Which Americans Pay The Lowest Taxes, Visualized
Vox breaks down how different groups in America are taxed and which ones pay the most.
Vox breaks down how different groups in America are taxed and which ones pay the most.
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
This is just delightful, and extremely relatable.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
The car owner's reaction to the whole thing is exactly how we would react in the same situation.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
For the week of December 16th, we have Uncomfortable Jay-Z, "Marriage Story" Dancing memes, and A Little Salami As A Treat.
Kyoto Animation was a beloved cornerstone of Japan's booming $2 billion anime industry when a deranged arsonist attempted to burn it all down, resulting in the country's worst act of mass murder since World War II.
While docking in Cozumel, Mexico, the Carnival Glory ship swiped the Carnival Legend ship, leaving at least one passenger injured.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The "SNL" star shares an embarrassing story about being alone with Jennifer Lopez in the bathroom.
When the USS John S. McCain crashed in the Pacific, the Navy blamed the destroyer's crew for the loss of 10 sailors. The truth is the Navy's flawed technology set the McCain up for disaster.
With a decade of the craft beer revolution behind us, VinePair takes a look back at the most important breweries of the 2010s.
Vox breaks down how different groups in America are taxed and which ones pay the most.
With Mister Robinson himself returning to Studio 8H on Saturday, it's worth remembering how his arrival in 1980 changed the show's history
What's the best way to tell the story of 2019 — of who we were and what we valued? Perhaps it's the books we read, the politicians we elected, or the ideas we debated.
The dog suffered no lasting damage, though hopefully he's learned to not drink more pond water.
Filmed from just outside the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California, this close-up, head-on shot gives you an idea of just how powerful fighter jet engines are.
We combed through all the best books of 2019 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2019.
Set up a 1080p HD, cinema-quality viewing experience anywhere with the pocket-sized PIQO Mini Projector. Broadcast via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Usually $799, it's 64 percent off at just $279.99 right now.
Teddy Bear the Porcupine is a chatterbox while chewing on a treat.
A conversation with theoretical physicist and bestselling author of "The Order of Time," Carlo Rovelli.
This is just delightful, and extremely relatable.
The office-space startup took a tumble when investors tired of its messianic CEO and lack of profits. But why were its backers - the House of Saud among them - so keen to pour billions into it in the first place?
The suspected longest walking route on Earth is 14,000 miles from South Africa to extreme north Russia. You'd need three years to complete the trip.
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
Thieves stole roughly 80,000 gallons of water in a region of Australia that's suffering from one of the worst droughts in the history of the country.
Boeing's Starliner capsule successfully took off on top of its Atlas V rocket this morning at 6:36AM ET, however it's unclear what the status of the capsule is at the moment.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How much stress can cut-resistant gloves take? These YouTubers put them up to the challenge.
Joe Biden had his best debate performance yet, and an issue that haunted Bernie Sanders in 2016 came to the fore again.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
Electric scooters have solved "last mile" commuting — just not in their shared form. The case for owning your own model starts with the Boosted Rev.
After the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's next foldable looks like an S10 that folds in half.
"My wife went to change a light bulb in the yard lights and we made her think they were broken by turning off the switch whenever she moved away."
Try as you might, Christmas fiends, you cannot kill Williams-Sonoma. I know because I've been sh*tting on this company's catalog every Christmas for YEARS, as a matter of both tradition and moral principle. But all of my efforts to drown this yuppie trinket hive in the toilet have seemingly been in vain.
Claire Stapleton didn't just buy into the lore of Google — she helped write it. What happened when the bard of Google became one of its most vocal critics?
We've all had nightmares imagining this happening — this person had the nightmare actually come true.
With hundreds of fields reaching end of life each year, the artificial turf industry is under pressure to find a sustainable solution.
Everyone and their father has a set of whiskey stones now. Here's how America came to love them… and then hate them.
While today we comfortably use zero in all our mathematical operations, the concept of "nothing" has yet to enter the realm of artificial intelligence. In a sense, AI and deep learning still need to learn how to recognize and reason with nothing.
Nick Noland took a wrong turn on his way down from 14,232-foot Mount Shavano. What was supposed to be a quick hike turned into an all-night fight for his life in harsh winds and subfreezing temperatures.
If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
Creative web design changed dramatically in the last decade, beginning with the death of the beloved Flash, and then empowered by the rise of AR and VR.
Can a professional chef make a steak taste better with cheaper ingredients through skill alone?
Teachers are on the front lines of the fight against the teen vaping crisis.
When life gives you roasting hot weather, make roast.
Anthropologists may have found the last H. erectus group to succumb to extinction.
Twenty years ago, Oliver Stone set out to make the sports version of "Platoon," flanked by Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx and a whole lot of brash, righteous attitude.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
How Silicon Valley billionaires skirt charity rules each holiday season.
Pakistani players seemingly came out of nowhere to dominate the classic fighting game this year.
It's a mashup we weren't expecting, but now it's a mashup we all needed.
If you'd invested $100 in Netflix in 2009, your investment would be almost a staggering $4,000 now.
The rivalry between Jared McCann and Joseph Encina at the International Yoga Federation's 11th annual world championship was unlike any other.