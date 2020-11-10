When Your Parrot Believes He's A Chicken
Einstein the talking parrot has been hanging out with chickens — and humans — for too long.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
A woman spots a coterie of dogs in the next car.
We hope he's got a handle on things.
"To say it was frightening is an understatement. We were basically used guinea pigs."
"Hillbilly Elegy," which stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close, is currently getting horrible reviews by critics. Here's a look at why the movie, adapted from J.D. Vance's memoir of the same name, is so disliked, according to reviews.
The North Lawn of the White House is, seemingly, undergoing a massive renovation, with the turf being dug up less than a week after Election Day, leaving some DC journalists baffled.
NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room when he inadvertently drops several profanities on live TV. He later apologized.
How people hear languages like English, French and Spanish when they don't speak the language.
Even though there's more new tech than we could possibly hope to afford or use, Apple is not quite done. Here's what we're learning from today's live event, titled "One More Thing."
Is this brand dilution, or just another sick collab?
Fox News host Sandra Smith's candid reaction was caught on a hot mic when she responded to a guest's argument that the election results were still uncertain.
Over at Amazon, the AeroGarden Harvest 360 is on sale for just $89.95. Stash this in your kitchen, and you'll have fresh veggies and herbs even in the darkest, coldest times.
Where do CDs go to die?
During arguments in a case seeking to eliminate Obamacare, two of the court's conservatives on Tuesday signaled they would not strike down the landmark legislation.
With the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 set to kick off the next generation of games, we look back at the titles that made the current generation of consoles so memorable.
A woman spots a coterie of dogs in the next car.
Or is he? The actor, writer and director, once famous for playing a bumbling doctor on "Scrubs," is entering a new phase, with famous girlfriend Florence Pugh and a new film with Robert De Niro.
A guy fools his old classmates into thinking he had a dramatic glow up.
Although this Stasi-sanctioned super-spy was a level-headed, sober man of the people, he was still suspiciously similar to his brash, womanizing Western counterpart.
The ancient Sumerians developed this writing system more than 5,000 years ago. Tens of thousands of cuneiform tablets still await translation.
Just because we don't speak the same language doesn't mean we can't communicate.
An argument that society and families — and you — will be better off if nature takes its course swiftly and promptly.
After the jump, click "Shift from 2016" below the map to see how each county's vote margin has changed since the last presidential election.
It's heartwarming to see the amount of effort that was put into creating this space.
How pizza won the pandemic — and Sweetgreen got left behind.
Republicans are upset about the way the vote counting is going in 2020 but in 2018, they told Democrats to suck it up.
You know how the regular polls were wrong? Exit polls are much worse.
It is hard to imagine anyone who could succeed him, and it is harder still to think of anyone who would thrive upon succession. After all, Art Fleming, the original host, didn't like the reboot of the show because he thought moving it from New York to Los Angeles would dumb it down.
Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie David star in a lesbian romantic comedy coming to Hulu.
Before "zero tolerance" was rolled out nationwide, Sergio Garcia found himself up against a secret pilot project to test family separation in El Paso.
How scholars have traced the word's pronunciation over thousands of years is also really cool.
It's been awhile since Gates had been on the other side of a job interview, but he gave it his all, answering questions from what are his strengths and weaknesses to his salary expectations.
It's nice, but not that nice.
Aaron Gibson weighed 480 pounds, but a life of lingering pain — and pill-popping, and the disappointment of the NFL — weighed on him heavier than that. Then came love. Then 30,000 calories a day turned into 1,500 sit-ups — and abs.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto made the rare call to cut away from McEnany's remarks about election fraud during a Trump campaign press conference.
The coronavirus sent demand for the foldable couch through the roof, and parents are losing it when they can't get one.
The DOJ's head of the election crimes unit resigned in protest.
Alex Trebek's final Jeopardy! episodes began with a touching prelude from Mike Richards, the show's executive producer.
For almost a century, the anonymous members of Nicolas Bourbaki have written books intended as pure expressions of mathematical thought.
Who gets priority when COVID-19 shots are in short supply? Network theorists have a counterintuitive answer: Start with the social butterflies.
"My grandma noticed that we got tricked and sold a non-functioning display instead of the real one."
Diana's brother Earl Spencer claims the journalist produced fake documents to win the family's trust.
This Thursday, "Miles Morales" is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and 5. And if you pick up the game on the older console, you'll be able to play the improved version whenever you decide to make the generational jump.
This is the final lap during the 2016 Gold Coast Race 3 that helped Sheldon Creed seal his championship.
Schmidt is effectively buying a passport that he can use to enter the European Union.
Not to be confused with its existing ad-less paid tier, Spotify Premium — nope, this would be a separate subscription fee solely for podcasts.
Plants thriving outdoors have a very different temperament than plants indoors.
Emory is 11 years old. She has cerebral palsy. She uses a device to talk to her friends. One day, her mom turned it on and smoke came out. She said, "They make it so hard for families that they give up."
Yes, we'd all die. But for 21 minutes, we'd have the ride of a lifetime.
It just makes so much sense.