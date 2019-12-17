Why Airplane Seats Should Be Facing The Opposite Way
Studies have shown that opposite facing seats are actually better for our health.
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
An official trailer for the sequel to "The Quiet Place" will be released on New Year's Day.
Karo Orudzhyan and his dog Ice were remarkably calm when a bear in Sequoia National Park got curious.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
A distracted man videotaping a passing train stands in the path of a fast approaching train.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2019.
In the 15 years since Chad Underwood recorded a bizarre and erratic UFO from the infrared camera on the left wing of his F/A-18 Super Hornet, he has not yet spoken publicly about what he saw that day.
Though the "Harry Potter" author has been criticized for veiled transphobia before, her recent tweet makes it plain.
If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley.
What is the likelihood a passenger with limited to no formal pilot training could actually land a commercial airliner safely if they were being talked through it?
A dreary "X-Men" conclusion, a low point for Brian De Palma, an awful animated feature, two John Travolta flicks and a cat-aclysmic musical misfire — these and more were the worst movies of the year.
The insides of the iconic starship is stunningly detailed. A Star Wars fans gives a tour of what's under the hood.
"There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it."
The mysterious vagus nerve could be key to fight inflammation, pain and stress.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
Here's how major newspapers covered the momentous vote on their front pages:
How does Facebook know that you went to Old Navy? Here's how.
The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971 essentially to document the adverse effects of modern life on the environment.
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
In the last twenty years, fandom and mass culture have basically merged. Fans and fandom spent the 2000s fighting for legitimacy and proving their combined worth. And corporations? Well, they spent the 2010s learning how to co-opt fandom to silence critics, manipulate press and make even more money.
We're not saying all FedEx deliveries are like this, but the odyssey that this particular package has embarked upon is a real gem.
The funniest, strangest, stupidest, most genius and most unforgettable posts of the 2010s.
Every minute of every day, everywhere on the planet, dozens of companies are logging the movements of tens of millions of people with mobile phones and storing the information in gigantic data files.
I realized how out of touch I was regarding modern headlights this past week when I finally got a chance to drive Porsche's new EV, the Taycan.
With the House set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, Amash spoke about why he decided to support impeaching Trump.
The Trump administration, not known for its attention to detail, chalked it up to a lack of attention to detail.
Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman star in a thriller about an agoraphobic woman witnessing something she shouldn't have across the street. "Woman in the Window" premieres in theaters on May 15, 2020.
Dozens of acupuncturists and physical therapists earned more than $200,000 in 2018 from school staff alone. One brought in $1 million. What's going on?
Before his rapid rise to the top of the Catholic Church, Pius II had a secret passion for scandalous stories. And they may have been inspired by his own life.
There have been many online videos showing you can make glue bubbles this way, but are they true?
The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images.
30 years ago, Cliff Stoll published "The Cuckoo's Egg," a book about his cat-and-mouse game with a KGB-sponsored hacker. Today, the internet is a far darker place — and Stoll has become a cybersecurity icon.
Gritty is the only good mascot.
The technical and bandwidth issues are solvable, but Google failed to deliver other features.
IPO judgment day hasn't been kind to some other tech companies this year.
The patterns were designed to hide wear and dirt but also avoid the "dazzle" problem - the potentially nauseating effects of a pattern in motion.
13 influential spots that challenged longstanding notions of what a restaurant could be.
A man goes on a 7 month journey to build a Super Mario-themed guitar.
The internet is stuffed with rankings, especially at year's end. It doesn't have to be like this.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
This will now be a good excuse for him to never try to take out the trash again.
The new Mac Pro is a fanastic machine. It's arguably the best workstation money can buy, with a forward-looking architecture that should satisfy any professional in need of massive performance. It's also a sign of Apple's decline under Tim Cook.
The 2005 handheld ended with a melting gadget, a game called 'Sticky Balls,' criminal convictions, and a Ferrari torn in half. It was awesome.
Thank god he wasn't wearing any headphones, otherwise, this would have turned out very ugly.
Ali Soloman illustrates a humorous set on scenarios where a woman feigns being impressed in conversation.
The impact of one heroic flight would take decades to reconcile
You need to be a little bit brave to try to catch a ball moving at that speed.
"In a day and age where people don't really know or speak to their neighbors it was really nice for them to break down that barrier," said the dog's owner.
Surveillance footage of the outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell at the troubled Metropolitan Correctional Center during his first suicide attempt has gone missing, prosecutors revealed Wednesday.