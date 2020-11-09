What It's Like To Experience A Nuclear Bomb Explosion Up Close
"To say it was frightening is an understatement. We were basically used guinea pigs."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"To say it was frightening is an understatement. We were basically used guinea pigs."
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
Donald Trump's campaign is suing to change the election result in multiple states. LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains whether Trump can win reelection through litigation.
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
A woman spots a coterie of dogs in the next car.
Jason Kottke stabilized this video of Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles to keep his head right in the square middle of the frame.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Two metal-detector enthusiasts discovered a Viking hoard. It was worth a fortune — but it became a nightmare.
Andrew Nagorski, author of the new book "Hitlerland," discusses the way Americans saw — and wrote about — the early days of the Third Reich.
"To say it was frightening is an understatement. We were basically used guinea pigs."
Here's how to take a photo of Donald Trump golfing from 3/4ths of a mile away. Pat Semansky and Al Drago captured the iconic moment over the Potomac River.
America is currently experiencing what some are calling a "startup boom." That's right — even with a raging pandemic and an ugly recession, America is seeing a boom in the creation of new businesses.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Jason Kottke stabilized this video of Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles to keep his head right in the square middle of the frame.
James Bond and the Aston Martin DB5 represent one of the most famous pairings of character and car. We explore how this partnership developed.
More than 20 years after "MMMBop," the teen idols' impassioned following is splintering over issues like Black Lives Matter, guns, and COVID.
Fox News host Sandra Smith's candid reaction was caught on a hot mic when she responded to a guest's argument that the election results were still uncertain.
"My grandfather's death, six months into the pandemic, is more than a tragedy," Intelligencer's Sarah Jones writes. "His fate is as political as it is biological. And I am furious."
What's cheesy and delicious and all over Sir Alex Ferguson's face?
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm had the best practice round shot at The Masters.
It's possible the heron survived. The eel... likely not.
These kittens have adorably stuffed themselves inside this pot.
"I was pretty much in awe of the funniness of the whole situation."
It's been a welcome return in some cities — but with bands pushing their bodies and bank accounts to the limit, are Covid-safe concerts sustainable?
Donald Trump's campaign is suing to change the election result in multiple states. LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains whether Trump can win reelection through litigation.
"We're definitely in a better place" when it comes to improved medical tools and knowledge, said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious-disease researcher.
I was 28 years old, without a literary agent, when I was offered my first publishing deal. Though I'd never met the editor interested in my work, I assumed all editors wanted to be friends with the writers whose work they respected. I realized, nearly a decade too late, that this editor was never my friend.
Luckily, it didn't seem to cause too many accidents on the road.
A politician was accused of using a fake burner account for a gay Black Trump supporter. That's when things got weird.
NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian was experiencing some technical difficulties when he uttered several profanities on live TV. He later apologized.
Many COVID-19 survivors are likely to be at greater risk of developing mental illness, psychiatrists said on Monday, after a large study found 20% of those infected with the coronavirus are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days.
The science of waiting in modern courtship.
How people hear languages like English, French and Spanish when they don't speak the language.
As they begin to look beyond our home planet, they should think about the stories that got them started on their respective paths.
The North Lawn of the White House is, seemingly, undergoing a massive renovation, with the turf being dug up less than a week after Election Day, leaving some DC journalists baffled.
Getting a car to go 1,000 miles per hour is easier said than done, according to the experts from Donut Media.
Since the 2003 invasion, doctors in Fallujah have been reporting a sharp rise in birth defects among the city's children — and to this day, no one knows why.
"Hillbilly Elegy," which stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close, is currently getting horrible reviews by critics. Here's a look at why the movie, adapted from J.D. Vance's memoir of the same name, is so disliked, according to reviews.
A woman spots a coterie of dogs in the next car.
President Trump's defeat and the week-long disappearance of its anonymous prophet have forced supporters of the baseless movement to rethink their beliefs: "Have we all been conned?"
After the networks finally announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had won the election, the costume department had just under three hours to re-create Harris's all-white acceptance-speech look for impersonator Maya Rudolph.
"Oh no, this is not a date. We just happened to get our coffee at the same time."
A new film starring Timothée Chalamet and originally spiked by Amazon arrives with no fanfare, its stars' condemnation and a bleak outlook for Woody after decades of controversy.
Is this brand dilution, or just another sick collab?
Einstein the talking parrot has been hanging out with chickens — and humans — for too long.
Even though there's more new tech than we could possibly hope to afford or use, Apple is not quite done. Here's what we're learning from today's live event, titled "One More Thing."
During arguments in a case seeking to eliminate Obamacare, two of the court's conservatives on Tuesday signaled they would not strike down the landmark legislation.
There are a lot of buzzwords like "machine learning" and "big data" that gets thrown around, but what do these companies actually do?
Over at Amazon, the AeroGarden Harvest 360 is on sale for just $89.95. Stash this in your kitchen, and you'll have fresh veggies and herbs even in the darkest, coldest times.
With the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 set to kick off the next generation of games, we look back at the titles that made the current generation of consoles so memorable.
A guy fools his old classmates into thinking he had a dramatic glow up.
Or is he? The actor, writer and director, once famous for playing a bumbling doctor on "Scrubs," is entering a new phase, with famous girlfriend Florence Pugh and a new film with Robert De Niro.
The ancient Sumerians developed this writing system more than 5,000 years ago. Tens of thousands of cuneiform tablets still await translation.
Just because we don't speak the same language doesn't mean we can't communicate.