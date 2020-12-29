When You're Skipping A Rock Across Water And A Hawk Tries To Catch It
Someone was trying to do the perfect rock skip when a hawk interrupted.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Someone was trying to do the perfect rock skip when a hawk interrupted.
"Very high construction for a consumer product": the team at ABYSS Headphones give their honest opinions on Apple's new AirPods Max from an engineering viewpoint.
The on-set vocal performance of David Prowse is very different from the Darth Vader voice we know so well from James Earl Jones.
With no body camera footage available, The New York Times built a 3D model of the scene to try to piece together what happened in the final minutes of Breonna Taylor's life.
So many potential dates, so many disappointments.
Someone was trying to do the perfect rock skip when a hawk interrupted.
Deck the halls with boughs of folly.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today's standards, an almost dreamily secure existence.
Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo apologized for tweeting "emotions are not to be shared" in a thread about a Star Wars fan's emotional reaction to "The Mandalorian." But the damage had been done. (Warning: spoilers for "The Mandalorian" below.)
Someone was trying to do the perfect rock skip when a hawk interrupted.
Hilaria Baldwin has drawn scrutiny over her accent — which has been changing over the years. NowThis News gives the full backstory of the controversy.
Faced with the possibility I'd have no future at all, I abandoned lofty goals and momentum and found something far richer.
Meal kits from your favorite restaurant, snacks that help you sleep and other ways the food world may respond in a year of big changes.
Normally on film sets, you're not supposed to approach the stars if you're an extra.
The living embodiment of the "Weird Nerds" / "Valid Criticism" / "Elon Musk" Simpsons meme.
Then she remembered a story from her mother.
The English accent in London is recognized around the world. But it didn't always sound the way that we think of it today.
This past autumn, people all across the US southwest were finding an astounding number of dead birds littered along roads, on golf courses, and in their own driveways.
Hawaii is famous for its spectacular beaches. But over the past century, three of the state's major islands, Oahu, Maui and Kauai, have lost roughly one-quarter of their sandy shores. With rising seas, the losses are projected to grow much worse. Why is this happening?
A fire truck on fire in Georgia seems like a fitting end to 2020.
After a stint in prison and some consulting work, the former congressman is running a company that makes countertops out of concrete and crushed Heineken bottles.
Einstein the talking parrot has had it with his owner.
Here's new footage from the Metro Nashville Police of the moment the bomb went off (moment happens at 3:50 in the video).
A second small earthquake has struck the Carnation area in Washington State, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
This would be hilarious if it were all part of a SNL sketch. Unfortunately, all of these happened in reality.
This year was impossible to predict. But that doesn't mean people didn't try.
This is one of the most unusual obituaries we've ever seen.
In case of an emergency, please don't reach out to me.
The move could undermine Republican senators competing in the Georgia run-offs.
A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Croatia during a live news report.
Observers have long warned of rising forced labor in Xinjiang. Satellite images show factories built just steps away from cell blocks.
It's been a tough year for everyone, and the heroes of the media we've turned to in 2020 are responsible for pulling us through some tough times. The staff of io9 comes together to look back on some of their favourites across movies, games, and TV.
A snarky YouTuber takes a shot at Nadeshot giving an extremely sponsorship-laden tour of his gaming compound.
A movement sparked by medical students is pushing to eliminate the use of race to estimate kidney function, saying it reinforces racist thinking. Some argue the change could cause unintended harm.
Los Angeles was far more vulnerable to an extreme crisis from the coronavirus than nearly anywhere else in the nation.
Scorsese's surprise documentary focuses on author Fran Lebowitz's unfiltered opinions about, well, everything. "Pretend It's A City" debuts on Netflix on January 8.
It's got to be the least attractive object in your home
There's four spots that correspond to the fabled location — it just depends on your definition.
What seems like a genius little device that knows all the answers is really just a direct line to a data center — that analyzes your question and sends back the correct answer.
Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, André De Shields and Ashley Park are among the cast of the crowdsourced musical production.
With the current state of the world, it's essential, not selfish or silly, to give yourself a positive, anticipatory boost — here's why.
We hope this poor snowboarder fared better afterwards.
Cities splintered in the pandemic — but only some Americans got to enjoy a hyperlocal utopia.
Colin Jost, Michael Che, Julie Klausner, Pete Holmes, Chris Gethard and more.
You know it's cold when water turns to ice at the drop of the hat.
A Metro Nashville Police Department camera captured the moments before the Nashville bombing on Christmas day.
So far, the commercial real estate market hasn't really had a reckoning. That's set to change.
This is a sobering account of the things soldiers go through in the military.
At 100 million degrees, that's easily a world record for fusion.
Earnest Pletch's cold-blooded killing of Carl Bivens was just one chapter in the strange life of the mechanic, farmhand and erstwhile carnie.
With no body camera footage available, The New York Times built a 3D model of the scene to try to piece together what happened in the final minutes of Breonna Taylor's life.
In India's brutally competitive testing culture, students focus on exam prep for years. But the pandemic had other plans for them.
As the country's second most popular park turns 100, Grand Canyon faces an unprecedented number of existential threats. Eight experts weigh in on the major changes it will undergo during the next century.
The science behind is extremely obscure, so we're glad we have him to break it down for us.