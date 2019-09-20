What's Really Inside The Statue Of Liberty?
YouTuber Jared Owen breaks down the history of the statue, including how it was built and what it symbolizes, and visually recreates the inside of the statue with great detail.
An attorney who specializes in these cases walked us through what's next for Britney Spears, step by step.
A curious shutterbug discovers some old, undeveloped film inside a vintage camera he purchased and went to a professional lab to see what it contained.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's almost frustrating enough to make you want to quit coffee.
A journey towards self-acceptance as trans non-binary.
Mike Pompeo's CAVPAC is now using the concept of 'pipehitters' to lure brain-wormed military devotees into supporting his political rise.
It's super satisfying to watch the floor boards pop up with a suction cup.
Big money loves silence.
As we bid adieu to Conan O'Brien's 28-year late night run, it's fun to look back on one of his show's greatest characters: a cigar-smoking puppet with no mercy for nerds.
On November 12, 2012, Belizean police announced that they were seeking John McAfee for questioning in connection with the murder of his neighbor. Six months earlier, I began an in-depth investigation into McAfee's life. This is the chronicle of that investigation. (This story is from 2012. McAfee died by suicide in prison on June 23, 2021, after a Spanish court authorized his extradition to the US.)
You can put the word "medical" in front of their name, but that doesn't change the fact that leeches are predatory, parasitic worms whose livelihood depends on sucking blood from another host animal.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's what happened to Seattle when city planners got rid of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.
A Florida high-rise that collapsed early Thursday was determined to be unstable a year ago, according to a researcher at Florida International University.
A traveler meets an interesting old man in the Japanese countryside with quite the story to tell.
The news adds to concerns over secrecy surrounding the outbreak and its origins.
A new Mario Golf is out today for the Nintendo Switch – but what's the consensus? Chris takes a look at what the critics think in this review roundup.
There's being good at your job and there's wizards like this.
As recent graduates start exploring the job market, they should take comfort in the fact that these noteworthy authors took a sometimes winding path to literary superstardom.
"If you can go from sweet and sour to the full flavor and know what the flavor is, then your sense of smell is probably in pretty good shape."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A kestrel was spotted at the Snetterton Race Circuit in Norfolk, England hovering in place while keeping its head still. And we're still figuring out the physics of this extraordinary animal.
A first vacation together is an important milestone in any relationship. Here's how couples can prepare for uninterrupted time together.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
After the events of the previous year, we're triple booked for weddings. We're going to need to stock up on some nice breathable clothes.
Boots, candles, massage guns and more high-end items are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50 percent off.
The Backyard Scientist experiences the sensation when you touch a Gympie Gympie (The Suicide Plant) with bare hands.
They're even made in an old GM factory, in case anyone over there forgot.
Homer Simpson, erstwhile nuclear safety technician and current human resources expert, performs Conan O'Brien's exit interview, with at least one dig at his former "Simpsons" writing days.
Mummy exhibits are big draws for museums, but curators are grappling with issues of cultural and racial sensitivity.
The six-time NBA champion has a new bourbon. And a memoir coming soon. And some candid thoughts about great players past and present.
This question from the William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition is a head-scratcher but here's one way to solve it.
This week, we've also got "I shoulda never smoke that sh*t" and Jake Gyllenhaal's reaction to Taylor Swift's re-release of "Red."
On the PS Vita's 10th anniversary, former Sony executives explain the history of the handheld and how it impacted the successful PS4 that followed it.
Not where we work, but how.
In his quest to be Conan O'Brien's "best guest of all time" on his final TBS episode, Jack Black hurt himself but he still sang a heartfelt tribute to the late night legend a la Bette Midler.
Money doesn't buy happiness but it sure helps. Redditor u/Imaginary-Cycle-5600 posed a question to the r/AskReddit subreddit asking what was the easiest way to make a million dollars and the community enthusiastically obliged many helpful (and hilarious) answers.
"When I went to get my college entrance test results, the administrators sat me down first to ask about my name. They thought I was messing around."
Whenever UFOs make the news, standards of skepticism start to slip.
The company's cutthroat corporate culture cripples critical coverage — and your right to know.
Some people fight gravity. Some people laugh in gravity's face.
Wealthy allies of former president Donald Trump have spent millions on films, rallies and other efforts to tout falsehoods about the 2020 vote.
Meat scientists have analyzed what happens when you grill beef — and exactly what kind of cooking methods give steak the perfect flavor.
After 28 years and 4,368 episodes, Conan O'Brien said good bye to late night and graciously thanked all the people who helped him along the way.
The pop star paid her father up to $16,000 per month, on top of hefty legal fees, over the 13 years of her conservatorship.
How workers manufacturing products like aloe jelly and gardening gloves also became the influencers selling them.