When Your Single Friend Asks For Unnecessary Relationship Advice
Not every like on an Instagram or Facebook post deserves such intense scrutiny.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Not every like on an Instagram or Facebook post deserves such intense scrutiny.
Disney keeps remaking its animated classics because they make money but this scene sums up why its execution has been a total disaster.
Did you miss the hour-long Apple presentation today? Fear not, here's all the good stuff in CNET's 12 minute supercut.
Don't worry — there's a happy ending.
I need a hero. I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the flight.
Sony Pictures released the first full trailer for the video game adaptation, coming December 30, 2020.
Take a tour inside a minimalist tiny home, shaped like a sandcrawler from Star Wars and housed by creative-type millennials living in Auckland, New Zealand.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Photographers in five countries show how COVID-19 became a painful, shared experience around the globe.
From a Siberian tiger hugging a Manchurian fir tree to a fox chowing down on a goose, the winners of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, announced Wednesday by the Natural History Museum in London, are simply stunning.
Stevie Nicks decided to pay homage to the viral TokTok phenomenon by lacing up a pair of roller skates and singing along to the song herself.
Here's what you get after paying Jeff Bezos $200,000 for the privilege to go into outer space.
"Words like 'bone,' 'pubic,' and 'stream' are frankly ridiculous to ban in a field where we regularly find pubic bones in streams," one participant said of the filter, which organizers had to thwart.
When I contacted the email address of a cult whose members all died by suicide in 1997, I wasn't expecting an answer.
Brue the dog regarded its owner with upmost suspicion after she showed up with a new hairstyle.
The acclaimed actress and mental-health activist opens up about her Hollywood highs and lows, granddad Ernest, and the time Woody Allen propositioned her when she was 17.
The country hopes that when people book their first post-pandemic flights overseas, Iceland will be the top choice.
Gotta get your times straight before you time travel
The most common road suffix in America is — you guessed it — "Road."
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn controls more wealth than the reported riches of the Saudi king, the sultan of Brunei and the British royal family combined.
Not every like on an Instagram or Facebook post deserves such intense scrutiny.
Its faith-based 12-step program dominates treatment in the United States. But researchers have debunked central tenets of AA doctrine and found dozens of other treatments more effective.
An intrepid filmmaker restored old footage of the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Alley looking uptown in Manhattan.
The drawings depict birds, monkeys, killer whales and more. Theories about their ultimate purpose abound.
Because of the surge in mail ballots that need to be counted, if the presidential race is close, the winner may not be known on election night. More than 80.5 million absentee ballots have already been requested or sent to voters nationwide.
A broken hose from the Zamboni was likely to blame for this incident that transpired in Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
There are those among us who dare to bravely defy gravity.
Jamie Demetriou talks about his very funny series "Stath Lets Flats."
Disney keeps remaking its animated classics because they make money but this scene sums up why its execution has been a total disaster.
I've spent years with men like the ones charged in a Michigan plot to kidnap the governor. They aren't outsiders — they're intimate products of American democracy.
Don't worry — there's a happy ending.
In 2001, an iconic piece of metal merch appeared on possibly the greatest TV show of all time. The people who were there and those who have preserved its legacy explain how it happened.
After a tumultuous summer that involved a deep reckoning of the brand's work culture and ethos, Bon Appétit's announcement Tuesday of a new slate of Test Kitchen stars has been met with a lukewarm response, to put it mildly.
Here's how a cheap beanie made Carhartt into a formidable global fashion company.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Belichick spent the 1978 season with the Broncos in a cramped office with a window that didn't face outside, learning lessons he still uses today.
This is corny as heck, and we love it.
Could the greatest author in the English language have written so prolifically as is claimed?
In Chile, 25 rare chinchillas sit atop 3.5 million ounces of extractable gold. Can a mining company safely move them?
I need a hero. I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the flight.
I fled New York City for upstate on the Hudson River and plunged into a bracing new pastime.
It doesn't matter that Otodus megalodon has by all scientific accounts been extinct for more than 3 million years. The ongoing earthly presence of the enormous shark persists in our collective imagination thanks to rumors, legends, and summer B flicks.
Why are British game shows so much more cerebral than American ones?
Why the ingrained expectation that women should desire to become parents is unhealthy.
"We should be a little nervous," U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California said to a room full of his fellow conservatives at a political conference in Georgia last October.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett got stumped over a question on the five freedoms protected under the US Constitution's First Amendment.
"The removal of this female snake is a triumph for our native wildlife and habitats and a great example of the partnership between our two programs working toward our goal of removing nonnative pythons."
The new iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage costs a whopping $1,399, but historically, is it the most expensive iPhone? Here's how the prices of Apple's iPhones compare to one another.
Sony Pictures released the first full trailer for the video game adaptation, coming December 30, 2020.
Researchers studying the area in the Arctic for years describe the day of the calving event — and where they go from here.
I loaned my head to the world's first fMRI study on the effects of salvinorin A, a potent psychedelic. Here's what it revealed.
It's fat bear season and this bear a couple comes across in a bear sanctuary in Idaho is one lovely fat bear.
Who ever thought a 2001 Ford e250 cargo van could look this cool?
Back in February — it seems like four years ago — my lovely 18-year-old daughter Abbie and I were made what seemed like a pretty good offer.
The stages of going through being scared: fear, anger, profanity and finally, contrite acceptance.