What Would Happen To A Car If You Replaced Motor Oil With Acid?
A daredevil mechanic does a science experiment on an old car's motor.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
A daredevil mechanic does a science experiment on an old car's motor.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
Here's why we get a strange sensation that we've experienced certain things before.
A YouTube comment from a user that is definitely the real account of Pixar sets off this animator to go HAM on their famous intro.
Even lying down on the floor takes too much energy.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got Spotify Wrapped, look who decided to come out of their room, I am going to create an environment that is so toxic, they don't know I… and thank you for changing my life.
The actress said she was "thinking for herself."
You can tell if it's a woman from Boston going on a date versus a woman from New York City or Chicago from just the way the conversation goes.
It's estimated that every person has seven doppelgangers who look exactly like them in the world. This documentary tracks people meeting their "twin stranger" for the first time.
DNA tests reveal Peter Shatner (formerly Sloan) is not the son of Canadian icon William Shatner, the man he once sued for $170 million for denying paternity.
There have been five mass extinctions in our planet's history. The sixth will be more of a slow burn, and unlike the ones before it, humanity is to blame.
That is not a pug. That is a freerunner.
The CDC's recommendation about hand sanitizer during the pandemic is being challenged by science.
Why experts are sounding the alarm about the hidden dangers of gas stoves
"He's been sitting up like that for as long as I can remember, and when his daddy comes to pet him, he stands up."
"Stop writing your documents because it doesn't make a difference": Timnit Gebru's final message to her peers.
Too many people are still longing for their old routines. Get some new ones instead.
"Holmes & Watson" was so bad, some moviegoers walked out in the middle of it. How could a Will Ferrell movie be so unwatchable?
Forty-eight counties responded to a CalMatters election survey and many attributed the smooth election to new vote centers with savvy technology.
A daredevil mechanic does a science experiment on an old car's motor.
In a lush countryside idyll known for its horse farms and fields of yellow flowers, China built a system of total control.
A million or more years ago, a 1-ton chunk of rock escaped the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, bound for Syracuse.
Sometimes in life you get fish, sometimes you get a 9-foot-long saltwater crocodile.
President-elect Joe Biden has an unprecedented opportunity to walk the U.S.—and perhaps the world—back from the brink on climate change.
One of the most enduring unsolved mysteries of the 20th century is what happened to nine hikers found dead at Dyatlov Pass in the Ural Mountains of Russia in 1959.
The United States had its election in early November, why does it wait until late January to inaugurate a new president?
It's possible that crop insurance fraud costs taxpayers somewhere in the ballpark of a billion dollars a year.
A YouTube comment from a user that is definitely the real account of Pixar sets off this animator to go HAM on their famous intro.
Nick Cho is the host of a "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"-esque TikTok account and has attracted a wildly successful following.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Ever wonder how much food and water your stomach can hold at its full capacity?
Here are 14 of the most startling photos from this year — including a breaching shark, lightning above a volcanic eruption and wildfires.
Plenty of us have been fine with social isolation — but it can't last forever.
The company sticks to their guns by sneaking political messages on their clothing tags and discourages patrons from buying their products at Black Friday sales.
Ryan Beard made Card B's very NSFW song into an emotional Broadway ditty.
"If we find that we're all working the same number of hours as before but in four days, then we've missed the opportunity," the company's managing director said.
You'll need a flashlight, some crafty tools and a magnifying glass to get started.
The recent appearance of so-called monoliths in Utah and around the world taps into a deep-seated fascination.
The Cut's Anna Silman spoke with a woman whose brother joined a far-right armed militia in 2016, and who has become increasingly unreachable ever since.
Of all the ways we thought a car could be broken into, this is the one we least expected.
Surgeon and royal doctor Ambroise Paré was one of the leading medical figures of the 16th century. In his final decade he was drawn into a protracted debate about the use of unicorn horn in medicine, where his clear voice of reason spoke out against unproven quack remedies of the time.
What does one of the top infectious disease experts do when he's sidelined by the White House during COVID-19? Plenty.
In many cases substitutes are used as an adulterant, either because of limited access to quality coffee or to make production cheaper. Coffee expert James Hoffmann breaks down how and why substitutes are used.
On Wednesday, America broke 100,000 coronavirus hospitalizations for the first time ever.
Ijeoma Oluo takes a hard look at the legacy of mediocre white men in new book.
Julie Nolke pens a hilarious tribute to putting on pants to start her day.
Baking for others is a delightful pursuit. These are the recipes Eater editors reach for when cookies are in the cards.
Four workers died at a facility with one of the largest US outbreaks, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration never conducted an inspection. It's a pattern that's played out across the nation, a KHN investigation finds.
From Bose speakers to a Canon camera, this box comes with some real goodies.
Dr. Diane Ross teaches a fitness class for older adults, to dozens of people in the Coachella Valley and beyond over Zoom.
In a rare conversation with Bomani Jones, the NBA commissioner talks about China, the bubble, and the league's ongoing commitment to social justice.
When two dogs want the same bed and neither is willing to give in.