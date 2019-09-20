What's Better Than The Robot Chuck E. Cheese Band? Bowen Yang And Benedict Cumberbatch Being A '80s New Wave Duo
A live band gives an unexpected performance at a children's pizza place.
A live band gives an unexpected performance at a children's pizza place.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Chloe Fineman talks about being a full-time understudy for Saturday Night Live in this mockumentary.
Members of the New York Mets told hitting coach Eric Chavez they thought the ball would travel differently for the team's nationally televised matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies on May 1.
A live band gives an unexpected performance at a children's pizza place.
The actor becomes the first black man to portray the Doctor on TV.
"Happening" does something other abortion movies haven't dared.
Al Horford was THIS CLOSE to forcing OT. Bucks win in a nail biter.
The long read: For the first time in years, its role has become a topic of furious debate. But what do we talk about when we talk about Nato?
Washington loves a whodunit. And the latest one comes with the stunning plot twist of a leak from the famously buttoned-up Supreme Court.
A family surprises their mom with some special Mother's Day gifts. It goes as well as you'd think.
Big oil companies have been salivating over the Uinta Basin's rich oil deposits for years.
Putting words to the feelings that you feel when looking at shapes made from hieroglyphics that you don't understand.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
After Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, a flashback to 13th century England shows the exact moment three men vote to outlaw abortion.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Would you kindly watch this video?
Fancy yourself a Sherlock Holmes? In this book, you're the one who gets to solve the mysteries.
To many New Yorkers, he was their brash and blustery mayor. But friends are now describing the private strain endured by a public man laboring to conceal his sexual orientation.
This angle captures how far from behind Rich Strike came to make the finish that stunned the world.
Unprecedented level comes as greenhouse gas emissions continue around the world
From 'Evil Dead' to 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' this quintessential, ironic cult-movie icon has long been an antidote to the pomp and self-importance of modern-day blockbusters
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
There's a little more to this riff than we thought! Let Paul Davids show you why "Message in a Bottle" is definitely an epic riff.
A Kentucky kid ran the full 26.2 last weekend. People have opinions.
Not only are these candles from Good + Well Co. incredibly pleasant to the nose, but the eye-catching retro designs make us want to complete the set.
Internet favorite weirdo Kyle Bosman bought a fun game for kids from Target for $20. He instantly regrets this entire endeavor.
Quiet your brain and let yourself settle in for a good night's rest by making a little list before you head to bed. Here's how it works.
Zip around at about three miles per hour as you explore the world beneath the waves.
Rich Strike pulls off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby.
Almost none of the choices you make are as fraught as you think they are.
You'll mistake them for your chinos. With four-way stretch and water resistance, these incredibly versatile joggers are built to be as at home on your early morning run as they are on your lazy Sunday routine.
"Call of Duty" would grow into something much weirder, much bigger, and much more perverse than anyone could have known. It's part of a military apparatus selling war to the public. And it's fun.
I can't believe he's trying to control me like this.
Ladies and gentlemen, the great Jim O'Heir. Or is he Larry? Or Garry? No, it was Terry, wasn't it?
Struggle sometimes to get things done in the bathroom? The squatty potty might just do the trick.
One of the most successful, and now controversial, trainers in racing received a stark message: No one is bigger than the Derby. But his presence still looms at Churchill Downs.
The Beatles, Gregory Peck, and Duke Ellington are just some of the names in Elvis Costello's possession.
Elon Musk's desire to "authenticate all humans" has users in countries like Myanmar and Saudi Arabia worried for their lives.
Fred Savage, who serves as a director and executive producer on ABC's "The Wonder Years," has been fired due to the findings of an investigation about his conduct on set.
Snazzy Labs ordered the new Apple self service repair kit. It comes with some table top machinery that weighs around 100lbs incase you're wondering what those cases are.
Andrew Wilhoite, an Indiana man who was charged in March with killing his wife, Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, won his GOP primary for a township board seat this week from jail.
The dubious track record — and potential risks — of virus hunting, explained.
We are quite possibly witnessing the greatest freestyler of our generation.
He'd do (almost) anything to oblige.
Building out your home gym? This equipment really punches above its weights — working out on an incline lets you multitask muscle groups.
We think this video still works if you know nothing about either the game or the show, because it's a really funny edit.
From dark to light, regular to sweet, soy sauce is much more than a condiment. So how do you figure out what's what?
Yes, and here's everything you need to know if you haven't kept up with your Marvel Studios studies.