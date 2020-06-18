What It's Like To Go Inside The World's Largest McDonald's
Orlando, Florida is home to the Epic McD, the biggest McDonald's in the world with Belgian waffles, pizza and a video game arcade.
It's not so much a fixer-upper as a house of horrors.
We had no idea that wolves barked this much when they're trying to assert dominance.
Dylan Tallchief reconstructed the 80s classic in a Microsoft Excel drum machine.
One of the hardest things in life is witnessing a loved one's battle with a debilitating disease, as YouTuber ice1cube shares here.
One of the defining features of a screw tank is its ability to float, but can this homemade screw tank make it on the water?
This driver from Columbus, Ohio might want to study up on how to merge.
The offbeat moments of lockdown, Olympics sports from above and more best photos of the week.
Police sources say the killer's withdrawal of $475,000 was highly irregular, and how an RCMP 'agent' would get money
Sam Tobey channels Gogo Yubari and her meteor hammer from "Kill Bill."
Reddit user bgregory98 crunched the numbers and put together a chart demonstrating when weekly average cases peaked in all 50 states (and the District of Columbia).
If you want to make delicious barbecue on your own, all you need is the right equipment. Rest assured, this is the good stuff. This smoker from Weber has a 4.7/5 average rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews.
We hoped that COVID-19 would be a seasonal infection. We hoped wrong.
The islands' geography and small population helped. But so did two enterprising doctors who pushed for aggressive tracing and testing—and sometimes found themselves at odds.
The "King of Random" team perform a science experiment upon the latex rubber toy.
Channel 6's Brian Taff grills Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly on whether he would say "Black lives matter."
Holding a large indoor event in a state with a rising coronavirus case count seems like a recipe for disaster.
Poor posture can lead to muscle pain, fatigue, and make you less productive. Fix it with Albaro, the innovative tool that uses air cell technology to provide personalized spinal support.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
Attorney General Bill Barr announced Trump was replacing the US attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman, who was never confirmed by the Senate. Berman is refusing to leave.
Redditor _DTM- visualized the amount of people using social media platforms plotted by monthly active users over the past 17 years.
It took over 10 years, but Klenginem is finally getting due credit for this masterpiece.
The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday to oust Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump's allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue.
Who do you think won?
2020's worst piece of "music" is this Donald Trump reelection anthem, sung by seven disturbingly cheerful, mask-less white people.
A family of bears takes over this backyard playset in Asheville, North Carolina.
Silicon Valley invested $120 million in a startup that sold a $400 juice-making machine that could connect to the internet. What could go wrong?
Matthew Hubbard, a mathematics professor at Oakland's Laney College, has been placed on administrative leave after emailing a Vietnamese student and instructing her to "anglicize" her name against her wishes.
That's one smart, self-preserving cat.
The daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US have remained high, while the European Union has gotten its numbers down considerably.
Florida's Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 4,049 additional cases of COVID-19, continuing a record-breaking streak for the most new cases reported in a day. The state now has a total of 93,797 confirmed cases.
In case you had any doubts that Cher is the hardest working entertainer in showbiz, please enjoy her one-woman, 13-minute "West Side Story" medley from 1978.
When you take "like father, like son" too literally.
Newly unredacted portions of the Mueller report show that Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and Michael Cohen told investigators Stone had promised the campaign damaging revelations by WikiLeaks. The information was released following a lawsuit by BuzzFeed News.
Astley said the music of Foo Fighters has helped lift his spirits during these hard times, and we gotta say, this cover does the exact same thing for us.
A big reason why this rally is happening today: Trump aides want to get him out of the funk he's been in for weeks. "I guarantee you after Saturday, if everything goes well, he's going to be in a much better mood," a Trump political adviser told me.
Just a not-so-friendly reminder to stay at home during rainstorms.
The iconic system sounds from a computer from 1995 to now performed on a piano.
The Trump administration has rolled back dozens of long-standing environmental protections. Now California is trying a new tack: Writing its own rules.
An African-American nursing home in Baltimore has had zero COVID infections. Their secret? They listened to President Trump – when he said COVID cases would soon be zero and not to worry, they did the opposite and took emergency measures.
The body has many natural defenses against viruses and other pathogens. One antiviral molecule produced in the body is nitric oxide, and it's created when we breathe in through the nose.
So no one told you life was gonna be this way…
Solar radiation and dead trees tell us when Por-Bajin was built — and why it was neither palace nor fortress.
Instead of replacing the ignition for a jeep that he had bought at an auction for $300, he decided an extension cord and a metal clip would do the work just fine.
One gym in California is hoping its social distancing pods will bring customers back to the gym as the country reopens. People on Twitter have thoughts.
The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.
Raphael from Epic Cardboard Props demonstrates how to create the Death Star II from "Return of the Jedi" using old cardboard.
It sounds like the grandiose plan of a James Bond villain. Only the idea came, not from a fictional villain, but the government of the United States of America.
A down-and-out middle-aged man struck gold with those ubiquitous wheeled sneakers. Suddenly, the stock tanked, the company was stripped for parts and the founder vanished. What happened?