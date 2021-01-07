When A Guy From South California Meets Someone From North California
Just because they both come from California does not mean they'll get along.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
At the "March to Save America" rally in Washington DC, a rally protesting the results of the presidential election, Giuliani accused election officials of fraud and called for a "trial by combat."
An unidentified rioter describes how the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
You've already lost. This is what Americans need to understand
D.C. police will give you $1,000 for information about this very famous person who has been identified dozens of times.
From baby boomers to Gen Zers, here's how different generations react to a wrong food order.
Many CEOs and celebs consider a liter of water before breakfast an essential life hack.
The discussions occurred in recent weeks, and it was not clear whether he has brought it up since he incited supporters to march on the Capitol, where some stormed the site.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a mom!
The US isn't alone in harboring anti-vaxxers and flat-earthers. But two specific things about America set us apart from the rest — and make our distinct hatred of science stand out.
Yeah, we're going to say it. We really think Webb is going to launch this year.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a briefing Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's violent swarming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
The vaccine rollout in the United States is progressing — albeit not as quickly as anyone would like. But some states are getting shots into arms faster than others. Connecticut is one of those states.
Far more people of both parties voted than usual in a runoff, but the Democratic turnout was stronger, largely because of Black voters.
Try as it might, this pelican realizes it can't swallow an entire capybara. The capybara doesn't seem to mind.
Look, we all have to go, so why not have a little fun? This calendar is filled with hilarious photos of dogs… "dooing" their business.
It may look cute, but don't understand the strength of a beaver's jaw and teeth.
How overloaded burgers and extreme hot wings can explain the intersection of masculinity and marketing.
Don't worry, he's still punching crime into submission.
Veronica Westhrin, a Norwegian journalist covering the US for NRK, captured this interaction between a guy on a stoop and a lady in a car about the White insurrectionists' siege of the United States Capitol.
It was a day of chaos in Washington,DC But in Wilmington, Delaware, President-elect Joe Biden pulsed with quiet anger.
Scarborough went on the offensive and ranted on the double standard shown by the Capitol Police, including worse "what-if" hypotheticals and contrasting their previous record in the city.
Marginalized and stereotyped, North Korean defectors are fighting back by turning to vlogging.
In the aftermath of Wednesday's riot at the United States Capitol, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company had made the unprecedented decision to block President Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram "for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."
As the United States reported its highest single day of COVID-19 deaths, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the overall toll could exceed 430,000 by the end of the month.
The longtime "Jeopardy!" host's final episodes are airing this week. They're a testament to Trebek's profound impact — on the show he defined, the world it created, and the lives of those who crossed his path.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
Chao is the latest among a slew of officials to resign following Wednesday's violent events at the Capitol.
HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic captured footage of a single Black Capitol Police officer attempting to hold back the mob that had breached the building.
Sometimes BODMAS is just PEMDAS by another name. And no, the answer is not 100.
The mob that forced Congress to flee organized on both obscure and mainstream sites.
Actor Saiyam Kumar has got Minhaj's vocal attributes down pat.
He was verbally and physically abusive. She idealizes him.
Did you know that Google has been tracking and recording your every move, including your photos' location data? A lot of your data has collected.
Mayo marinade with lemon and herbs, incredible nonstick browning and tangy honey barbeque sauce — Ethan Chlebowski goes all out.
Jackson recently told a minister she had married James Bolin, a 93-year-old widower who served in the 14th Missouri Cavalry, when she was 17.
Why do $4 and $40 screen protectors advertise the same things? YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss peels back the layers on smartphone screen protectors.
Thanks to Tesla's skyrocketing stock price.
Practicing mindfulness is not complicated, but it's also not easy.
The best exit is the "Tokyo Drift" exit.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
The shocking images of a violent mob storming the United States Capitol in Washington DC were featured on the front pages of newspapers across the country and around the world on Thursday.
Here's a demonstration of the McGurk effect, an extraordinary audio illusion.
She'd been told that childbirth was going to be painful. But as the hours wore on, nothing bothered her — even without an epidural.
Unprecedented violence erupted in Washington DC as Donald Trump supporters stopped the ratification of Joe Biden's victory.
The offices of the Parliamentarian were raided and looted after pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.
Trying to turn your kid into content? You might get chased off the internet.
Nothing like it had been felt on this planet for 10,000 years. A mix of high-energy light and hugely accelerated subatomic particles, when this wave impacted Earth, it changed our atmospheric chemistry enough to be measured centuries later.
Nordic noir has a very predictable formula, as comedian Alasdair Beckett-King hilariously illustrates.