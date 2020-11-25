What's The Point Of Making Superheroes For Adults?
Comic book superheroes aren't just kid stuff. Many of the stories told have significant value to older readers.
Women in the 18th century had to wear a shift, a petticoat, hoops, a second petticoat, ruffles and many more garments. How were they supposed to go to the bathroom?
Only true food lovers can distinguish between the sound of a food bowl being tapped and the sound of other metalware.
In this excerpt from Apple TV+'s "Tiny World," a pygmy marmoset has his mind blown by this insect.
Velvet ants are the most feared insect in nature.
Calvin Evans describes that one thing that will alway set off your father.
Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise give masterful performances, but Aaron Sorkin's screenplay elevates it to legend status.
Last summer, Bill Marczak stumbled across a program that could spy on your iPhone's contact list and messages — and even record your calls.
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which ZIP codes are now the most expensive in the US?
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a crash that left his car engulfed in flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. It happened in the first lap.
Ivy League credentials and long Washington experience set the tone for his administration.
Small Market Energy (SME) is a force that knows no history, no economics, that has not read psychology; it is rather, to Freud's delight, a primordial urge to feel slighted that bucks all categories of human knowledge and progress.
The metal structure has been removed, Utah officials said on Saturday, adding that they had not taken it down.
Can GPT-3 compute the ultimate question about life, the Universe and everything?
We are in the in-between! Not a Friday, not yet a Monday, but there are excellent bargains to be found nonetheless.
Members of groups like Patriot Front and the Green Brigade told members of the Base they felt like the neo-Nazi terror cell was the next step.
Demonstrations are taking place across France against the country's proposed "global security" law and its flagship measure, which plans to restrict the filming of police officers.
Sarah Fuller made college sports history on Saturday as the first woman to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.
At Jazz at Lincoln Center, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and his brother, saxophonist Branford talk about Zoom concerts, Duke Ellington, and learning from their elders.
The stories we tell with ink and photos of a quirky world with snails.
The story of the soon-to-be former president might be compelling, but recent political history isn't simple entertainment
Microsoft's flagship web browser was everywhere. How did it go from being the hottest app to a laughing stock?
What are some ridiculously cool websites that you've never heard of before?
If you thought life in times of Corona couldn't get any stranger, try living out 2020 in the town where the majority of the residents all live in one single building.
The first cut of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" came in at 3 hours and 40 minutes. Joe Ramoni attempts to piece together the missing footage in hopes that John Hughes' original vision will be fully restored someday.
How the must-have hipster vessel of DIY authenticity also became a foreboding signal of the economy.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
A lot of scams target older people who are less familiar with technology. YouTuber Scammer Payback decided to turn the tables on a scammer and deleted the scammer's files while posing as an old lady.
Yesterday on Thanksgiving, the internet received the greatest blessing of all: Trump emerged from wherever it is he's been hanging out tweeting about election fraud to give a press briefing… at a very very tiny desk.
Without notifying parents or school officials, sheriff's deputies in one Florida county keep secret tabs on the grades and discipline histories of young students who they deem likely to fall into lives of crime.
There's something magic that happens when you play classic video game songs on a vintage synth.
'It's not just the card games — it's the stakes. It's also two guys eye-f*cking one another.'
He's not yet conceded 2020 but is already looking at keeping Republicans in line and making Biden's life miserable.
From "A Bug's Life" and "Antz" to "Friends with Benefits" and "No Strings Attached," here are the 10 times Hollywood movies have had plots that almost resemble each other exactly.
Oklahoma entered the world of legal cannabis late, but its hands-off approach launched a boom and a new nickname: "Toke-lahoma."
It is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, buried in the desert: His dealer says yes. His son says maybe. His artist buddies, like Ed Ruscha, say, no way the sculptor created this tall, silvery object.
Miumiu is a six-year-old guitarist located in Nanjing, China who performs bossa nova songs like she was Astrud Gilberto.
After the recount in Milwaukee County, Biden had a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, Biden gained 257 votes to Trump's 125.
The still-raging pandemic means social activities will stay outdoors as the temperature plummets. Here's what experts say about the art of keeping warm.
The race we've all been waiting for.
That potential rancidness won't kill you — we promise!
Any Nintendo fan hunting for deals will know that they don't come around all that often, but even Nintendo can't escape the frenzy of Black Friday. Here's what bargains we've found for the Nintendo fan in your life.
The Action Lab has an eye-popping chemical demonstration that looks like it's cutting through skin.
Ex-presidents are entitled to classified briefings. Some ex-intel officials think Trump shouldn't get access to any national secrets when he leaves office.
This week, we've got a mysterious monolith in Utah, when your circle small but y'all crazy, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Paulie Walnuts shooting at things.
This poor dog got stuck in a tree after chasing a squirrel and its owner was there to film it.
The carpenter behind some of New York's most elaborate — and expensive — homes.
Couples pledge many things to one another. When my father grew ill, one promise tested everything about my parents' long and happy life together, and forced my mother to wonder how she would keep her word — and also whether she should.
