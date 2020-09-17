What Is The Bystander Effect?
And how does that counteract with the Good Samaritan effect?
From "Get Lucky" to "Cake By The Ocean," this musical note has commanded the way pop music sounds over the past 10 years.
When you put a hotel on boardwalk, no one wants to land on it.
If you know the secret backend of "Super Mario Bros. 3," finishing it in three minutes is a breeze.
How a ragtag crew of volunteers came together this past week to save Molalla, Oregon from the biggest fire in a century.
A very dedicated science YouTuber demonstrates how to blow a fire ring while underwater.
These cats have never seen a ball game this thrilling before.
American history is dotted with cases of white men and women driven by love, ambition or other forces to defy laws and conventions meant to separate blacks and whites.
Kelly Hammond, a historian of China and East Asia, explains why she found Disney's live-action film "Mulan" to be a "boring, drab and inaccurate mess."
This will be the best dozen minutes of your life today.
Chuck Grassley is a Republican from Iowa. He opposes Obamacare. He believes there should be a constitutional ban on flag burning. He has not missed a roll call in the Senate in over 20 years. And he has one of the craziest Twitter feeds I've ever seen.
Controllers, cameras, headsets, "Miles Morales" and "Demon's Souls" are all available for pre-order on Amazon. As for the console itself, you can sign up to be notified when they'll be available next.
A surreal collection of pools, the clouds in our midst and other best photos of the week.
You don't have to sanitize your apples anymore, but you do have to wear a mask.
Here's what it was like to be inside a computer store In Palo Alto, California back in 1994.
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
We're only a few weeks in. We can't keep doing this.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The coming months of the pandemic could be catastrophic. The U.S. still has ways to prepare.
We would become professional friends, and later, close friends after she moved to Washington to serve on the federal appeals court here and later, on the U.S. Supreme Court.
I recently travelled from Toronto to LA to Baja, taking advantage of some confusing travel bans. It eventually caught up to me.
Apple unveiled several new products earlier this week and rolled out iOS 14 for existing devices. However, one new iOS 14 feature is confusing some users.
Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series "Ratched" seems to be a hot mess, according to reviews. Here are some of the most caustic comments critics have made about the show.
Bartosz Wojczyński captured a stunning meteorological phenomenon in the Canary Islands.
For the residents of a small town bordering Oregon, this weekend's smoke felt like "the apocalypse was happening right here."
I learned, while writing about her, that her precision disguised her warmth.
Paul Rusesabagina went from the world's most famous Rwandan to a prisoner of his political nemesis, President Paul Kagame, whose government accuses the coolheaded hotelier of murder, arson and terrorism.
Alexey Rom takes the disco classic is new heights.
After years of complaints from users, Goodreads' reign over the world of book talk might be coming to an end.
Little can compare to the healing power of silence.
The story behind the most ambitious project to make the internet a more open community.
Today, Amazon is offering up lifetime access to all 24 Rosetta Stone languages for just $159. Even better, you can learn on your phone, tablet and PC while maintaining your progress everywhere.
While living among the native tribes of the Brazilian Amazon, Sydney Possuelo discovered a human society that has no awareness of the modern world. He learned that the best way to protect it is to stay away.
Lady Gaga's music video for "911" takes you on a wild journey.
A look back at Stevie Nicks' tortured torch song — and how it almost broke up the band.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. To that end, we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
People who miss flying are rushing to buy tickets for flights that land in the same place they depart from.
Graphic designer Matt Shirley asked his Instagram followers from different states to vote whether they'd rather be hot or cold.
This terrible trend has targeted people who were poor, disabled or incarcerated and people of color.
Now, *this* is how you should play Dance Evolution.
Climate change is killing Americans and destroying the country's physical infrastructure.
Time marches on, and so does Apple's pursuit of the perfect time, fitness, and health accessory.
Charles Cornell discovers how Johnny Costa, the jazz pianist on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," is one of the most unsung musicians of all-time.
This week, we've got OnlyFans spinoffs, "My son can't be gay. He's obsessed with women," item drop when you kill me, "Is for me?" and life on Venus.
The money it would cost to destroy the tickets is far cheaper than the $9 million that it would cost the pizza chain if the tickets ended up in the hands of the general public and were redeemed for prizes.
A legion of A-list stars did a table read of the 1982 teen comedy classic to to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic relief.
Six students tested positive for covid-19 days before Attleboro High School in Massachusetts reopened its doors for the first day of school this week. Only five of them stayed home.
When millennials talk about being burned out, they are pointing to the failures of capitalism.
