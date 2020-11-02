When Your Dogs Are Sick Of Being Outdoors After Two Minutes
They thought it would be fun, but the fun didn't last.
You've never seen anything like this Rutgers lateral play. It was a little too good though due to an illegal forward pass and the touchdown got called back.
From preparation to management to communication, here's how Donald Trump's administration have failed in their response to the pandemic.
John Mulaney confronts his nephew, Pete Davidson, about once again turning him into a viral meme.
Chances don't come easier than this, unless you're Moses Simon. Instead of tapping the ball into an open net, the Nigerian forward stumbled and managed to block his own shot.
Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, delivers a special message on Halloween.
The Troll A offshore natural gas platform in Norway is the biggest structure ever transported in history. Here's how it was done.
COVID-19 has pulled the filter off much of our lives, revealing fault lines that had been there all along. Nowhere has this shift been more apparent than in New York City.
Since 2005, the percentage of young adults living with their parents has risen in several European countries and the US.
"Why are you sticking your dirty little feet in my face?"
If you need to kill time, unwind or just think about literally anything other than the impending life-changing and country-shaping election tomorrow, do yourself a favor and head to this website.
The man on the trail went by "Mostly Harmless." He was friendly and said he worked in tech. After he died in his tent, no could figure out who he was.
Here are some of the best and worst visual effects in popular horror movies and how they were made.
They will have live estimates for Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
The company is reportedly readying new MacBook Pros and a MacBook Air with in-house chips.
This ridiculously big mansion has an indoor basketball court and bowling alley, but shows no signs of anyone living in it.
Although most agree new restrictions are needed, there is a sense the government isn't doing enough to support people financially.
Until the trees go up, the lights begin twinkling, and the egg nog starts flowing, get in the spirit by checking out our 55 best Christmas movies.
This is the 1981 commercial that got Sarah Michelle Geller named in the lawsuit Burger King filed against McDonald's.
It's time to rethink the way we connect Zoom, Skype, and Google Hangouts.
Director and editor David Blair seamlessly spliced the original TV "West Wing" episode "Hartsfield's Landing" together with the 2020 stage production.
A billion people laughed at Star Wars kid, including Stephen Colbert and Seth MacFarlane. Today, we'd call it cyberbullying.
The refrigerator really is bad for bread, though the full story is a little more complicated than just that.
The cars in the underground parking lot were supposed to be auctioned off in early September, but the auction was delayed because of COVID-19.
The bizarre, patchwork, Frankenstein's monster of a system Americans use to choose their president.
Concerned about the state of marriage — and thus the ability of whites to procreate — eugenicists were behind some of the earliest modern marriage manuals.
There's a scary possibility of a US presidential candidate refusing to concede after the election. Here's what we can do to avoid that.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The actor behind everything from James Bond to Professor Henry Jones — and the inspiration for one of the greatest impressions in 'SNL' history — died at the age of 90 this past weekend.
Expand your storage with this speedy, spacious, well-reviewed USB solid-state drive from Samsung for just $249.99 at Amazon.
When a pitcher plant meets superglue, which one would win out?
There's no more perimeter, everybody's Wi-Fi is broken and yet… we're still working.
Welcome to the "really weird commune" Luka Sabbat, Duke Nicholson, and George Cortina established at LA's Chateau Marmont.
The unprecedented nature of the pandemic undermines how we process information and assess risk. Need proof? Look around.
Racist microagressions can take place even when people have good intentions or view themselves as allies. This is the biggest way people mess up and what to do instead.
In the desert of New Mexico, Valencia County has become the embodiment of the polarization it once defied.
We found some unexpected trends when we sorted our polling data by first name.
How strong is paper against the power of a 150-ton hydraulic press?
For six months, Daniel Uhlfelder has put on the costume to warn Floridians that the virus is far from over. Same goes for his mission.
A Russian oligarch, nicknamed The Sausage King, has been murdered with a crossbow, investigators say. Vladimir Marugov and his partner were in an outdoor sauna when they were attacked, reportedly by two masked assailants.
The Hurrian Hymn, to be precise, is the oldest known song in human history that can be reconstructed and was written in 1400 BCE.
Sidney Lumet's "The Hill" saw Sean Connery at the height of his Bond fame deliver his boldest, and best, performance.
"On November 3, there's an elderly man contest."
We've played plenty of pinball machines in our youth, but this video from The Slow Mo Guys offers a mesmerizing perspective of the game that we've never seen before.
The story of the elusive "second sleep," a historic slumber phenomenon that seems to have faded in the modern day.
In a landmark series of calculations, physicists have proved that black holes can shed information, which seems impossible by definition. The work appears to resolve a paradox that Stephen Hawking first described five decades ago.
It's 2020 in a nutshell.
A new museum in Patpong, long known for its seedy nightlife, is showcasing a less understood history of the area.
We talked to eight actual scientists to find the answers. This is a cry for help.
Two balls, one bat.