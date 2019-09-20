How Long Would Earth Last If A Supernova Explosion Hit It?
Here's what could happen if a supernova explosion — when a star explodes, or a white dwarf ignites nuclear fusion — hit Earth.
Here's what could happen if a supernova explosion — when a star explodes, or a white dwarf ignites nuclear fusion — hit Earth.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A report from the fan accommodation zones, at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, might bring back memories of the ill-fated Fyre festival.
Which of these much-loved pies would Americans most like to see on the table?
Here's what could happen if a supernova explosion — when a star explodes, or a white dwarf ignites nuclear fusion — hit Earth.
Intergenerational friendships can anchor a person in their local community, help them access new world views — and be fun.
Save 20% on the sticker price, and give someone the gift of active noise cancellation, personalized spatial audio and a customizable fit.
How FIFA, world soccer's governing body, came to wield power on the international stage.
Despite the ongoing Musk fiasco, Twitter's user count still appears to dwarf those of other microblogging platforms.
Let other people worry about menus, pests and travel backup plans. Give yourself the gift of "Someone else will take care of this."
He had to make an executive decision, and he did.
Crypto is the cat with nine lives, but some wonder if FTX might be the last one.
Police said the shooter, who is yet to be identified, was an employee of the store.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
The "Welcome to Chippendales" star got a lot of Twitter hate for his opinions on turkey a while back, but he stands by them.
Because "anything that can go wrong, will go wrong", it's recommended you get insurance for all your trips, from the weekend getaways to the long, business-related ones.
The fire department turned up at one of Shrigley's opening shows after receiving a 911 call — and the artist reckons he knows who was behind it.
Director Luca Guadagnino on combining teenage love with an insatiable hunger for human flesh. Lovely.
"All it took? 157 days, 1,792 miles and more than a few mental pep talks."
For actor Paul Dano, relaxation is all in the sphincter.
The movie's dystopian vision of humanity in thrall to screens rings uncannily true now.
Researchers monitoring a "firehose" of public tweets found signs of increasing toxicity — before Elon Musk reversed bans on Trump and other divisive figures.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Disney has replaced its CEO Bob Chapek with its former boss Bob Iger after less than three years. Here's why.
On its route between Dete and Ngamo Sidings, the "Elephant Express" offers guests an utterly unique safari experience.
Jackets, sweaters, boots and more are on deep discount already over at Huckberry. Heck, we might get over half of our shopping done with this alone.
Footage of the woman climbing the pyramid and dancing on its steps has gone viral.
Here's why banks in the US can't keep their savings rates up with the feds's, and why there are other channels of investment that can.
Here's what would happen in the nightmarish scenario that the power grid goes down.
The exact number of deceased and wounded victims in the Tuesday night attack is yet to be confirmed.
Putting humans on the moon is more political than you might think.
SHOWTIME host Ziwe pulled no punches in this interview segment while grilling "Saturday Night Live" head writer Michael Che.
But the changes in global sentiment paled in comparison with the 2020 elections.
With this lens and a matching phone case, your smartphone can shoot gorgeous widescreen scenes with lens flares and everything.
This ultra-narrow house has roots going back to the 19th century, and now it has become a multi-dimensional home.
Solitude can help children grow, but some might not be getting enough of it.
"I'm confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it's on hold because Republican officials want to block it."
The British auto journalist and show host revealed what was going through his mind when he was in a coma, following a 310 mph crash he was in.
A history of othering, experimentation and mystery.
I apologize for saying you could've missed the upset of the tournament.
The Mercedes Formula One Racing team finally lost its top constructor's position after eight years. Team boss Toto Wolff explained how they dealt with failure and how he kept the team powering through during tough times.
Galactica is a new AI model that was supposed to push scientific research to new places. Instead, it's become a manufacturer for fake research and bigoted ideas.
Bankman-Fried gushed about a Musk-run Twitter, and Musk invited him to roll his $100 million stake into the deal.
A passenger captured footage of what it's like to land a plane at the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, Nepal.
Jenna Ortega is the star of "Wednesday," Netflix's Addams Family reboot. Olivia Rodrigo is... well, you know who she is. The old Disney pals chat about fame, Tim Burton doing plaits and being asked for autographs while peeing.
Robert Greenstein isn't a household name. But his four-decade career pushing Washington to stitch the safety net has changed the lives of millions of Americans.
The famed film director told CNN's Chris Wallace how his brand of "highly-stylized violence" was born.
Here's a list of countries that were determined to be good retiree destinations this year.
A classic Brit vs American food fight, deciding if turkey stuffing is good or not, on display here.