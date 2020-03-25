While The Bars Are Closed, Here's A Useful How-To Guide For Mixing Every Kind Of Cocktail
New York bartender Jeff Solomon gives an informative explainer on mixing the most common well drinks.
If one nose boop turns the fox's power on, why doesn't another boop turn it off? Can we get tech support in here?
The diver went to the hospital for a 8-centimeter laceration, but was otherwise okay — though likely now possessing a healthy fear of tiger sharks.
A very useful PSA for shopping safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bonnie details the confrontation she had after someone at the store called the coronavirus outbreak a "political hoax."
It seems counterintuitive, a structure "floating" by the tension of threads, but it's actually an amazing feat of engineering.
Doctors from Italy share their experiences fighting the coronavirus and give some insight into how Americans can learn from their mistakes.
Many could die if we ease up too soon.
It may sound like fiction, but on rare occasions, ordinary air bases have extraordinary mystery visitors. It happened to me, twice.
Meet Deion Broxton of NBC's Montana affiliate KVTM — you'll almost certainly see his face dozens of times in coming years as the perfect side-eye reaction gif.
On Thursday, the Department of Labor announced that 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending in March 21st. Just how big is that, historically speaking?
At about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14th, 1963, a New Hampshire couple named Betty and Barney Hill arrived at the office of Boston psychiatrist Benjamin Simon for their first scheduled appointment.
"We'll see quite a marked increase in the birth rate. When you get bored with the telly, there's nothing else to do."
If this is real, this is brilliantly devious.
Aviation enthusiasts, rejoice: After a long overhaul, Antonov's big bird, the AN-225, has finally returned.
"Eight years it took me to catch this moment!"
It's the rare legislative agreement that'll have an immediate impact for most Americans.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
"I'm probably gonna fire Fauci on Good Friday… they'll call it Great Friday, for Trump."
Hospitals in the city are facing the kind of harrowing increases in cases that overwhelmed health care systems in China and Italy.
Using satellite imagery and a little ingenuity, a determined gamer is working on building a virtual land modeled exactly on the Earth.
The US may end up with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the industrialized world. This is how it's going to play out.
Without a street address you have no access to credit or bank accounts, a pension or voting rights. But large parts of the world's population still live off the map
Airbnb hosts have been scrambling to find new guests or tenants for their properties since March 14, the day that the private tech company made a policy change to fully refund any guests who canceled their reservations between that day and April 14.
Even as company pharmacists protested, Walmart kept filling suspicious prescriptions, stoking the country's opioid epidemic. Trump's people condoned it.
"Back To The Future" is one of the most wildly successful movies of all time but the firing of Eric Stoltz as the original Marty McFly remains one of Hollywood's most obsessed over replacement sagas.
Huawei is about to announce its latest flagship phones, the P40 series, but they won't be able to run Google apps. Does that mean you shouldn't even consider it? We spent time with the Mate 30 Pro to find out.
A man in Moscow would not leave this beaver alone and was taught a lesson in interacting with wildlife.
Lachlan Murdoch reportedly knew about the virus since January, but the news network downplayed the risk for weeks.
The homeless in America's cities are at high risk for COVID-19 — which, in turn, increases the risk for everyone. Brett Feldman is on the front lines trying to help.
It's a cumbersome experience, trying to view what's happening in a stadium and not be obstructed by the view of a pole. Here are the architectural tricks employed that helped modern stadiums get rid of these structures.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic finally came to Western Pennsylvania, I wasn't sure whether "year of fear" applied to us, because it presumes that we're all afraid of something.
Three years ago, Damon Young learned he was immunocompromised. Today, he finds himself confronted with a new reality in the wake of coronavirus.
A highly energetic dog gives this skateboarder some necessary get-up-and-go.
Today I had lunch at 6 pm, then I went out shopping. It's almost midnight. Usually, at this time I get ready to go to sleep. Now I'm drunk.
We believe it's smart to be conscious, but this is just rude and unnecessary.
These two curious cats watching a fish swimming in the sink didn't have any idea what would happen next.
You may be hearing about a "downward difficulty adjustment" in Bitcoin today. What does that mean?
Worries that "all hands" responses may expose doctors and nurses to infection prompts debate about prioritizing the needs of the many over the one
They did graze a pole at the end, but considering the more gnarly alternatives, this was probably the best case scenario.
The debate over the true mortality rate of coronavirus are ongoing, but it's still helpful to visualize how the known mortality rate compares across age groups and across countries with outbreaks.
"Suddenly, I've been promoted from invisible hummus stocker to brave service provider."
We're veteran work-from-homers here at Digg, so we know from experience that noise-cancelling headphones will make the work day so much easier — especially if family or roommates are around.
Roommates with crushes and quarantine love stories: the COVID-19 romance trope.
Of the many who managed to dump stocks before the bottom fell out of the economy, none made more money from it than Jeff Bezos.
With 39 seasons in the bank, catching up can be a daunting task, but it can be done
It's almost mind-blowing how detailed the rendering of these are.
Maybe they're looking for a glimpse of the apocalypse.
"If I got it, y'all gonna get it too," he said in the video. "F*ck all y'all, that's how I feel about it."