What's A Common Element Shared By All Languages?
Is there a common grammatical rule shared by every language? Here are the theories from famed linguist Noam Chomsky.
The Darien Gap is why you can't drive between the North and South American continents within Central America. What is it?
We're going to give this guy an A for effort.
Mark Takahashi agonizes over the worst car design trends of the last couple of years that need to stop.
Time flies by when you're on a gas planet, according to this video from planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue that compares the relative rotation rates of different planets in our solar system.
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
Booking a flight between Egypt and Israel is a clandestine affair.
But not before my father — who ran the infamous amusement park for 20 years — tested it on his employees.
Ever since the mid-'80s, Hollywood has celebrated Independence Day by releasing their most blockbuster-y fare
To the shallow waters and beyond!
It was the largest improvised explosive device in American history — and its creator promised to explain how to remove it safely if the casino delivered $3 million by helicopter to a remote landing site in the mountains.
To commemorate the passing of legendary funnyman Carl Reiner, comic book writer Matthew Rosenberg shared a story on Twitter about the comedian, his dad, and a wonderful anecdote involving a misheard joke on the old Sid Caesar sketch comedy program "Your Show Of Shows."
Every year, the IRS annual report is an opportunity to measure how effectively the US government has sabotaged its own ability to enforce its tax laws. This year's report signals historic lows for US tax enforcement.
A driver in the Philippines makes a really bad maneuver on this busy corner.
The team has even tested the system at a Boston-area food bank with encouraging results.
The name of the university has long been divorced in meaning from the life of Elihu Yale, a slave trader.
We don't know whether to laugh or to wince.
The large network of the anti-government movement, deemed a national security threat, has exploded on the platform since February.
"Something is up with this trash can…"
Rand Paul has a tense face-to-face with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over how to handle the coronavirus in the wake of continuing spikes across the United States.
The United States is once again at risk of outstripping its COVID-19 testing capacity, an ominous development that would deny the country a crucial tool to understand its pandemic in real time.
FEMA says there are 1,000 fewer employees assigned to COVID-19 work than during the peak of the response — and that's not all
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Can GMOs make malnutrition a thing of the past? A YouTuber took matters into his own hands.
The city that was the global epicenter of the Industrial Revolution is now being remade by globalized post-industrial capital. This is one of the great spectacles of contemporary Britain.
When a beloved American empire is based on explicitly racist stereotypes, do we try to cover it up? Or can we be honest for once about our ugly history?
Millions of Americans have no idea they're living in a flood zone. Now you can look up every property in the US and see the flood risk for yourself.
Even if we know it's a robotic spy squid, this is still a brutal outcome.
By suing the state, Lindsay Hecox, who hopes to run for Boise State, has found herself on the leading edge of the battle for transgender rights — and become the face of a court case that could have nationwide implications.
In the past dozen years, judges have repeatedly escaped public accountability for misdeeds that have victimized thousands. Nine of 10 kept their jobs, Reuters found.
It all started on WhatsApp. The first in a cascade of US Navy investigations into sailors accused of trafficking, housing and pimping female prostitutes in the Middle East can be traced back to June 2017.
It's not easy to figure out when a disease will stop spreading through a population.
Banjo virtuoso Steve Martin performs a stirring rendition of "Office Supplies" with help from the Philadelphia Orchestra and explains the meaning of the title at the end of the song.
35 years ago, during another world health crisis, 45 artists gathered for one of the most extraordinary recording sessions in music history.
For the millennial generation, the blueprints for economic and domestic stability that our parents' generation embraced are proving impossible to follow.
Here's how Ariel has lived for six years off-grid in the mountains of western Wyoming.
Intentional voter suppression and unintentional suppression of the vote will collide in November.
Triso particles are an alien-looking fuel with built-in safety features that will power a new generation of high-temperature reactors.
All you need is a board and some rocks and an engineer's brain.
"These snapshots of yourself when you're 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that?" Badgley said, in a reunion with his "Gossip Girl" co-star. "Sometimes it's just uncomfortable."
Prosecutors allege Thomas Manzo asked a mobster to assault Dina Manzo's boyfriend in exchange for discounts on a wedding reception.
Scientists captured incredible footage of a snake gliding through the air using high-speed cameras.
The killing of George Floyd by police officers has sparked a discussion about the concept of qualified immunity. What is it and why is it stopping you from suing law enforcement officials?
How the famous singing fish swam to the heights of fame, before being flushed down the drain of the pop culture commode.
PG&E overlooked a contractor's involvement in illicit dumping before hiring it to clean up after the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history. PG&E later accused the vendor of fraud for bribing employees and overcharging for services.
The giants of American comedy tell Hadley Freeman about the hits they have had, the wives they miss — and why they still spend every evening together.