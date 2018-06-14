What This Shade Of Pink Does To The Human Brain
A comprehensive explainer of the curious secret power behind hex code #FF91AF.
A comprehensive explainer of the curious secret power behind hex code #FF91AF.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A comprehensive explainer of the curious secret power behind hex code #FF91AF.
It's warm, sunny and nearly spring. Giant piles of nasty, filthy snow are still lining your streets. What gives?
This Walmart employee has some bad news for chocolate syrup fans.
Shi Zhengli has spent years at the Wuhan Institute of Virology researching coronaviruses that live in bats. Her work has come under fire as the world tries to understand where COVID-19 came from.
Geologists still can't say for sure whether the enormous stone called the Enigma crystallized in Earth's mantle or fell from outer space.
Dave Chappelle dropped by his local Yellow Springs community meeting and threatened to remove a couple of his businesses in the area if a proposed affordable housing plan would've gone through.
He was a comedian's comedian — until "Better Call Saul" revealed him as a peerless portrayer of broken souls. What will he turn himself into next?
The yearslong process of finding the right leads for George Miller's Oscar winner involved dozens of future stars — and just as many what-ifs.
In this unearthed conversation with Madeline Dangerfield-Cha at Stanford from 2017, Chamath Palihapitiya made a stunning admission about what his former company did to society.
The orca known at the Miami Seaquarium as Lolita was captured in Penn Cove as a calf in the 1970s. Now, the race to free her is more urgent than ever.
DGR members camped out at a controversial lithium mine site have made transphobic statements—showing how left-oriented transphobia can infiltrate movements.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Even the king of the jungle needs a hand sometimes, one of those times being when he's surrounded by a pack of hungry hyenas.
What do Russian YouTubers, a Bosnian businessman and an Arizona EMT have in common? Homemade Tesla Cybertrucks.
LeBron James doesn't like repeating himself, especially when his team isn't doing well on the court.
Beijing's Big Air Shougang Olympic venue is drawing attention for its much edgier, urban setting.
Hedberg grew into a cult figure eventually, but back in the early '90s he was still finding his feet. Here's him on Letterman in 1997.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have a person who dropped their freeloading brother off at their aunt's house, a person whose mom thinks their cat is evil and more.
Some sayings are quoted so often that people take them as gospel. Reddit put together a roundup of the most frequently quoted proverbs that are completely wrong.
On this day, many years ago, IFC Yipes and Chris Matrix remember how much Panthero's theme song SHREDS.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Here's extraordinary HD video footage of the Earth rising over the Moon's horizon taken from the Kaguya lunar mission.
This week, we've got a variety of tweets by and about celebs and public figures — plus some other very good Twitter content. Enjoy.
If you fight to find a comfortable position to sleep in every night, it's probably time to rethink your pillow situation.
A resurfaced clip of a soccer match from September 2021 is going viral again after people recognized how a player chose an act of sportsmanship over a shot on goal.
We live in the most distracted time in human history. Can we reclaim our attention spans?
Created to be damn near indestructible, these boots will hold up even under the grossest environments.
In this unearthed segment from a 2015 episode of the British satire show "The Last Leg," David Mitchell makes one of the most brilliant points about our tax systems that you'll ever hear.
From Euphoria to The Power of the Dog, it feels like dicks are everywhere these days. That's because they kind of are.
Need portable power on the double? This crowdfunded 10,000mAh USB battery pack is ready to go in under a half-hour.
You know how your dog likes to play tug with toys? This is like that, times a hundred.
Scientists had no idea how an underwater Arctic volcano could sustain so much life. And then they noticed the black tubes.
The Imagineers behind the scenes at Disney's amusement parks have a clever way to camouflage buildings to preserve the magic for guests.
It comes after Insider's "Conflicted Congress" project showed widespread violation of rules meant to regulate the practice.
You all really have it out for the Bond movies, don't you?
"First of all, he said he would never say Black people are apes, but he said that. That's literally what he said," Noah explained. "You did say it, which is racist. And it's not just racist. Let's be honest - that's like OG racism. That's like the original, old-school racism. Like that's on the Mount Rushmore of racism."
Flowers and a card are nice, but the reader in your life will think of you every single time they read a book if you give 'em a Kindle.
Whether it's your eyes, skin, teeth, or something else, the pandemic is having an impact on bodies that has nothing to do with COVID.
Elizabeth Holmes had an infamously bizarre voice she presented in public — Amanda Seyfried attempted to replicate it as best she could. The limited series is coming to Hulu on March 3rd.
An act of visual preservation, Moon's photos show how the massive trees' exposed roots sprawled across the ground, a sure sign of years-long droughts causing many to become so dehydrated they cave under their own weight.
The pioneering UK-based JET Laboratory in Culham, Oxford, has set new world record for extracting energy from two forms of hydrogen.
Bridges are only supposed to curve in one direction, but that didn't stop this bus driver.
In a world that sells itself as cancel-proof, a Catholic crypto bro was recently purged from his DAO over an old tweet.
Here's how a $170 pet cleaning fee is dismissed only to return as a $5,000 estimate for "dashboard scratches."
Manchester City boss, and erstwhile New York City resident, Pep Guardiola is known for his peculiar sense of humor.
When New York's attorney general was accused of abusing women, one friend decided that instead of cutting him out of her life, she would try to make him reckon with the harm he inflicted.
The crypto used to purchase the former First Lady's NFT came from the NFT creator themselves, blockchain records reveal. But why?