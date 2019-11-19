What It's Like To Taste The Most Expensive Wagyu Steak In New York City
Phillip DeFranco and Sean Evans experience the most expensive steak in New York.
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing crew shaved another several seconds off the pit stop speed record over the weekend, clocking in at an absurd 1.82 seconds.
We're going to guess that road safety was not the first among their concerns.
"When he didn't recognize me at first, I was so heartbroken. The happiest moment of my life was when he finally figured out it was me."
There are so many factors that make a type of steak what it is — and so many ways to cook them.
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
Give this man an award.
How did an executive in one of the league's smallest markets steal tens of millions of dollars — and get away with it for years?
One of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's most interesting design features is its lack of traditional door handles.
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
A surveillance video, highlighted in the subreddit r/IdiotsWithCars, shows a very erratic driver realizing they missed an exit and very ill-advised attempt to back up in the middle of the freeway.
"Parasite" is a worldwide box office phenomenon, a critical sensation and a bona fide awards contender. It's also the rare Korean film to be embraced in the United States.
In 2018, a senior Trump administration official anonymously penned a New York Times op-ed detailing a secret resistance within the White House. In "A Warning," the author goes a step further, but do we actually learn anything new?
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
A community of 3D graphics hobbyists are making and selling avatars of real people in order to fulfill their sexual fantasies, and there's little anyone can do to stop them.
A bartender ranks Costco's popular Kirkland brand of house spirits, from French Vodka to Añejo Tequila.
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
On the virtues of splitting up for the night.
Bad breakups are the one time where a little hair of the dog won't help a thing.
There's just an impossible amount of swagger on this play from Auburn guard Samir Doughty.
Drilling and fracking permits are up since Governor Newsom took office. But it's not totally clear why.
What kind of blackmail material did the "Cats" producers assemble on all these A-list stars to convince them to do this?
Unraveling the mysteries of sleep might depend on studying the genes of people who don't get much.
The Kyros and its high-dollar cargo — including 600 bottles of Cognac and 300 bottles of Benedictine liqueur — was discovered in 1999.
The actor's made a career out of being the nicest guy in the neighborhood, but every so often he's taken a stab at shedding his Modern Jimmy Stewart image.
Move upends decades of US policy; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the decision simply recognizes "the reality on the ground."
Back at the start of 2015, The A.V. Club took the temperature of the half-elapsed 2010s in film, ranking our favorites of a decade still very much in progress. It's been a long, wild, eventful five years since.
Swalwell has denied that he farted, but, well, it's best that you hear it for yourselves.
How a techno-capitalist philosophy morphed into a justification for murder.
We had to see it, so now you have to, too.
"The ambition of this movie is far greater than Force Awakens. What we set out to do was far more challenging. Everything is exponentially larger on this."
If it seems odd that I was a fully employed editor who lived in a thirty-two-square-foot shack without plumbing, that's precisely the point: my situation was evidence of how distorted the Bay Area housing market had become
Data from ESA's Cluster mission continues to show us just how little we know about how the planet's magnetic field interacts with solar particles.
Most of the appliances in our world requires only one click to be turned on, but why are certain lamps the exception?
The business of selling damaged autos has never been better for Copart founder Willis Johnson, a gold-chain wearing Oklahoma native who's turned drivers' misfortunes into a $1.9 billion fortune,
On the creation of the TransAmerica trail and the pleasures of navigating what the writer William Least Heat-Moon called "blue highways," the dirt roads of America.
Books have a curious number chain written on their copyright pages. What does it mean?
Consider the following: In 2000, you, enterprising investor, might have bought some index funds from the S&P 500 and ended up doubling your money by today. By contrast, if you invested in several collector's edition LEGO Imperial Star Destroyers for $270, you would have quintupled your money.
My first impression, upon looking at the lunch with adult eyes, was, "I can't believe I used to eat this every day."
Everyone knows that's Tom Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers, right? Right!?
Fred Rogers wasn't just a brilliant educator and a profoundly moral person. He was an uncompromising artist.
When a young woman's body was found at a trash-sorting plant, Anaheim Police Department homicide Det. Julissa Trapp promised the victim's mother she would find the killer.
The spaces have gentle names: The reflection room. The cool-down room. The calming room. The quiet room. But shut inside them, in public schools across the state, children as young as five wail for their parents, scream in anger and beg to be let out.
Trump administration officials will testify about the president's Ukraine call and efforts to pressure the country to announce investigations into his rivals.
All the world's but a yet-to-collapse stage.
Stadia, Google's streaming gaming platform, launches today. Is the service a first step towards the future of gaming, or will Stadia fall flat on its face?
Research suggests that each of us should aim to be wrong a certain percent of the time if we want to absorb new information.
What emotions would Brad Pitt feel listening to Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much," which name-drops him? A whole spectrum of them, it turns out.