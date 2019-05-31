When The Girl In Your DM's Tries To Defend The Pyramid Scheme She's Recruiting You For
"And… I know what you're thinking. I know that you're thinking 'OMG it's a pyramid scheme,' but it's actually not a pyramid scheme. I am now a business owner."
Workers claim they smelled smoke when he returned the car.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Lee Thompson, a professional pickpocket, analyzes twelve popular scenes from movies and shows like "Birds of Prey," "Ocean's Eleven," "Killing Eve" and more on their realness.
We have to review this car, but we don't really remember it well. So here goes nothing.
In the minds of the right, the international communist threat is back. And this time, it's not just personal — it's genetic.
The Maybach is one of the most expensive luxury vehicles on the road. But Hoovies Garage found a destroyed one for $22,000. How much will it cost to repair?
The hidden politics of New York City's new system.
Experts including Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson were witnesses to this new high-stakes wager over the claims of a wind-powered car.
Apple claims it doesn't include blocks to cut down on its environmental impact, but here's another reason.
The decision threw out the challenge to the law, on grounds that Texas and other objecting GOP-dominated states were not required to pay anything under the mandate provision. The vote was 7 to 2.
The world's greatest hoard of original Atari equipment is guarded by a very temperamental, very devoted dragon named Bradley.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Meghan McCain And Whoopi Goldberg got into a war of words over Joe Biden on Thursday's edition of "The View."
By employing a neural network, the company says its numbers will be more accurate — and allow it to offer to buy more homes.
Tucker Carlson has been promulgating the theory that the FBI was behind the January 6 Capitol riot. CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig explains why that makes no sense.
A little-known GOP candidate in one of Florida's most competitive congressional seats was secretly recorded threatening to send "a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad" to a fellow Republican opponent to make her "disappear."
But there's still hope if we start managing water differently and addressing climate change, both of which are making dry spells more extreme.
Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon can't contain themselves during a risqué news segment on Jeff Bezos's rocket.
We've all been stuck in some way or another. The question is how — and how fast — we can get out.
Cristiano Ronaldo shaved $4 billion off of Coke's stock. Or did he? Does it matter?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Japanese tanks were too small, too under-armored, and completely outmatched by the Allies. Here's what went wrong.
Automated protocols running on the internet are paying traders to provide liquidity for unregulated, decentralized markets.
Ovens can vary wildly in temperature, resulting in either under- or over-baked food. This clever little hack works to keep the temperature more consistent for better bakes.
In the run up to Prime Day proper, we'll be highlighting early deals, providing tips for hitting the ground running and keeping you abreast of the latest information.
Camping, hiking, long road trips and more are on the table this summer. Let's keep everyone safe, okay?
A cop quickly spotted this driver's dangerous maneuver.
Other democracies are polarized, but the U.S. is unique.
Isabella says she was in high school and only 17 when her boyfriend coerced her into making a nude video.
Pat Larson found a way to automatically charge his Tesla whenever he comes home and starts the charging process.
Equal pay across genders, renaming racist teams — owners are finally listening and boardrooms will never be the same.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Shane from Stuff Made Here
reviews how the the Lock Picking Lawyer was able to pick his supposedly "unpickable" lock.
Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal could spark an overdue reckoning in tennis.
The rush to find a conspiracy around the COVID-19 pandemic's origins is driven by narrative, not evidence.
How the engineering and design of road barriers has greatly reduced deaths on the highway.
The Son of Rudy is working out his father issues on the road to Albany.
During a Euro 2020 press conference on Monday, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo irritably moved two bottles of Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of the event, and then picked up a bottle of water.
Richard Lenski, a professor of Microbial ecology at Michigan State University, has been tracking genetic changes for 33 years. Here's what we've learned so far.
Manchin urged big-money donors with No Labels to talk to Sen. Roy Blunt about flipping his vote on the commission in order to save the filibuster.
The next version of Windows has leaked online.
Over the past several months, there's been a spike in COVID-19 variants around the globe. Here's what that means for the future of the pandemic.
The amount of heat Earth traps has roughly doubled since 2005, contributing to more rapidly warming oceans, air and land, according to new research from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
They used to look like quagmires, ice rinks or dustbowls, depending on the time of year. But as big money entered football, pristine pitches became crucial to the sport's image — and groundskeepers became stars.
When so many bosses, workplaces and entire industries suck, it's easy to feel like looking for a new job is a pointless endeavor.
In interviews, several current and former employees say Amazon has a pattern of slow progress on racial bias and discrimination issues inside the company.