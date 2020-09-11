What Would Happen If We Detonated All Of The World's Nuclear Bombs In Space At Once?
Here's a simulation of what would happen if 15,000 nuclear warheads went off in space.
Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, alongside co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Zendaya Coleman, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and more in Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve's latest feature.
After a 20-year hiatus away from the screen, the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star is convinced by Ryan Reynolds to help him out with a new Mint Mobile advertisement.
Everything has its tipping point.
To celebrate Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 for the Playstation 4, The Hacksmith built a self-kick flipping skateboard.
Ask not what your country can do to you.
San Francisco's orange world set to Blade Runner 2049 music is a little too on the nose.
This week, we've got Airbnb won't refund me for the Satanic house I stayed in, One Gotta Go, gender reveal parties, "once said" and summer fun.
"I don't think anybody can record a song that bad and make it sound good. It had to sound amateurish like that."
What happens when you do sign language for the most NSFW song in the English language?
Here's why price gouging is so common in our healthcare insurance industry.
One of the most consumed drugs in the US — and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide — could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, new evidence suggests.
Little did they know when they arrived that their presence would spark national rumors that far-left activists were starting fires across the West Coast.
In September 2019, Lori Vallow's two children, Tylee and JJ, went missing in Idaho. Their remains have since been found, and Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing felony conspiracy charges.
Rio Tinto announced the resignation of its CEO and two top lieutenants Friday over the mining giant's destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.
Don't underestimate the gravity of the situation.
Nearly 13 years after my sister's death, a reluctant Sunday visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, where public spectacle and private grief have a permanent home together.
Want some Cajun flavor in your weeknight meals? This "Slap Ya Mama" seasoning comes highly-rated with thousands of reviews.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Alan Green staged a fake play in front of Shakespeare's gravestone to pull off one of the most daring heists in literary history.
A rather famous photo of Mad Men star Jon Hamm's "Dick Whitman" taking him out for a walk was the subject of a lawsuit that has now been dismissed.
We know that caffeine helps a person stay awake, but there are a few surprising ways that caffeine affects the quantity and quality of your sleep.
An American teenager who doesn't speak Scots wrote many of the encyclopedia's entries. Now Wikipedians are figuring out what to do.
What happens if the stories we tell ourselves about our lives leave us lonely, wrestling with meaning?
On September 11, 1851, a small farming in Pennsylvania united against slavery and fought what many consider the first battle of the Civil War.
This is one situation you don't want to be stuck in.
Researchers may have finally found evidence for sleep in sharks.
But the technology isn't reliable enough yet, says a global committee.
Forget Emma Stone, this guy in a purple shirt parkouring his heart out in the opening sequence of "La La Land" should have gotten an Oscar.
Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson will usher in a new season Thursday, one with no guidelines and no precedent.
Will Smith's TV cousin is best remembered for his bowtie and love of Tom Jones, but the character was much more complex than that. On the 30th anniversary of the debut of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," we look back at Carlton's creation and legacy.
Sometimes mishearing things have dire consequences.
For Kyle Lyons, parts of childhood are fading into memory as he learns to cope with an uncertain future. His parents fear what the pandemic is doing to him — and his Bronx neighborhood, one of the poorest in the country.
Two hospitals were built in a matter of days to house the growing number of patients. Existing facilities were converted to health care centers as well. And now, what happened to them?
Frisland never existed, but for centuries, people wanted to believe that it did.
A look back at some cool concept bikes and a few production bikes that resulted from them.
For years, the fossil industry has been pushing the narrative that renewable energy options aren't feasible.
Thanks to a viral Reddit document called "AM I A LESBIAN," many women are seeing dissociative, self-destructive hetero hookups in a new light.
It's sometimes hard to wrap our heads around how big of a figure a trillion dollars is. Here's a graph that helps illustrate what it actually looks like.
The movie was derided by critics as little more than a video game commercial masquerading as a "Tommy" knockoff. But to '80s babies, it tapped into something deeper.
Wes Anderson's visual style draws inspiration from many films but one would argue he does it so cavalierly.
We asked Michelle Koza, the woman behind the largest archive of the bygone '80s fashion label currently in existence, what it's been like to sift through her 2,400 (and growing) cozy relics, and were reminded once again of why our love for the label runs so deep.
Slow and steady wins the friendship race.
Larry Harnisch has spent 24 years researching the Dahlia case and dispelling myths. Has he finally found an answer of his own?
Against the backdrop of climate change, the delicate underwater ecology of Alaska's Aleutian Islands is hurting from declines in otters.
The story behind the insane math question that appeared on the 1982 SAT Examination.
Happy birthday to "Wordless Workshop" cartoonist Roy Doty, who would've turned 98 this year.
What happens to young men when they quit the modeling industry? While some exit the business gracefully, others take a nose dive, only to find salvation at the Cheesecake Factory.
The NBA legend lives in a house fit for a king.
It's still 2020 and the pandemic-slash-climate change apocalypse just got even worse.
While caring for people with the disease, Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell began to suspect that the Covid-19 treatment consensus was wrong.
