How Santa Is Feeling In 2020
If you really think about it, Santa Claus is part of one of the most at-risk populations.
Louis Weisz took Reddit's math on kinetic energy being converted into thermal energy and attempted to cook a chicken by slapping it.
We're sure Garrett's dad loves him, even if he's only sorta sure that he's wishing him a happy birthday on the right day.
Things are getting better in the world, which is not a good thing for Julie Nolke and the future of her videos.
"I'm very, very concerned that if you solicit votes from typically non-voters, that you will affect and change the outcome."
Sometimes the most unexpected pairings are the matches made in heaven.
Without fail, someone will ask Joel Kim Booster where he's "from" and it never ends well.
This week's characters include an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a New York Times best-selling author that doesn't think Jeffrey Toobin did anything wrong, and more.
A photo posted Thursday using Izard's social media handle showed a "bibimbap" without any cultural context.
A study was conducted that determined the world's funniest joke. Here's how they reached their conclusion.
The Daily Show put together a supercut of various scenarios that Republicans gave when they'd consider the election over.
The incident on location for "Mission: Impossible 7" is indicative of how film sets have become pressure cookers during the pandemic.
From record-beating scientific discoveries to an elephant baby boom, 2020 was about much more than just the global pandemic.
The actor had some trouble with an internet troll until Fox's son supplied the perfect response.
From time-crunched employees to questionable content and accidentally exposed genitals, "Cyberpunk 2077" has faced a litany of issues.
Though two vaccines have been approved for distribution, it's been a touchy subject — and a fertile ground for conspiracy theories — about whether the vaccine is safe for Black people. There's reason to be wary.
To pee or not to pee, that is the question.
On December 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn will appear to meet in the sky — a rare celestial occurrence that only happens every 20 years, and is known as a "great conjunction." Naturally, this has astrological implications — here's what to expect.
This is like the textbook definition of "flopping down in a chair."
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) on Friday blocked an effort to pass a second round of stimulus checks, arguing coronavirus relief needs to be targeted and raising concerns about the country's debt.
Despite a starting wage well above the federal minimum, the company is dragging down pay in the logistics industry and bracing for a fight with unions.
Today is the 100th day since the launch of Defector, which means that it's time to settle a grudge that began over a year ago.
How China's actions broke the world's recycling system.
Unless national outlets foster and support Appalachian people in telling their own stories, the media will continue to caricature the mountain South.
There are only two patients in the leprosy hospital on an island in Sri Lanka's remote eastern province.
Ballot initiatives across the country suggest we're finally starting to change the tide in the war on drugs — and undo the damage it's caused.
Kayleigh McEnany claimed that the odds of President-elect Joe Biden winning all four swing states fairly was "one-in-a-quadrillion." A mathematician examines these claims and found them quite interesting.
The curious appeal of the country legend in a divided nation.
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
If you were hopeful about the news about the COVID-19 vaccine, you might want to sit down after seeing how people at Waffle House are reacting.
The first photos are here.
Let's face it, we've all had a friend who talks like this.
Ron Watkins facilitated the rise of the QAnon cult. Now he's making himself at home in Trumpworld.
From a visualization of the Chinese stock market to TikTok's explosive growth, this is 2020… in charts and data.
Napoleon is always depicted in a hand-in-waistcoat pose. Was there something more to his hidden hand?
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2020.
The 30 year old brand made its mark with hand soap, sanitizer, and candles.
Kids. Can't live with them. Can't live without them.
In a district where parents are epidemiologists and health policy experts, the meltdown happened one Zoom meeting at a time.
Even in a year when we watched everything on small screens, movies still seemed larger than life
"I think I'm going to start getting tattoos everywhere I visit."
Nobody does nothing as president, not even someone who watches television for five or six hours a day.
Jason Gates spends a lot of his time thinking about trash, and how we can generate less of it.
"Cyberpunk 2077" has been riddled with so many glitches and bugs that Sony announced on Thursday it was pulling the game from the PlayStation Store. Here are some of funniest bugs people have spotted playing the game.
All the items we assumed would automatically improve our lives while locked inside, here in one stupid article.
Eminem has released a new surprise album, a companion to his 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By."
It looks like water, but something is afoot here.
WarnerMedia took the industry, fans and their own team by surprise when the conglomerate announced all their upcoming 2021 releases would be simultaneously released on the big screen and on their streaming service HBO Max.
Zuneza Cove got a surprise when a marmot got a little hungry in the Yukon's Tombstone Territorial Park.
White-collar workers are taking advantage of a newfound flexibility to leave expensive coastal cities, even as companies move to "localize" their pay.
After an internal review, The New York Times now says it built the 2018 podcast "Caliphate" on a story it cannot vouch for. It says star reporter Rukmini Callimachi will no longer cover terrorism.
Joel Haver imagines what a tailing mission is like from the perspective of the NPC.