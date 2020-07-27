What Happens When Your Annoying Friend Doesn't Know What Social Distancing Means
Great, let's go do that socially-distanced human pyramid and massage train. That makes total sense.
In this unearthed clip from 2000, the game show host psyches out Norm Macdonald on the million dollar question.
Come for the incredible skill Nandi Bushell obviously has, stay for the infectious joy and passion that shines through in the video.
Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation.
Dr Annie Onishi, an LA based, trauma surgeon documents 12 days of summer coronavirus surge. Watch the surgical critical care doctor document the stress of managing pandemics while navigating the healthcare system.
We're grimacing on the outside, fuming on the inside.
Operating largely in secret, Bortac agents are trained for Swat-style raids on organized gangs smuggling immigrants or drugs across the US border.
The country just declared a national emergency and put a city on lockdown. The person suspected of bringing in the virus, however, might be the bigger story.
One small attempted step for robot, one giant leap for humanity.
Only a dog could have this level of trust.
Motorized air purifiers and heated sanitizers. Breathable fabrics and chic prints. With face coverings here to stay, consumers are starting to demand more than cheap throwaways.
Made especially for houses with pet-hair, this well-reviewed Dyson vacuum is $80 off if you opt for a renewed model with a 90-day Amazon guarantee.
We'll never be able to hear "Aaron earned an iron urn" the same way again.
No one disputes she's the frontrunner to be Biden's No. 2. But there are lingering doubts, primarily over the issue of trust.
Companies are power scrubbing their way to a false sense of security.
MSCHF effortlessly lights up the internet week after week. So we decided to see how the company behind Jesus Shoes and Puff The Squeaky Chicken works. Spoiler: it's a lot harder than it looks.
The NIH research connecting anatomy and sex chromosomes could shed light on mental disorders. But the topic is sensitive and such findings are easy to misuse.
Whether or not the posts are fake, commenters on the subreddits r/AmItheAsshole and r/Relationships don't only offer help to the people posting for advice, but to readers looking for objectivity about their own romantic lives.
Skateboard, and all-a-round, GOAT Tony Hawk explains how certain skate spots attain legend-status, why some are difficicult to access and the legacy they leave behind.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The latest TikTok dad trend is finally giving Black families a chance to shine.
When you start to really think about Sandman's abilities in the movie, "Spider-Man 3" just makes less and less sense.
As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Florida, the Magic Kingdom welcomed back its most loyal subjects — and me.
With Friday's "No Pressure," Logic became the latest high-profile MC to announce they're hanging up the pen and pad. But history shows that most can't leave hip-hop alone. Will the Maryland rapper follow suit?
When Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton had an argument with plate umpire Jordan Baker, he made sure to put on a mask first.
An eccentric Dutchman began living in a giant underground facility built by the German military — and ran a server farm beloved by cybercriminals.
The extraordinary phenomenon of popping popcorn seen in super slow motion.
I suffered a severe traumatic brain injury that affected nearly every aspect of my body.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have a special reason to celebrate this week.
Destin Sandlin takes a journey underneath the sea ice in a nuclear submarine.
The NBA is ready to resume its season Thursday and a big unknown are the long-term health concerns if players get infected with COVID-19.
Polling could be wrong. The economy could recover just enough. He could announce his own October surprise.
"All of nature is worthy of our care and attention, and wolves are the flagship species that a human dominated world almost did in."
By leaving your fate to the randomized numbers in an app, you're splitting the trajectory of the universe.
It's hard to go under the radar as an Asian contestant on "The Bachelorette."
The extent of the systemic persecution and violence towards Uighurs by the Chinese government is terrifying.
Nicholson Baker the American use of biological weapons.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
After a woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight from Ohio to North Carolina for not wearing a mask, passengers burst into applause.
The workplace environment at the company's magazine division was troubled under Troy Young. And it may not have been good for ambitious investigative journalism, either.
ProPublica obtained these police records from New York City's Civilian Complaint Review Board. NYPD unions are suing to halt the city from making the data public.
The coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd protests gave way to the most explosive summer New York has ever experienced before.
Do you prefer the Unkempt Hot Dad Beard? The Closely Shaved Well-Kept Beard? The Basically Stubble Beard? Well, do we have the show for you.
The King Of Random give Waygu a freeze-dry treatment and see if the treasured Japanese meat still holds up.
I don't know how I landed this job. But the most surprising part is that instead of helping my clients find love, they helped me get out of an abusive relationship.
The world has been both literally and figuratively standing still during the ongoing pandemic, scientists say.
The King Of Random sees what happens when you deep fry foods in monosodium glutamate.
How the Cavendish pandemic could pave the way for tastier bananas
A recent Twitter hack probably didn't scare you. Here's why it should.
