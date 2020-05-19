Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

WE WILL NOT FORGET THOSE WHO WERE LOST

2 diggs nytimes.com

As the US approaches a grim milestone in the outbreak, The New York Times gathered names of the dead and memories of their lives from obituaries across the country.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample