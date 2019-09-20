What Really Happened When Billionaire Bill Gates Jumped Over A Chair? We Have The Footage
"Jumping the chair", as a phrase, will probably not overtake "jumping the shark."
"Jumping the chair", as a phrase, will probably not overtake "jumping the shark."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"Jumping the chair", as a phrase, will probably not overtake "jumping the shark."
After George Floyd's death, many white Americans formed book clubs. A year later, they're wondering, "What now?"
Playing "Blair Witch" will definitely make you howl and luckily the toddler in the room didn't get too spooked.
Surveillance systems, no matter the intention, will always exist to serve power.
She gets $1.7 million. Sam Lessin's venture firm gets five percent of her creator earnings for 30 years. "It's def not indentured servitude," he says.
Sarah Sherman stops by Weekend Update to discuss her first six episodes of SNL and roasts Colin Jost with Michael Che's help.
How '90s nostalgia fueled the trendy return of a drugstore hair accessory that never really fell out of use.
The singer told Rolling Stone she knows how to "trace something online like no one's business."
Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay called game with a wild 62-yard walk-off field goal vs. Iowa State.
The rising-star Republican continues to try to stoke culture war in the GOP base.
Thousands of people online are lovin' these photos of misaligned sandwiches.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jonathan Majors crushed it in his very first SNL.
The "C'mon C'mon" star and director on friendship, fatherhood and their new film.
T-Swizzle and Pete Davidson dating would break the internet, quite possibly.
Despite the enormous riches at the disposal of its characters, the HBO series portrays cold, bland environments with little regard for personal taste or beauty.
The podcaster and ultra-endurance athlete talked to GQ about getting sober, intermittent fasting and changing his life to get healthy.
Senator Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) introduces his new show Cruz Street. He should have stayed off Twitter and not engaged with Big Bird.
England will allow doctors to prescribe vaping devices to people who want to quit smoking — if manufacturers can develop a product that works.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for Christmas.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Dad was solving a rubik's cube when he sensed something was wrong and quickly lunged forward to save his newborn from falling off the couch.
In this week's My Two Cents, the Cut's financial advice columnist Charlotte Cowles talks to author and podcast host Tanja Hester about how to shop your values.
The gift of a Camera Pod, built with durable waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics and weighing less than a quarter pound, is a sure-fire way to light up-and lighten up-any shutterbug's camera kit.
No. 13 Baylor hands No. 8 Oklahoma its first loss of the season, 27-14, but before the clock hit zero.
The evolution of the trackball, which is more than an upside-down mouse. It's the Royal Canadian Navy's greatest gift to modern-day computing. Really.
There's something about the menace in Newman's mere existence that makes us wildly jealous.
Vaughn initially does what any good friend would do… but doesn't flinch when things start to get hazy and he has the chance to right his wrong.
Consistently unable to establish new friendships in the wild, we've taken to each other's hobbyist podcasts to truly connect — and to show all the love and affection we never could off-air.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
What debt is, how it's created and increases and what eventually makes it go down — here's everything you need to know about your national debt.
From the why to the who, we still need a lot of answers about booster shots.
Black goo invaded Queen guitarist Brian May's apartment, and that's how the story begins.
As the "Home Alone" franchise returns without its original leading man, we salute the former child star's recent revival on television and on fashion runways.
How to talk about your yourself, your weaknesses and how to explain why you should be hired for the role.
A Taco Bell in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had a Spanish takeout order on the phone and this customer took matters into his own hand when he realized no one on staff spoke the language.
Prediabetes is complicated: it has multiple definitions and there may be different subtypes. But for many people who develop it, changes in lifestyle drastically lower the risk of progressing to diabetes.
Cudi's campaign to normalize the gown as menswear continues.
Yeah, if this happened to us we'd be hype too.
The transaction follows one of the more spectacular tech flameouts in recent memory.
Sam Asghari, the pop star's fiancé, is working on his own path to fame in a year that has thrust him into the spotlight.
The three "Red Notice" co-stars chopped it up for Vanity Fair and got to know each a little bit better.
The salt and pepper hair look never seems to go out of style. But what, exactly, is it about a touch of grey?
A decade ago, she was winning Razzies and evading paparazzi. Now, with her lush, anxious performance as Princess Diana in "Spencer," she's at the center of Oscars conversations.
Dolphins' lineman/right tackle Robert Hunt was asked by the media about his touchdown catch that was called back for illegal touching.
Eunice Newton Foote's research foreshadowed how both climate change and women would be treated by society for decades.
If this horrifies you, keep in mind people probably like you a lot more than you think.