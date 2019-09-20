Why A Flat Iron Cut Is The Best Steak According To Science
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski proves why the Flat Iron steak is the perfect combination of beefy flavor and tenderness on your plate — if that's what you're looking for.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski proves why the Flat Iron steak is the perfect combination of beefy flavor and tenderness on your plate — if that's what you're looking for.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski proves why the Flat Iron steak is the perfect combination of beefy flavor and tenderness on your plate — if that's what you're looking for.
Fast-food frequenters swear by their favorite joint, but have you ever wondered which one is the most popular? You might be surprised.
Dr. Morgan Levine, a professor who specializes in the biology of aging, answers a bunch of questions about the human aging process and how we can control it.
Many workers with COVID-19 still—still!—can't afford to isolate, because they don't have paid sick leave.
In the aughts, the actor was pummeled by the press for partying and plastic surgery. Now, she wants everyone to just move on.
Jomboy takes a deep dive into the most controversial call during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama.
Not every Valentine's Day gift needs to be jewelry or hand-painted portraits. We can have a little fun too.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
How this megatropolis of 37 million people is unrivaled in its attention to detail.
We are far past the point of hoping that this variant will spare us.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This is probably the highest top-speed a regular sports car can hit on the German motorway.
What is it about this face that compels Hollywood screenwriters to write "Peter" over and over and over again?
Julie Nolke attempts to explain the current dystopia we're going through to her previous self in August 2021.
I spent 20 years covering America's secret detention regime. Torture was always the subtext.
Whether they were guilty of having potty mouths or stealing shoes, these animals found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
James Eagle crunched the COVID hospitalization numbers from Our World in Data and plotted them on an animated chart. Things certainly take a turn.
Jimmy Kimmel quizzed some men on the streets of Los Angeles about what they knew about the female body and it did not go well.
This singular question has been running through our heads for the better part of a decade now. Who will answer answer our favorite Scandinavian cooking enthusiast?
How this one satellite photo of the Earth at night explains a lot about humanity. (From 2019)
A new study finds discussion of Reconstruction "partial" or "non-existent" in almost all state social studies standards.
With a printing speed of 380mm/h, this project claims to be the fastest top-down 3D resin printer.
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
You can't wash the N95, KN95 or KF94 masks — so here's how to efficiently reuse them.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
A team of YouTubers realize they made a critical engineering fail when they take their converted water tank submarine out for a spin.
The team at Bon Appetit teach you how to up your snack game with stuff like Tomato-Chili popcorn, Maras Pepper Popcorn, Spiced Marshmallow Popcorn Bars and more.
The comedian perpetuates the idea that straight Black men have it worse than any other group of Black people — including Black women and LGBTQ+ Black people.
Images of men wearing a blue medical face mask perceived as being the most attractive
Not a single soul in the club was enthused when the 44-year-old DJ stopped the music and waved his phone around to show off an eponymous doodle.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is great with both a bat and a baseball, but what are his biggest creature comforts when he's off the field?
Critics say the "everything store" does too much. Is 2022 the year antitrust hawks come for Amazon?
Stephen Colbert asked the "Matrix" star his patented 15 questions guaranteed to reveal someone's true soul and he shares what George Carlin once wrote to him.
Air Force enlistee Katelyn Lucille Day, 29, planned to poison the father of her newborn child with fentanyl. But fate, and federal agents, eventually intervened.
Americans bought more stuff during the pandemic.
This crash test featuring a 2021 Ford Bronco and a 2019 Jeep Wrangler might help inform your next car purchase.
In the US, companies ignore the rules on good olive oil.
Everyone is saying I should give him another chance, but this was unforgivable.
Divers swimming in Tonga get the surprise of a lifetime when they come across a humpback whale.
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer's" creator Joss Whedon was once master of all things nerdy, ushered in by a devoted fanbase. He leaves behind a tainted legacy.
Perhaps it's due for a reconsideration.
Here's what happens in every "Scream" movie so you're completely up to speed for the newest installment.