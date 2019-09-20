When Did Every City In America Start Looking The Same?
Here's why almost every city in America has an exceptionally homogeneous design.
Here's why almost every city in America has an exceptionally homogeneous design.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Jack Black explains the nasty spill he took that nixed the spectacle he had planned for Conan O'Brien's final taping.
Rogers finally explained his cryptic Instagram post with an equally cryptic reason: he was feeling gratitude brought on by a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse. Here's what that is.
John Edward Szeles, best known as The Amazing Johnathan, died on Tuesday, but his infamous magic show will never be forgotten.
Do you ever think back on the things you were taught as a kid and think, "Wow, my teachers really didn't know what they were talking about"? Here are a few wild things people were taught as kids that aren't true.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
Here's a carefully thought out breakdown of the current situation happening in Ukraine.
The custom build only requires two parts, a whole lot of code, and some configuring to conjure up those good ol' days of Winamp.
Since 2007, Romania has lost between half and two-thirds of its virgin forest. The environmentalists and activists trying to protect it keep getting killed.
The most-anticipated game in years is about to hit shelves. Can it possibly live up to all that hype?
Fox News's Tucker Carlson has been one of the loudest voices defending Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine, which Stephen Colbert roasted with this biting one-liner.
The problem of Joe Rogan is a problem of the modern internet.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Andrew Callaghan's team interviewed people gathered outside the Super Bowl and everyone was weird and wonderful.
While most people are fast asleep, some ultra-introverts are going about their lives, reveling in the quiet and solitude. They challenge a core assumption of psychology: that all humans need social connection.
ABC6's Myles Harris in Columbus, Ohio, got a delightful surprise when his mom photobombed his live shot.
In an excerpt from Kyle Buchanan's 'Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road,' cast and crew recall the feud that nearly derailed the Oscar-winning film.
"My boyfriend is passionately kissing another woman. Little fingers of jealousy squeeze my insides, and I'm not sure where to look or what to do."
Jimmy Kimmel collaborated with the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to poke fun at people who think they need to do their "own research" about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Citizen scientist Seán Doran stitched, graded and rescaled 44 images from the Mars Perseverance Rover and created this spectacular panorama.
He's been pretty amazing your whole life. Then things started to crumble — his marriage, his work, his health. But now? With "Severance" and all that the future holds? Everything is very much coming back together again.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
In 2020, San Francisco banned private cars on one of its busiest thoroughfares. Here's what happened two years later.
This week's tweets are the equivalent of an undergraduate degree in and of themselves. Stay smart out there.
Onsen's 100 percent long-staple cotton waffle weave towels make every bathroom better. They're wicked soft, and they dry fast to reduce the risk of funk.
Do you cut long strands of pasta with a knife? Add pineapple to your pizza? According to Italians, that's a food crime — but you might get away with it elsewhere.
An episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" from 1995 which depicted a San Francisco homeless encampment in 2024 hit a little too close to home for Redditors on r/ABoringDystopia.
Everyone here loves Norm, and having a shirt and mug with his face brings us so much joy.
Scientists report unexpected brain activity in patient, 87, as he died from heart attack.
Here's why almost every city in America has an exceptionally homogeneous design.
Made with a proprietary material called WarmLife, this incredible jacket can keep us cozy in terrible weather without ever weighing us down.
The mannerisms are pretty much spot on.
A flurry of new studies suggest that several parts of the immune system can mount a sustained, potent response to any coronavirus variant.
TV producer/talking head Kevin Wildes had an ice-cold take that should settle the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James GOAT debate once and for all.
Quickly grab a chip or three with these handy mini chopsticks without greasing up your controller or keyboard.
Paul Bishop vomited his dentures into a Spanish trash bin 11 years ago. Then a DNA analysis seemingly returned them to his home in the UK. The truth, it turns out, is even weirder.
YouTuber Vinheteiro plays several pianos in growing cost and you can tell at which price when you're getting your money's worth.
Two-thirds of freelancers on Fiverr say they're servicing the NFT industry. But is it sustainable?
Parenting advice on child abuse, spanking, and childcare.
A viral TikTok shows geese marching down the street as people go on their daily business.
Andy Parker is fighting to get copyright over video of Alison Parker's shooting in a bid to remove it from social media.
Old forms are going bust. Is it a fashion blip or a sign of something larger?
A cat perched itself on the tippy top of this precariously situated shelf and performed an extraordinary leap of faith onto a fan.
Redditor B4Epoch mapped out Census data from 2015 and 2019 from California, Texas, New York and Florida to see where their interstate took them.
Adam Savage explains why this 1970s-era Stanley Workmaster screwdriver might be the best one ever designed. (Thanks to BoingBoing for spotting.)
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have someone whose colleague keeps sending flowers to all the women in the office for Valentine's Day, a man whose kids don't care about his job and more.
Company insiders say execs hatched a scheme to cover up corrosion and avoid a costly recall.
A pointless design trend has turned trucks into dangerous pedestrian killers. (From 2020).