The Inside Of A Meteor Is Unlike Anything You'll Find On Earth. Here's What It Looks Like
James Orgill, from The Action Lab, shows off what the inside of a meteor looks like and explains what makes the Widmanstätten pattern so unique.
James Orgill, from The Action Lab, shows off what the inside of a meteor looks like and explains what makes the Widmanstätten pattern so unique.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Someone captured the frightening moment a cargo plane skidded off the runway in Costa Rica. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.
Turns out our brains are active during — and after — death. Here's what that means.
James Orgill, from The Action Lab, shows off what the inside of a meteor looks like and explains what makes the Widmanstätten pattern so unique.
"The world was standing on the brink of thermonuclear war."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada as housing prices soar.
Jimmy Kimmel responds to running "afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics, Marjorie Taylor Greene."
This isn't up for discussion.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
A resurfaced clip of Leif Sundberg making a miraculous save might make both of your arms hurt just by watching.
Concentrated in the Midwest and Southwest, Kroger has found a way to become America's favorite grocery store without much fanfare. How did they become perhaps the most beloved supermarket in the country?
These cars for the Indian market were crash tested in London.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jonathan Swan pressed Mitch McConnell about why he would support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for president after saying he was "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events" of January 6.
CD Projekt Red's open-world RPG gets its biggest discount yet on PS4 and Xbox One.
Hawk explains where it all started — his brother gave him his first board — and how his career has taken off since then into becoming one of the world's most iconic athletes.
Julien's Auctions has announced the coming availability of the "FU Rock 'n' Roll Portraits" series by Neil Zlozower that will offer a large number of signed portraits of rock music legends flipping the bird directly into the camera.
While the sharp increase in sight-unseen buying in 2020 was certainly driven by pandemic restrictions, the phenomenon appears to be here to stay.
Brolin took a break from filming "Dune 2" and was on the "Hot Ones" season finale talking about why he loves punk rock, his experience working with the Coen brothers and all the TV shows he watches.
The US Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She made history as the first Black woman to be named to the country's highest bench.
The eviction tsunami never happened. Neither did the "she-cession." Here are four theories for the failed economic forecasting of the pandemic era.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Ben McKenzie reveals one of the most shocking things a crypto entrepreneur once told him.
Welcome to Video's customers thought their payments were untraceable. They couldn't have been more wrong. The untold story of the case that shredded the myth of Bitcoin's anonymity.
It's already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we'd want this highly portable guitar for its looks alone.
Tony Hawk drove around daring kids to do tricks and it might be the most wholesome thing you'll watch today. (From 2020)
Ben Affleck liked poking fun at stunt actors until Bruce Willis delivered this news about his stunt double in this excerpt from the legendary "Armageddon" DVD commentary.
Not only can you save on out of season gear, there's also a good selection of spring and summer picks too.
Members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared memories from the late eighties, back when they used to tour with Nirvana in the club circuit and reveal how they knew the band was destined for greatness.
Russian troops are going to ever greater lengths to offset the threat posed to their convoys in Ukraine with crude armor.
2022 is off to a blazing start, so here are the best games to buy.
Seth Meyers tried to make sense of Congressman Matt Gaetz's lamenting the military being too woke during questions to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
A battle over rainbow stickers at a high school near Dallas has hobbled the Gay-Straight Alliance and left LGBTQ students feeling unsafe.
Presenter Bob Bruner announces the moment Channel 2 went from black and white to color.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration said the station was full of people trying to evacuate when it was allegedly hit by a missile.
Law enforcement, prosecutors and child services agencies are increasingly punishing people for using legal substances during pregnancy.
For when the vibes just aren't right.
And how it's messing with up-and-coming creators.
Bradley Kinsch makes the most mesmerizing pond skimming backflip ever attempted at Northstar Resort.
In a new video, TV's favorite scientist parrots hackneyed lines about "the good people at Coca-Cola" and their near-useless recycling efforts.
Behind the top hat and twirling mustache of Rich Uncle Pennybags is a tale of thievery, corporate greed and the erasure of an anti-monopoly activist.
He's a villain in more ways than one.
Lawrence Ray, a 62 year old man who moved into his daughter's dorm at Sarah Lawrence College, in 2010, was convicted after three weeks of testimony that chronicled his horrors.
The ability to edit tweets is coming — but it's full of risks. This is how to do it right.
Two men duped several government agents and convinced them they were also real federal agents. Now four actual secret service agents are suspended as a result of the deception.
"She took down her Instagram and Facebook accounts …. I called her phone only to hear, 'The number you have dialed has been changed or disconnected.'"
Staff shortages crippled America's COVID-19 response. That can't happen again.
The hefty price tag of each drone shipment illustrates the costly nature of Prime Air.