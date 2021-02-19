When Your Two Sides Of The House Have Very Different Weather
Nature works in very fickle ways.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Nature works in very fickle ways.
Snow is no match for the Shinkansen bullet train.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, is set to land on Mars Thursday afternoon Eastern Earth time.
The trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie dropped Thursday and it promises a blood bath.
Accent expert Erik Singer will blow you away with his masterful understanding of Southern Louisiana, Miami English, and many more regional accents.
Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas saw his Australian shepherd Christi fall into the pool and he knew what he had to do.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week's characters include a guy who wants "normies" to stay away from anime, a congresswoman with a spectacularly bad comeback and more.
What a Reddit forum for "QAnon casualties" can tell us about the conspiracy theory scrambling American politics.
Nature works in very fickle ways.
The story behind Sisqo's smash hit "The Thong Song" involves Michael Jackson, Eleanor Rigby and a Star Wars violinist.
Clearly, Toyota wants old people to think young people think minivans are cool.
The South Korean military admitted to a lapse in its border security. The crossing marked the second embarrassing breach for the country in recent months.
The work cultures between European countries and the US is very different.
This past week has been a mess, and we have the tweets to prove it. But at the end of the day, if you can't look in the mirror and live laugh love, what do you have? Let's see some jokes.
Medical schools are producing more graduates, but residency programs haven't kept up, leaving thousands of young doctors "chronically unmatched" and deep in debt.
We all just want to feel included sometimes.
Officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said that grid operators implemented blackouts to avoid a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months.
The Cooking section hit the third-rail of Italian cuisine with its "bright tang" spin on an untouchable favorite, violating the commandment: thou shalt not tinker with perfection.
Batman's got nothing on Catwoman.
Losing power for a long stretch can be devastating, so it's a good idea to keep this well-reviewed generator handy in case of emergency.
If you want to be headhunted, here are some tips you can use to improve your LinkedIn profile.
Seven essential workers on what they've lived through this last year — and what lies ahead.
It's just a concept, but boy could we use something this simple to manage our privacy.
As always, "The Simpsons" is ever-prescient.
"I got out there and sat down on the toilet and immediately something bit my butt right as I sat down," Shannon Stevens told the AP.
Peter Stuart's life would have been different had his 1995 classic "Everything Falls Apart" stayed in the final version.
Some food for thought: maybe don't do this in a restaurant.
Also featuring the J.Lo Challenge, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."
Multiple proposals have called for Chicago to become the 51st state. While that sounds outlandish, here's how the state of Chicago would compare to the rest of the United States.
I'm bipolar, and when I started to feel that familiar mix of attraction, infatuation and intensity, I had to stop and ask, "is this real?"
It was unimaginable. First came the freezing rain – five times more than the forecasters had anticipated.
If worse came to worse, you could make a phone battery powered by pee.
The vaccine rollout has frustrated people across the country. But it didn't have to be that way.
Why I've made it my mission to teach others about Prince Hall
Daniel LaBelle hilariously shows what it would look like if people only could power walk.
How an obsession with space led to a partnership on the Perseverance rover — and the chance we could finally hear what our planetary neighbor sounds like.
There's power in the 14th Amendment. It's time to use it.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
Four years' worth of stories about VIP visits and grooming protocols, palm-greasing, rotten vegetables, and that time they lost Steve Mnuchin's coat.
Did you know that the founder of BuzzFeed predicted that we'd all be yelling at each other about ADHD 25 years ago (kinda)?
Dave Rawlings, a professional swordsman, rates ten famous sword fighting scenes on their historical and technical accuracy.
Families will gather. Restaurants will reopen. People will travel. The pandemic may feel like it's behind us — even if it's not.
Jeff Bezos reveals the key take-away after requesting that Amazon employee's use six-page memos instead of PowerPoint presentations.
Will Tucker the dog refrain from eating the steak and resist temptation or will he gobble it all up?
In some respects, it's easy to make direct comparisons between the three vaccines; in others, it's more complicated.
I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator's front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?
It's of course not 100% the case every time, since sometimes you just need to scratch.
As prices soar in the high-end collectibles market, cards of stars like Mike Trout and James are in the same discussion as those of Honus Wagner and Mickey Mantle.
Used condoms everywhere. Mini-fridges growing new species. Unspeakable horrors in shower drains. College dorm custodians see everything. Ev-ery-thing.
An armed robber interrupted DirectTV Sports reporter Diego Ordinola's live shot and stole a phone from the film crew as he took off on a scooter.
Someone with no experience could possibly learn everything they need to know and build a firearm in a couple of weeks.
Abraham Lincoln has long been celebrated in American cinema with films like Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the 16th president. But the new Will Smith docuseries "Amend: The Fight for America" exposes some ugly truths about Lincoln and his attitudes towards Black Americans.
"This is the first time this Morkie pup is learning to navigate through a backyard snow maze."