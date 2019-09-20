'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Gives Hilariously Wrong Answer To This 'Jurassic Park' Puzzle
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Tenaya ended up blowing $10,000 and a chance to go to the bonus round with this hilariously wrong answer.
Keep up-to-date with on ground reports from journalists in Ukraine.
CNN breaks down where Ukraine has been attacked so far.
This week, we've also got "All three are going to lie to you."
The US, UK, and Canada all want to copy aspects of Australia's news media bargaining code, apparently impressed by its ability to scare tech giants.
During a tense exchange at a special UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine's UN envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya asked, "Should I play the video with your president declaring the war?" Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya replied, "Don't call this a war. This is called a special military operation in Donbass."
Social media profiles with deepfake photos and AI-generated text fooled most participants in a study, even when there were obvious errors
An enzyme-based recycling technology is poised to go commercial, but questions about cost and scalability linger.
Some of the biggest allies for the environment are right under our noses.
Even video game footage is going viral during Russia's invasion.
With defenses spread out more than ever before, the NBA has become a playground for the game's most creative passers.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
John Paul Jones and musicians from all over the globe join forces to record one of Led Zeppelin's signature songs.
Putin declared a "special military operation" in Ukraine, and Kyiv has confirmed the start of hostilities in a devastating new chapter for Europe.
Vox's Joss Fong figures out the precise moment in time when conservatives decided to spurn the COVID-19 vaccine.
The laptop needs a set, the PS5 definitely could use a few and even the coffee maker would be improved by some googly eyes.
Here's a carefully thought out breakdown of the current situation happening in Ukraine.
John Edward Szeles, best known as The Amazing Johnathan, died on Tuesday, but his infamous magic show will never be forgotten.
"I wasn't even supposed to be a moderator. It's what I was doing in between writing tweets."
Did a chill go down your spine when you noticed Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" was just shy of three hours long? Maybe you feel, along with other comic book enthusiasts, there's no such thing as t...
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Jason Barr, an urban economist at Rutgers University, proposed expanding New York City by another 1,760 acres could help address the city's housing crisis and quell flooding. Here's the nitty gritty of his plan.
US stock futures declined early Thursday as Russia attacked Ukraine.
Our avocado supply is supposed to be slim in the coming weeks, so don't let your pits go to waste.
Jack Black explains the nasty spill he took that nixed the spectacle he had planned for Conan O'Brien's final taping.
"Am I the only Christian woman who is not surprised one bit that an essential oil company would come out as satanic?"
As it turns out, we have other things to do than pet our cats every second of every day. When you're away from their favorite couch, this automatic brush gets the job done.
Andrew Callaghan's team interviewed people gathered outside the Super Bowl and everyone was weird and wonderful.
Ford buyers and dealers are putting up with "Groundhog Day" as the global semiconductor shortage puts another snag in Bronco production.
Sure, sure, it's water-resistant, that's good. It also has a BOMBPROOF laptop compartment. They're not messing around here.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass. (From 2020)
Wendy Williams's rise, reputation, and absence from her talk show, explained.
ABC6's Myles Harris in Columbus, Ohio, got a delightful surprise when his mom photobombed his live shot.
And the implications for work and cities are going to be fascinating.
Rogers finally explained his cryptic Instagram post with an equally cryptic reason: he was feeling gratitude brought on by a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse. Here's what that is.
Do you ever think back on the things you were taught as a kid and think, "Wow, my teachers really didn't know what they were talking about"? Here are a few wild things people were taught as kids that aren't true.
Citizen scientist Seán Doran stitched, graded and rescaled 44 images from the Mars Perseverance Rover and created this spectacular panorama.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
The custom build only requires two parts, a whole lot of code, and some configuring to conjure up those good ol' days of Winamp.
Every summer, as the sea ice surrounding Antarctica retreats, tens of thousands of tourists and scientists flock to the landmass by boat and plane.
The most-anticipated game in years is about to hit shelves. Can it possibly live up to all that hype?
The problem of Joe Rogan is a problem of the modern internet.
In 2020, San Francisco banned private cars on one of its busiest thoroughfares. Here's what happened two years later.
While most people are fast asleep, some ultra-introverts are going about their lives, reveling in the quiet and solitude. They challenge a core assumption of psychology: that all humans need social connection.
In an excerpt from Kyle Buchanan's 'Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road,' cast and crew recall the feud that nearly derailed the Oscar-winning film.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have someone whose colleague keeps sending flowers to all the women in the office for Valentine's Day, a man whose kids don't care about his job and more.
An episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" from 1995 which depicted a San Francisco homeless encampment in 2024 hit a little too close to home for Redditors on r/ABoringDystopia.