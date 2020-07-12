What's The Best Way To Store Coffee?
On a taste level there isn't any difference. It's all about what works best for you.
Despite Florida seeing major spikes in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World reopened its gates today. This is what it was like to walk through the park this morning.
Get a tour inside this black off-the-grid cabin in Mokau River, New Zealand.
In Davlekan, Russia, a man forgot to pull the handbrake before getting out of his car.
While out on a boat in Lake Windermere in British Columbia, Brett Bacon saved a baby bald eagle that was struggling to stay afloat on the water.
Shaggy's label dismissed "Hot Shot" as a throw-away album with "no hits." Then some DJ from Hawaii downloaded it on Napster.
Eric Andre took some time out to talk with Sean Evans about his new Netflix special "Legalize Everything," but had some trouble when he got to the Thor's Hammer hot sauce.
If you've ever permanently lost a checked bag, your stuff probably ended up for sale at a store in Scottsboro, Alabama.
"We just reopened too fast and these are the consequences of it," an emergency room doctor in Houston said.
In South Lake Tahoe, California, watch three bears take over an empty backyard. Tree climbing, wrestling and a snapped swing. Come for the two baby bears, stay for the filmer's commentary.
Dr. Maya Warren spoke with us about how she turned her passion for ice cream and food science into one of the coolest jobs ever.
Kentucky was an early adopter of risk assessments in an effort to release more people without bail. But the algorithms are reproducing systemic inequities.
Researchers on the Windows to the Deep 2019 expedition off the coast of South Carolina were observing a shark feeding frenzy over a swordfish carcass when something extremely unexpected happened.
As the pandemic has raged on, popular culture has found new ways to ask an old question: What could have been instead?
The legend of the Confederate leader's heroism and decency is based in the fiction of a person who never existed.
Guests and reporters have been weighing in on social media about various reopening day issues. Rides have reportedly not been as frequent with cleanings as promised, hand-sanitization dispensers are slow to be refilled, and employees aren't actively trying to require social distancing among visitors.
Can local cryptocurrencies protect small communities from major economic downturns? Kenya is trying to find out.
While shooting in India, Ramsay put together a traditional scrambled egg dish with onions, tomatoes and chilies.
Zephyr Teachout's new book lays bare the private legal system that shores up their immense power — and hides it from public view.
Disney re-opened their Florida resort on Saturday. Their re-opening video eerily fits the "A24-horror-story" vibe quite well.
Scientists have urged people to eat less meat and dairy after finding livestock farming singlehandedly exceeds "planetary boundaries" for nitrogen pollution.
Trans actor Eve Lindle on her groundbreaking "Dispatches From Elsewhere" role
Jerry and Marge Selbee discovered the secret to hacking the lottery by using math. Here's how they did it.
As a congressional staff member, Mr. Smith once wore a hoodie in a demonstration on Capitol Hill protesting the death of Trayvon Martin. Now President Trump calls him "my star."
Dr. Italo Brown debunks commons myths about our health and explains how true they actually are.
When people dismiss abolitionists for not caring about victims or safety, they tend to forget that we are those victims, those survivors of violence..
For decades I argued for separation between Israelis and Palestinians. Now, I can imagine a Jewish home that is not a Jewish state.
The new Netflix series mostly avoids the macabre camp of its predecessor — with one major exception.
He wouldn't be the first president to take up the game, but there's a whole lot it could teach him about decision-making, human behavior and winning.
From the Black Death to polio, the most dangerous pathogens have moved silently, transmitted by apparently healthy people.
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
It's hard to imagine a place in these coronavirus times that's more high risk than a casino, but these pros are willing to put it all on the line for a hot streak.
Contrary to popular belief, piranhas are generally tame but it's still important to know how to deal with them if you have to share the water with them.
The dusty pink layer atop the Presena Glacier is more sinister than it looks. The otherworldly look could end up speeding up the melt of snow and glaciers in the fragile mountain region.
The Smiths would like to be excluded from August Alsina's conversation.
What if you could actually make a time machine of your life? Lucas Rizzotto recorded every day of his past year in first-person view.
The suspension occurred after Wojnarowski made the remark in reply to a press-release blast from Hawley, who said the NBA was "kowtowing to Beijing" and "refusing to support US military and law enforcement."
It's finally here. A swing of the pendulum. A reemergence of fun in visual design.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
One seemingly unremarkable spot in Mantua Township is a Lowe's hardware store on Woodbury Glassboro Road. But it hides something extraordinary.
From bear hair snagged on fencing and left behind, researchers can discern a bear's species, sex, stress level, food preferences and — central to this study — whether it's a carrier of the coat-lightening Spirit bear gene.
A handy instructional video on getting the most out of steak from cooking it on the pan.
The mixed success of automated contact tracing experiments around the world spells trouble for US efforts to rein in COVID-19.
Aging, death and the lies of 1980s bubblegum music.
The critics of progressive identity politics have got it all wrong: They're the illiberal ones.
Nicolas Cage is a fascinating case study that continues to intrigue audiences with his off-the-wall performances. But can you say he's a good actor?
