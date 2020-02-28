What Would Happen If You Poured Molten Lava On A Fidget Cube?
Time to lay waste to that 2010s fad toy.
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
German metal band Rammstein is known for throwing the shows of a lifetime for their fans. This eye-popping time lapse demonstrates all of the preparation that goes into one of their concerts.
Shooting something highly-pressurized from close range? What could have possibly gone wrong?
On abortion, gun rights and more, the future could be determined by how fully the court's new conservative majority embraces a rigid understanding of the Constitution.
Great broadband internet costs a small fortune unless you're blessed to live in a location that has a decent Fiber service for sub-$100 prices. (If so, do you need a roommate?)
Jason Fenske takes a spin in a Subaru equipped with two different tire types and sees which ones perform better on slippery roads.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Mythical Chef Josh exudes mad chaotic disaster energy in making this hot dog monstrosity.
Rapper Harry Mack shocks passerby with an impromptu freestyle rap based on indiscriminate word suggestions.
The Prison Officers' Association said that the prisoners' initial list of demands included drugs and "no more sleeping on mattresses."
Andrew Walz, a Republican from Rhode Island, is running for Congress with the tagline, "Let's make change in Washington together." Only one problem: he doesn't exist.
Instead of throwing away a laptop that is damaged or too old, here's the second life you can grant it.
Japanese censorship forced ahegao into the world, and it's become a global internet phenomenon.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
A driver in Ozark, Missouri slipped through some barricades and got stuck in a patch of wet concrete. Fortunately, they were able to tow him out before it dried.
From using a classic cast-iron skillet to less conventional methods, you can change the flavor and texture of a hamburger with a little ingenuity.
Sometimes beauty is found in the simplest of things.
Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his staff — by cutting his own wages. Five years on, he has no regrets.
Don't get too attached, though. It's not sticking around.
In my view, the traditional automakers are ill prepared to compete in today's software-centered world.
No one knows exactly how much damage the coronavirus will do to the global economy, but investors have to guess.
If you're one of the few (inevitably white-collar) convicts who can afford the service, the lessons you learn can last a lifetime.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
A viral tweet shows someone's MacBook screen completely destroyed after the person in front of him on a flight supposedly reclined their seat and broke it.
YouTube has helped elect politicians, create entire industries, and taught millions of people how to use eyeliner. It's not a stretch to say it shaped the internet as we know it. But what if YouTube had failed?
This is what a 9.975 routine looks like.
Dyson's ideas often occupied a space between science fiction and science. He helped design, among other things, a nuclear reactor that could be safely operated "even in the hands of an idiot."
The Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs published three case reports of women who recreationally took large amounts of LSD, one of whom took 500 times the usual recreational dose. The women say the acid trips contributed to their wellbeing.
The pundit frequently demeans women guests, with objectifying and belittling comments, both on and off air.
What's the point of Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha's wraparound screen design? It's unclear, but it's pretty wild.
Here are 22 ideas you can steal the next time you're asked to give "fun facts about me" to a new employer, school or group.
The first class of hand-picked remote workers moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in exchange for $10,000 and a built-in community. The city might just be luring them to stay.
Bloomberg really is on another planet all by himself.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Bloomberg's billboard, Your Music Saved Me, You Have 24 Hours To Respond, and the Running Javelina.
Tech workers are, allegedly, the most boring dressers on earth, unless they're Jack Dorsey, in which case they occasionally look like high-fashion moon men.
John Margolies played an outsize role in memorializing America's outsize attractions.
"Nothing like this ever happens in Carroll County. This was the biggest story it had ever seen."
After inflation, the Dutch East India Company would be worth about $7.8 trillion today. How did they become so massively wealthy back in the day?
With the news that the coronavirus is spreading, it's only a matter of time before people start to think—wait, do I have the coronavirus? At this point it's still extremely rare, and your cough is far more likely to be a cold or flu. Still, here's what you should do.
Kindergarten redshirting, otherwise known as delaying a child's entry into kindergarten, is becoming a more common practice among parents. But does it help the kids?
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
As President Trump visited India for the first time, New Delhi erupted in violence this week following a rally in support of a law proposed by the nationalist government of Narendra Modi that millions of Muslims fear will render them stateless.
Pro skater Chris Russell stopped by a skate park in Hawaii and pulled off this crazy fence stall.
What if the proposed Green New Deal were real? Here's a state-by-state breakdown of potential environmental projects, from Alabama to Wyoming.
Manny Pacquiao's boxing future is uncertain. But in the Philippines, his government career — and a possible presidential run — feels almost preordained.