Why The Largest Commercial Plane In The World Failed
The Airbus A380 was a technological marvel. So why is it being canceled?
The Airbus A380 was a technological marvel. So why is it being canceled?
Kanye West's Carpool Karaoke edition is unlike anyone else's — not only does it take place 30,000 foot in the air, but it also comes with over 100 choir singers.
"The Mandalorian" will premiere on November 12th with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.
The team behind the Hydraulic Press Channel continue to put their destructive tendencies to excellent use.
Some of these are genius. And some are just plain dangerous.
YouTuber Kurtis Baute tries to navigate through a world where everything is literally upside down. It's not easy!
Researcher Anne Pringle explains how a slime mold with no brain can make logical decisions.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
When a down-and-out doctor in New Castle, PA, finds his rundown mansion is haunted, he pulls the quintessentially American move: opening the house to the public for a fee.
Sometimes, in conflict, it's hard to tell who's in the wrong. Other times, it's extremely clear-cut.
The Airbus A380 was a technological marvel. So why is it being canceled?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If the package gets wrecked, this one is really on the homeowner.
None of the oft-published mainstream articles seem to capture the magnitude of the vision that Starship embodies.
You may love it. You may hate it. But a smear of mayonnaise before cooking makes beef, pork, chicken and fish better as if by magic.
Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S costs about two times as much as the Tesla Model S, but is it faster?
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
These are the facts. (Editorial note: They aren't really; who would put Nerds above Milk Duds? Also, where are the Tootsie Rolls?)
That's it. Halloween is canceled. And this guy's friend is probably no longer his friend.
In addition to an impressive content catalog ("Friends"! "Rick and Morty"! And so much more!), HBO Max has an important secret weapon.
Those tiny AmazonBasics AA batteries have a big environmental footprint.
GRID is the ultra-slim wallet that's made of two aluminum plates. Despite its size, it can still carry up to 12 cards and has a money clip for your cash. Ditch the bulk, save 61 percent off a GRID Wallet when you get it for $25.
A lightning strike created a 15-by-15-foot hole in a Forth Worth parking lot this morning.
There was a statistic going around that said one in six millennials have at least $100,000 saved. The reactions were mostly confusion and indignation. Is one in six such an impossible statistic? Short answer: No.
You don't need to clock world records to feel great about running. With the right mindset and the right shoes, the running itself is the reward.
The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 last night, with Andrei Svechnikov scoring both of their goals in the third period. His first, a lacrosse style hook shot from behind the goal, was something else:
Roaring up to the Ki-Be Red Apple Market in a Dodge pickup truck, Dalton Pullum and Matthew Phalen had no idea they were about to watch a poorly conceived murder plot unravel before their eyes.
The battle of the bands between Benedict College and Miles College got a truly spectacular finale thanks to one Benedict College trombonist.
Here's the story of how Michael Larson cracked the code of the game show "Press Your Luck" and broke the record for the largest one-day total ever won on the game.
From Jeff Bezos to Bill Gates to Elon Musk, we are in the age of startup founders as long-term leaders of companies.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Caveh Zahedi's abject, self-defeating, ethically questionable, maddeningly original approach to documentary.
The game had gotten to be a bit much. Then its creators sucked it into a black hole — literally — and started fresh.
Imagine a nightmare scenario involving escalators, and this is pretty much it.
"I just went into shock."
You don't head into a basic cable superhero show expecting to see HBO or Hollywood-caliber special effects. You do expect, however, to see something better than late-90s "Power Rangers" episodes.
Eli Baden-Lasar had always known he was conceived using a sperm donor. However, discovering that one of his friends was a half-sibling was a decisive moment.
Two Nationals coaches had to physically restrain Martinez after the umpires made a controversial runner interference call during Game 6 of the World Series.
Though the all the original Showa-era Japanese Godzilla movies are fun to watch, some are definitely better than others.
You could say he made them lose their train of thought.
Everyone knows "Mean Streets," "Goodfellas," and most recently "The Irishman"—but what about "Boxcar Bertha"?
After decades of work, Unruh realized he could make his idea a reality. He could build a black hole-like object in the science lab.
Which planet is closest to Earth? YouTuber CGP Grey takes a deep dive.
No procedure exists that can prove virginity, yet dangerously unscientific virginity tests occur daily — even in the United States.
Is this the first wholesome — if extremely bizarre — moment of the Trump presidency? (Well, let's not get carried away.)
The actress from so many nineties flicks is making a new name for herself outside the "gross industry" of Hollywood.
Soft shoulder bags and the tote have replaced the briefcase in recent years. But at what cost?!
A couple downsizes their living space in a renovated warehouse in Sydney, Australia.
Deep into Queens, there's a business operating 24 hours a day that most wouldn't expect. But in the city that never sleeps, should you expect anything else?
Screen Junkies gives a blunt synopsis of the 1981 horror classic.
Removed from the "Metal Gear" series, Hideo Kojima and his team have made an entirely new (and very weird) video game and/or genre. "Death Stranding" launches exclusively on the PS4 on November 8th.
It's deadlier than you'd think.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council official in charge of Ukraine policy, told impeachment investigators he tried to make changes to the transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The now-retired "Cheers" spinoff show "Frasier" won 37 Emmys, yet I only just decided to watch it. And guess what? It's pretty good.
Perhaps, and stay with me here, responsibility for the power lunch's death rests with the people who have power and time for lunch.
Some of these are genius. And some are just plain dangerous.
New findings are dire: far more cities will be inundated by climate change than previously thought.
Our bodies often seem so bad at navigating the world today. So what would a perfectly modern-adapted human look like?