STAYING GROUNDED

theweek.com

Boeing’s now-infamous 737 Max was grounded around the world back in March. Assumptions at the time were that the worst-case scenario might keep the planes on the ground for a few months, and cost Boeing around $5 billion. Well, here we are seven months later. The 737 Max remains on the ground, in what is now arguably the biggest crisis ever for the century-old company.