijah Wood knew he had to get weird.
The story of how the Wachowskis' philosophical-crossroads moment was co-opted by bad-faith actors and a political movement is a complex tale about semiotics, the internet and modern pop culture.
"After more than three decades as a physician, the Q maniacs have succeeded in driving me out of providing care to patients."