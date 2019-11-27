What's The Highest Distance You Can Fall From And Still Survive?
You don't want to fall out of a window, but if you had to, how far could you fall and still survive?
Simone Giertz, the creator of the "Truckla," films her reaction to Elon Musk's Cybertruck presentation and it's…uhhh…
He was supposed to place the roofing sheets on the roof he was repairing. Unfortunately for him, he placed them on a wrong angle. Fortunately for us, the whole debacle was captured.
Traffic in Los Angeles gets stuck in gridlock for miles as people travel in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Juno the dog won't give this egg back.
Like it or hate it, the sheer size of the Tesla Cybertruck is undeniable.
Existing laws don't guarantee that whistleblowers will be protected when they expose wrongdoing.
In hardluck Youngstown, Ohio a reporter covers one last big story for his hometown newspaper.
An op-ed in Scientific American is the latest jab at the woman who calls herself Twitter's resident gynecologist.
Who among us?
You don't want to fall out of a window, but if you had to, how far could you fall and still survive?
Ive led Apple design since 1996. His last day at Apple was a bit of a mystery.
Save up to 60 percent on this selection of storage devices from SanDisk and WD. Boost your console storage, get a new memory card for your camera or level up your backup drive.
The science of potatoes in their finest form.
Amid a lot of great causes and a few places where your money won't make it where you want it to, here are some good places to give.
Since January, ICE has arrested about 250 students who were enrolled at a fake university in Farmington Hills set up by ICE to lure in students.
Multiple worlds, armored bears, dust, daemons. "His Dark Materials" can be pretty confusing. We're here to open up the alethiometer and answer questions about what the crap is going on.
When violence is directed at those Trump's supporters hate and fear, they see such excesses not as crimes, but as virtues.
Can't wait for Black Friday? Us either. That's why we've gone ahead and scoured the web for some of the best deals around — all of which are already on sale for Black Friday prices.
Why faceless wooden dolls work best to get kids out of their shells.
If you had to assemble a crew of film astronauts to usher you safely to the moon and back to Earth, who would you pick to accompany you on this mission?
"I didn't know I was sad, but it turns out I was."
Black Friday is nearly here, and there are bound to be loads of great door busters, but you needn't wait until Friday to start shopping. There are already some top-notch bargains available, and we're on the lookout for the best ones.
For most of history, they marked sovereignty or self-determination. Now their purpose seems to have changed.
Spooky stories to pass down to your kids so that they don't become total monsters.
The neuroscience of gratitude and how to cultivate it through journals, letters, visits and experiential consumption.
There is little question among psychologists about the benefits of early detection of autism. Yet many children still slip through the cracks.
Right now, you can snag one of our favorite Lego kits for just 56 bucks. We're not sure how long the discount will be available though, so act fast.
Saying this gender reveal party took a turn would be a gross understatement.
Looking for something on-brand to watch this Thanksgiving? These are all available to stream right now.
Good Thanksgiving music on YouTube? Get ready for cheesy children's songs about devouring turkey flesh and a flock of angry, horny kids rapping.
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her storied film career over the past 40+ years.
Feroza Aziz was blocked after she shared a video of a "makeup tutorial" in which she discussed the China's treatment of Uighur Muslims.
Delving into the mystery of the horse in the hayloft.
A team of cheeky lads attempt to get free booze in the States.
Black Friday is increasingly just an umbrella term for any kind of shopping in late autumn that entails some semblance of getting a deal.
Stop defending "you guys," y'all. A sociolinguistics professor believes we're at an inflection point.
Dashcam footage captured from the March 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami demonstrates the scale of the disaster.
"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist is speaking out about domestic violence after what she describes as months of domestic abuse.
David Hayter revealed footage of a 2003 test clip of a failed "Watchmen" movie featuring actor Iain Glen as Nite Owl.
Talk about a roller coaster ride.
Flat-Earth theorists often have explanations for how a disk-shaped planet would function. The problem is that a flat Earth wouldn't work.
Four years ago, Ben Willingdorf built a gigantic Olaf snowman that was taller than his house, and the video is still amazing to watch now.
As the legendary actor returns to Star Wars, he talks about his masculine and feminine sides, the legacy of Lando, and how after 82 years he's never lost his style.
Apple's Maps and Weather apps now display Crimea as a Russian territory when viewed from within the country.
From dead bodies in the security line to a cobra in a Pringles can, you wouldn't believe the crazy things that happen at America's busiest airport of origin.
If you're getting started on your holiday shopping this weekend, here's a tip: ask yourself whether what you're giving the recipient will make work for them.
Three women recall Sondland made unwanted sexual contact in business settings. All recall professional retaliation after they rejected him. Sondland denies the allegations.
Turn your back on no one. Trust no one. Especially people whom you think are your friends.
From the proliferation of CBD stores and products, you'd think CBD is legal. It's not: the FDA sent a bunch of warning letters today to companies selling CBD products.
Why is it so difficult to get a new pair of glasses or contacts in this country? It's easier pretty much everywhere else.