When The Truck In Front Of You Is Dramatically Overloaded
This feels like a disaster waiting to happen.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
This feels like a disaster waiting to happen.
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern," acknowledged defense lawyer Dan Eckhart. "I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem."
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates the best way to chop an onion.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explores whether Donald Trump's calls to march to the Capitol constitute criminal incitement.
It turns out a simpler design pays off.
"I did not think I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed during an emotional Instagram Live.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
For the uninitiated, black metal is a subgenre of heavy metal music distinguished by its aggression, over-the-top theatricality, and affinity for the occult, as well as its unfortunate history as a hotbed for white supremacy.
We asked three executives who've spent their careers on the cutting edge of the financial industry what they see coming in 5 to 10 years. Here are their answers.
How car-dependant cities are financially doomed from the very beginning.
Delaware's congresswoman thought she might die in the riot at the Capitol. Then her Republican colleagues mocked her for handing out masks while they sheltered together.
With "Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut," the comic effectively erases the stamp of the original director, Bo Burnham, and turns into a less intimate show.
This feels like a disaster waiting to happen.
The Emmy-winning journalist discussed how he came to understand his sexuality in a new interview.
Just because you're on a gaming laptop doesn't mean you have to sacrifice smoothness. The 15.6-inch display on this Acer Predator can handle a 144Hz refresh rate for optimal performance.
Jerry Nyman was studying bus routes in Florida through Google Maps when he noticed something awry.
OnlyFans, a social media platform that allows people to sell explicit photos of themselves, has boomed during the pandemic. But competition on the site means many won't earn much.
What can archaeologists tell us about how they lived?
An eagle-eyed viewer of the original 1994 animated theatrical version of "The Lion King" was curious about what happened to Mufasa's body and after some internet research came to an astonishing conclusion.
Caroline McNamara tended to her father as best she could. She also knew, in agonizing detail, what happened to previous occupants of his bed.
Johnny Unitas's World Championship jacket from Baltimore's 1958 winning season might be worth more than $100K, but the owner has absolutely no intention of letting it go.
The video was made public after President Trump was impeached a second time and after he told his followers in the hours following the riot a week ago that "we love you."
Cloth masks are better than nothing, but they were supposed to be a stopgap measure.
A wooden kalimba made from discarded popsicle sticks.
"There are definitely some members who need to be held to account once an investigation shows the totality of circumstances."
The trial against the 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest mafia syndicate, is taking place in a repurposed call centre with added cages to house some of the 355 defendants.
As dispersals go, this one is quick and easy.
The most dangerous thing that happened Wednesday occurred after the mob dispersed.
While Democrats excoriated President Donald Trump for inciting a riot to storm the Capitol, Congressman Ken Buck took shots at the Material Girl.
The Australian actress shared the terrifying experience during a "Straight Talking" interview special.
Some Massachusetts lawmakers and staff members said they felt unease Wednesday before the riot at the US Capitol, despite receiving assurances from police that security would be tight.
The fascinating differences between the fast food chain once you go over the pond.
William Gibson was wrong about the wetware implants (not that he wanted to make predictions), but you're still rooting for his dark, techno-druggy future anyway.
Sex workers are fuming over "Sell/Buy/Date," an upcoming documentary produced by Meryl Streep and Rashida Jones that they say will conflate consensual sex work and sex trafficking.
Disturbing video has emerged of rioters inside a congressional office discussing detailed schematics of the Capitol during the raid.
With their phony legal arguments and pandering to Trump's baseless claims, Cruz and Hawley's bad behavior sets a bad precedent.
The contemporary superheroine has a backstory inspired by Greek mythology, which in turn was inspired by real-life ancient warrior women, writes Kimiya Shokoohi.
The host of The Action Lab explains why some objects can roll uphill.
A January 6 photo of an older Trump supporter was actually taken in Topeka, Kansas — not at the scene of the mob riot in Washington, DC.
More business disruption, more political turbulence, but maybe also a glimmer of new possibilities.
Taiwanese-American comedian Jason Cheny talks about how Taiwanese people are different from Chinese.
A man who was seen wearing a sweatshirt that read "Camp Auschwitz" during the riots at the Capitol building was arrested Wednesday in Newport News, Va., according to multiple reports.
Brazil says CoronaVac has an efficacy rate just over 50 percent, much lower than previously announced. More than 380 million doses have already been ordered.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explores whether Donald Trump's calls to march to the Capitol constitute criminal incitement.
These easy-to-use browser tips will keep your tabs neat and tidy.
Bitcoin owners are getting rich because the cryptocurrency has soared. But what happens when you can't access that wealth because you forgot the password to your digital wallet?
To save two bucks who had been entangled in each other antlers, the game warden at Jackson County, Kansas shot at their antlers to free them. According to the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism law enforcement agency, it would have been dangerous to approach them in a different way.
Antonia Crane has been stripping for roughly two decades. When we asked her for her wildest bachelor party stories, Crane, never one to peddle in BS, got more real than we could have ever imagined.
Want to watch Netflix in bed? How about turning on Disney+ in the kids' room? Grab some of these HDMI sticks from Amazon, and start streaming.
Alton Brown and his wife Elizabeth Ingram try to cook fish on YouTube Live while totally hammered.
Why some guys never outgrow the kids's menu.
His emaciated body was discovered in a tent, just a few miles from a major Florida highway. His identity — and troubled past — were discovered by the internet.
He was dubious at first, but soon he couldn't help but join in.