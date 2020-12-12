Why '500 Days Of Summer' Is One Of The Most Misunderstood Romantic Comedies Ever
A movie about falling in love with the idea of a person, not the actual person.
Six schoolboys got marooned on an island in 1965. What happened next might surprise you.
Frank Watkinson performs a poignant rendition of the Death Cab for Cutie ballad.
We finally get a glimpse into what happened to the god of mischief after the events in "Avengers: Endgame."
Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes reunite in the Disney+ show that will stream on March 19 next year.
Alton Brown has the definitive method for cooking a holiday roast.
Apparently, this is not the first time Loki the cat has snuck into other people's apartments.
JFK Jr. is an avid Trump supporter and has been hiding in Pennsylvania for two decades, according to some people on Twitter who don't seem to realize he's actually dead
Redditor professordull123 posed a question to the r/AskReddit community about everyone's best purchase and some of the answers were unexpected, unique and wonderful.
The plot of Attack of the Clones is incredibly convoluted to describe even for the most seasoned Star Wars fan. This guy's girlfriend gives it a shot.
Seriously, this happened. You should absolutely read about it.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
I am once again asking you to read about these memes.
The Hacksmith attempt to make a hoverboard using magnetic eddy currents.
This camera maps the trajectory of particles invisible to the naked eye.
Last year, after taxes and expenses, it turns out that I technically paid to drive for Lyft and Uber.
Besides its spectacular natural scenery, one of the most striking things about Fogo Island is the pure Irish accents of its people.
He was the face that launched 1,000 sedans. Now he's a 31-year-old lawyer. What made Micah Kanters take the road less traveled?
After 51 years, the Zodiac Killer's cipher may have been successfully cracked by an international three-person team of codebreakers.
The "Fury" actor has been accused of a cycle of abuse by his former partners, including the musical artist FKA Twigs. And he had been given a pass on his bad behavior for years.
My foster parents took in more than 100 kids, but I was one of only two they adopted.
For those who grew up in the 2000s, MSN Messenger was the perfect app for messaging your friends. Why did Microsoft decide to kill it?
The most famous television show about the office is, well, "The Office." Few writers have been ambitious enough to chart a course between outright acceptance of the Millennial stereotype and self-righteous criticism of that stereotype.
In just the last few weeks, the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. went from an emergency to a disaster. And it is getting worse — possibly much worse.
There's something absolutely hypnotizing about watching a snowflake come into being.
A departing Facebook employee said the social network's failure to act on hate speech "makes it embarrassing to work here."
Disney announced that It's Always In Philadelphia will be airing through at least season 18. How has this show stayed good for so long?
When rescuers came for Ada Blackjack, she was alone except for a cat named Victoria. The pair were the only survivors of a quixotic five-person expedition to an Arctic island, with hopes of claiming the land for Canada.
The 44th president is back. What is he doing?
After they were banned from Reddit, trans-exclusionary radical feminists became the latest of many toxic communities to simply build their own platform.
Ukraine's capital is covered in ice and this poor woman cannot cope.
You can't call a kid a little jerk in front of his family you a**hole.
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles by the musician, accuses the actor of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.
Two can play at this game.
Don't think this alien will want to be visiting Earth anytime soon.
The decision to forego revenue from current and future riders consigns transit to staying small in ambition. That we cannot afford.
How New Yorkers pronounce everyday words and how "in line" is always "on line."
The human fascination with hiding military messages in whale and dolphin sounds has led to US military Cold War experiments and modern Chinese research.
The poster child of the gig economy is now valued at more than $100 billion. Here's what you should ask yourself before putting your money in.
Alexa from New York handles airline luggage loss very differently from Sky from Los Angeles.
Storage for smart phones, Switches and cameras has become wildly inexpensive. You can stash way more media on your device with one of these babies.
Shipments of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine will be distributed soon across the country after the FDA on Friday authorized the vaccine for emergency use, a landmark in the pandemic.
This week, we've got celebs on celebs, "Mank," "Should I spend $88,000 on this purse?" and AirPods Max.
As with so many things in 2020, it all started with a tweet.
A cat crashed a concert back in February.
YouTuber Brooke on Foot takes matters into her own hands to retrieve a drone that crashed on this rocky island.
Musk is far from the only billionaire to decamp for income tax havens.
Kenneth Copeland makes some perfectly rhythmic sermons.
A short and practical guide for beginner game designers.
We all struggle to communicate on the internet. Now, young people are leading a sincere effort to clear things up.