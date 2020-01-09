Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

TO EACH THEIR OWN

lithub.com

Goya. A small word, but one that contains multitudes. It is one of those mythic beasts, the "untranslatables," the foreign words that supposedly lack any equivalent in English. Lists of them spread virally online. But for now, let us examine goya.

I'VE A BETTER IDEA

1 digg medium.com

This is not to discount the many great things Jony Ive worked on. His record on traditional computers, however, is terrible. It was as if the category bored him; as if he kept making computers smaller in the hopes that they would disappear.