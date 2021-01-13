YouTuber Carefully Reenacts All The Times We've Fumbled Our Phone
Some Days you feel like a ninja and on other days you start to question everything.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Some Days you feel like a ninja and on other days you start to question everything.
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
Stephen Colbert explains why the Capitol riot was far worse than he first realized.
"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern," acknowledged defense lawyer Dan Eckhart. "I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem."
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates the best way to chop an onion.
Jordan Klepper knew something bad was about to happen when he talked to pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.
Sometimes there is something like too much of a good thing.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Cloth masks are better than nothing, but they were supposed to be a stopgap measure.
Sometimes she made it. Sometimes she faked it. Twenty years after Lizzie McGuire's TV debut, the cast and creatives reflect on the groundbreaking Disney Channel series — and its ill-fated reboot.
An eagle-eyed viewer of the original 1994 animated theatrical version of "The Lion King" was curious about what happened to Mufasa's body and after some internet research came to an astonishing conclusion.
As dispersals go, this one is quick and easy.
There are a million Moroccan Berber knockoffs but — like the Amazon coat before it — one particular brand and pattern is winning.
Performers weigh in on what ethically produced porn really means, and how to know if you're watching it.
Some Days you feel like a ninja and on other days you start to question everything.
The Australian actress shared the terrifying experience during a "Straight Talking" interview special.
The trial against the 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest mafia syndicate, is taking place in a repurposed call centre with added cages to house some of the 355 defendants.
A wooden kalimba made from discarded popsicle sticks.
Some Massachusetts lawmakers and staff members said they felt unease Wednesday before the riot at the US Capitol, despite receiving assurances from police that security would be tight.
With their phony legal arguments and pandering to Trump's baseless claims, Cruz and Hawley's bad behavior sets a bad precedent.
To save two bucks who had been entangled in each other antlers, the game warden at Jackson County, Kansas shot at their antlers to free them. According to the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism law enforcement agency, it would have been dangerous to approach them in a different way.
Klete Keller, who won swimming medals in three Summer Games, was captured on video inside the US Capitol Rotunda during last week's violent election protest.
Taiwanese-American comedian Jason Cheny talks about how Taiwanese people are different from Chinese.
Bill Jones, the former supervisor of a New York town, ran off in 1997. Last month, he was arrested near a Walmart in Ohio.
Drew Brees and Tom Brady defined an era of football. Then they stuck around long enough to usher in the next one.
The fascinating differences between the fast food chain once you go over the pond.
President Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice.
William Gibson was wrong about the wetware implants (not that he wanted to make predictions), but you're still rooting for his dark, techno-druggy future anyway.
And trying to do online dating during COVID-19 times just makes it all worse.
There are those who retreat from modern trends into the interiors of the past, drawn by the allure of original designs. We speak to five people whose homes are portals into the past.
Disturbing video has emerged of rioters inside a congressional office discussing detailed schematics of the Capitol during the raid.
Scientists know a surprising amount about the titillating episode in human history when our species got together, including whether we kissed and the nature of their sexual organs.
The contemporary superheroine has a backstory inspired by Greek mythology, which in turn was inspired by real-life ancient warrior women, writes Kimiya Shokoohi.
The host of The Action Lab explains why some objects can roll uphill.
Imagine if we lived on a cube-shaped Earth. How would you find the shortest path around the world?
A January 6 photo of an older Trump supporter was actually taken in Topeka, Kansas — not at the scene of the mob riot in Washington, DC.
This Starbucks employee tells a story about how she got yelled at even after helpfully following a customer's instructions.
More business disruption, more political turbulence, but maybe also a glimmer of new possibilities.
Bitcoin owners are getting rich because the cryptocurrency has soared. But what happens when you can't access that wealth because you forgot the password to your digital wallet?
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explores whether Donald Trump's calls to march to the Capitol constitute criminal incitement.
A man who was seen wearing a sweatshirt that read "Camp Auschwitz" during the riots at the Capitol building was arrested Wednesday in Newport News, Va., according to multiple reports.
Brazil says CoronaVac has an efficacy rate just over 50 percent, much lower than previously announced. More than 380 million doses have already been ordered.
He was dubious at first, but soon he couldn't help but join in.
These easy-to-use browser tips will keep your tabs neat and tidy.
Antonia Crane has been stripping for roughly two decades. When we asked her for her wildest bachelor party stories, Crane, never one to peddle in BS, got more real than we could have ever imagined.
Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram try to cook fish on YouTube Live while totally hammered.
Want to watch Netflix in bed? How about turning on Disney+ in the kids' room? Grab some of these HDMI sticks from Amazon, and start streaming.
Why some guys never outgrow the kids's menu.
Piers Morgan makes Matt Hancock uncomfortably squirm over voting against free school meals.
His emaciated body was discovered in a tent, just a few miles from a major Florida highway. His identity — and troubled past — were discovered by the internet.
After being burned by the British in 1814 and hastily modernized with 20th-century innovations such as indoor plumbing, electricity and heating ducts, Harry Truman inherited a White House in a near-condemnable state. So it was gutted.
There are still these moments of joy during these dark times.
It's becoming clear that the assault on the Capitol last week was well-planned. Here are a few of the latest findings.
Airbnb looked at which unique stays people were adding to their wish lists the most in 2020. Idaho's "most wish listed" was Boise's Big Idaho Potato Hotel.
Sometimes there is something like too much of a good thing.