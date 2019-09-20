What Life Is Like When You Can Visualize Sounds
Artists Geri Hahn explains what life is life with synesthesia — a neurological condition in which senses are merged or combined together.
The incident happened between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, known as the "Notre Dame" of Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood.
Perunl makes a light hearted presentation about how one of the world's most powerful armies got undermined by corruption.
Netflix is a streaming giant today, but when the company launched in 1998 it was sending old-school DVDs to its customers — and still does.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
A young Björk Guðmundsdóttir puts on the performance of a lifetime as the lead singer of Tappi Tíkarrass in 1982.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no reason anyone needs a gun other than for sports or hunting.
Legacy sequels have become all the rage in Hollywood in the last few years. But are they worth it?
The Pontiac Stinger is the most bonkers vehicle that General Motors ever imagined but never built.
She only took out $150,000 of it — $100,000 for an undergraduate degree at New York University, and $50,000 for a masters degree in public health.
On the afternoon of June 28, 2020, Norm Macdonald had an idea.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
"That day, I was running my first active shooter drill."
This week, a surprise house purchase, the etiquette of asking for overdue compensation from one's boss, and a letter writer trying to get their alcoholic friend to have just one drink.
Mountaineer Jon Gupta reached the top of Mt. Everest (8848 meters) and the GoPro footage shows the spectacular journey he took to pull it off.
Molly White, a 28-year-old software engineer who edits Wikipedia pages in her spare time, has become an unlikely thorn in the side of the burgeoning cryptocurrency movement.
The FDA is investigating the outbreak, which has been potentially linked to organic strawberries.
"60 Minutes" breaks down why the AR-15 is such a devastating weapon to a human body
This one involves Bill Gates, fake meat, "peach tree dishes" and bowel movements.
Some of the best video games ever are sequels, but the history of gaming is filled with underrated sequels that didn't get the love they deserved.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
A McDonald's employee reveals what it's like working the lunch rush and it might change how you view working in fast food.
Now that travel is back on the table for some of us, it's worth taking notes from a professional.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
Was John Turturro's character destined to live forever in those two iconic scenes from "The Big Lebowski" and did he make a mistake by trying to extend the life of Jesus Quintana?
An analysis of US Census Bureau data from the 100 largest US cities by GoodHire shows which cities are, and aren't, close to equaling the pay gap.
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
Fringe candidate Kandiss Taylor campaigned on demolishing the Georgia Guidestones, which sounds ludicrous on paper but John Oliver reveals she might be onto something.
Political scientists make up a much bigger part of the workforce in Washington, D.C., than they do in the country as a whole.
We don't care if it's cheugy. That possum is adorable, and we like it no matter how many young people bully us about it.
Max Fosh pulls off his most epic prank yet, building a 197-foot sign saying "Welcome to Luton" as passengers land at Gatwick. At least one woman interviewed by the BBC said it left her in a "state of panic."
Importing formula will provide quick relief, but reforming the program that provides free formula to low-income families would help more in the long term.
Portugal's Dário Essugo scored a wonderful screamer for his country against France in the U-17s European Championship.
If the plastics industry is following the tobacco industry's playbook, it may never admit to the failure of plastics recycling.
Javier Cazares raced to his daughter's school when he heard there was a shooting, leaving his truck running with the door open as he ran into the school yard. In his rush, he didn't bring his gun.
It's not cheap to make handmade ceremics but porcelain is a whole other level. Here's why this material became so expensive.
The man was sentenced to hang in Singapore for trafficking cannabis, but a chance encounter and a tattoo of a pet hamster has helped get him acquitted.
A recent experiment showed this virtually limitless form of clean power is possible on Earth. Now, one of the most complex energy projects in history aims to make nuclear fusion a reality for the whole planet.
Incredible war footage shows a Ukrainian soldier striking a Russian BMP with a Javelin ATGM.
A Liverpool fan who was at the Louvre following his side's Champions League final defeat asked: "What were the odds this would happen?"
Oliver Stone had plans for a four-hour, $40 million "Conan the Barbarian" with Ridley Scott at the helm. But John Milius had very different ideas.
After hearing a drumless version of Tool's "Schism," the legendary drummer plays his interpretation of the beat and it was extraordinary.
Stunning fans in the Sunday night audience, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sings his cover of Isolation — originally a John Lennon song — which he and Jeff Beck released together in 2020.
Anthony Reed snapped photos of empty Shanghai streets before his departure from China.
Watch stabilized footage from an F1 driver's helmet cam to understand what they go through at one of the world's most toughest car races.
It's possible to experience a temporarily altered state without drugs or alcohol through a neurological phenomenon known as the Ganzfeld effect.
From facing murderous mobs to spending lonely nights in the forest, it's a jungle out there for wildlife rescuers in India fighting for the survival of our animals.