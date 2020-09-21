What Does An $18 Million Doomsday Bunker In Las Vegas Look Like On The Inside?
This multi-million dollar bunker has been around since the Cold War and has a swimmig pool and a 4-hole putting course.
Watch Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer, reclaim the title for the world's largest and tallest elephant toothpaste experiment as a surprise for his friend Fletcher.
This will be the best dozen minutes of your life today.
"I'm sorry to tell you, you're not going back to brunch. We're not going back to brunch."
These cats have never seen a ball game this thrilling before.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
it took Crouzier Benjamin and two of his friends two days to create a coliseum and a tower out of dominos. It took seconds to destroy all of it.
There was no bigger influence on guy culture than Dane Cook, the king of obnoxious bro comedy. But his hard fall from grace was anything but a failure.
The Department of Justice designated New York City as an "anarchist jurisdiction" on Monday, but the designation didn't exactly square with the lived experience of New Yorkers, who roasted the department on Twitter.
YouTuber PeterSripol wanted to make a F-18 out of foam, paper and a real jet turbine, but will the plane actually take off?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
He is starring in a new "Bill & Ted: movie and releasing a documentary about child actors. The film-maker discusses the abuse he experienced as a young performer, his close friendship with Keanu Reeves — and why he quit acting.
"Hey, I'm walkin' here!"
A company called Civvl says evicting people is the "fasting growing money making gig due to COVID-19."
Winners: "Schitt's Creek" and HBO! Losers: Netflix and "The Good Place"!
If you hope to settle in to watch the November 3 results, you may want to make other plans. During this year's Democratic primaries, it took days, and sometimes weeks, for the bulk of votes to get counted.
Do you remember the 21st night of September? That's today.
Season 18 of the Ellen Show has returned after a rocky summer hiatus, and Ellen wasted no time addressing the workplace misconduct allegations on her show in her monologue.
Instead of optimizing work, technology has created a nonstop barrage of notifications and interactions. Six months into a pandemic, it's worse than ever.
Wanda and Vision seem to have a perfect suburban life together, but cracks are beginning to show in their reality. "WandaVision" is coming soon to Disney+.
This is funny and worrying at the same time.
Microsoft's ZeniMax Media acquisition brings "Doom," "The Elder Scrolls," "Fallout," "Starfield," and more to Xbox.
Over the weekend, the LA Lakers took a 2-game lead against the Denver Nuggets, the WNBA delayed a semifinal series, Cam Newton and the Patriots had a rough time and a cheeky Hungarian ball boy tried his best to help.
Here is how a perfectly ordinary number captured the interest of sci-fi enthusiasts, geeks and mathematicians.
"If Mark Zuckerberg just suddenly deleted Facebook, I think a couple of really positive things could happen."
America has a speeding problem. Speeding results in more traffic fatalities than any other cause. That's why urban planners and designers incorporate safety measures into road design.
The most ambitious generational iOS upgrade in years, iOS 14 packs loads of great secret features
Catch me if you can, losers.
The coziness between the TV executive and Mr. Trump is a Frankenstein story for the cable news era. But then the monster got away.
Invoking language such as "manifest destiny" sends a signal about who belongs in America's future in space and who doesn't.
Last week, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, Matt Bete was nudged awake by a bear in his backyard.
Even though the ceremony went remote and used 130 cameras to connect to nominees around the globe, the rhythms of TV's biggest night offered a delightful mix of spontaneity, timeliness and familiarity.
You've watched it, I've watched it, Grandma has watched it. But where did it come from, and why?
In a new book, Andrew Weissmann, one of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's top deputies, lays out the limits and letdowns of the years-long Russia investigation.
It was once a widely accepted way of explaining why some children struggled to read and write. But in recent years, some experts have begun to question the existence of dyslexia itself.
And how does that counteract with the Good Samaritan effect?
Captive breeding saved the gabby birds from extinction, but it also changed their way of communicating, raising a concern for their future.
A woman suspected of sending a letter containing the poison ricin to President Donald Trump was arrested as she tried to enter the US from Canada at a border crossing in New York state, a US law enforcement official said.
She had perfect grades in law school, then taught, was later appointed to the circuit court and then became only the second woman appointed as a US Supreme Court justice.
Is your partner unemployed, depressed? Sadly, this is an all-too-common phenomenon, and for unemployed men, the situation is only getting worse.
Worried about Election Day? Now if you vote by mail, you can obsessively track your ballot's every move online.
There are days when I don't want to get out of bed. That's just the truth. And that's why I wrote this.
When you put a hotel on Boardwalk, no one wants to land on it.
From 1967's "Who's That Knocking At My Door" to 2019's "The Irishman," here is a complete ranking of all 25 features in Martin Scorsese's iconic catalog.
Archaeologists have suspected there was more to Tikal, El Zotz and Holmul. But it wasn't until recently that proof came — in the form of Lidar, a type of remote sensing technology.
Here's what it was like to be inside a computer store In Palo Alto, California back in 1994.
Thousands of secret "suspicious activity reports" offer a never-before-seen picture of corruption and complicity — and how the government lets it flourish.
The federal case against the lawyers Colin Mattis and Urooj Rahman is a stark example of how the Trump administration is cracking down on Black Lives Matter protesters.
These cats have never seen a ball game this thrilling before.