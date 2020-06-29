Guys Go Deep Inside Mount Rushmore To Visit A Secret Vault. Here's What It Looks Like
"I feel like this is something out of 'Indiana Jones.'"
"I feel like this is something out of 'Indiana Jones.'"
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
Kai built this Kermit the Frog puppet from scratch and positively nails his trademark voice.
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Only together do they reveal the full picture.
Among Hollywood's stars, who has had the most acting and directing credits from 2010 to 2020?
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
They say you have to face your fears. This dog did the exact opposite.
Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form content platform has struggled to make an impact with bad reviews, lack of interest and legal issues swirling.
Does your dog have anxiety? These hemp treats might just prevent a full-scale freakout. We're close to the biggest fireworks day of the year, so now's a good time to stock up.
In a Fox interview, Trump mistakenly identified a statue in his office as Teddy Roosevelt while claiming in other parts of the interview that some protestors have no idea of the history of the statues they're taking down.
Twitch has temporarily banned President Donald Trump, in the latest surprise and high-profile suspension from the streaming service. Trump's account was banned for "hateful conduct" that was aired on stream, and Twitch says the offending content has now been removed.
Tesla's copycat, Nikola, is shameless. But that doesn't mean it's worthless.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
More than 2,000 communities are being removed on Monday for violating Reddit's new content policies. Other subreddits include r/Cumtown and r/GenderCritical.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Looking for more convenience and flexibility from your home office? Get a refurbished wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2! This responsive wireless mouse lets you scroll and click effortlessly without distraction. It's 31% off at $54.99 now.
Science denialism is not just a simple matter of logic or ignorance.
"I feel like I'm risking my life for a dollar" — what the struggle Amazon workers face during the pandemic says about the future of work in America.
Depending on your sleeping position, you actually don't
"I feel like this is something out of 'Indiana Jones.'"
The Sunshine State has hosted four conventions. Each one is a cautionary tale that Trump probably should have heeded before picking Jacksonville in August.
Imagine if the National Transportation Safety Board investigated America's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
Nigeria's one of those countries that lies constantly about COVID deaths. To get an idea of the truth, we visited gravediggers in Kano and discovered they have never been so busy.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
With the updated tax deadline a few weeks away, in the latest "Patriot Act" episode Minhaj explains how companies profit off of the system, while leaving vulnerable citizens to pay the extra price.
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.
The protesters marching through St. Louis on Sunday evening were armed only with posters and chants, all meant to put pressure on Mayor Lyda Krewson to redirect city funds away from law enforcement.
We really didn't need a visual prompt for the concept of bending the curve.
Is this the birth of a new sport or a recipe for disaster?
Scientists not involved in the study seriously doubt the findings, which challenge the current consensus on where and when the virus originated.
Yukita thinks this robot vacuum wants to play with her.
"Sorry, mate, can't help you here because I don't want to."
Inside the unrest at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Water remains the weirdest liquid on the planet, and the more we study it, the more confounding it remains.
These sloth bears, long used for the entertainment of humans, have been rescued and enjoying life at WildlifeSOS in Agra, India.
Twitter user @phi6 and his 4-year-old son reimagined the classic video game using stop motion, a fridge, and a whole lot of magnets.
America has thrived despite a long history of ignorant voters making questionable decisions and unqualified elected officials implementing abysmal policies.
That's four times more when compared to the same period last year.
Growing up, police dramas were my favorite genre to watch. But the stories they told were always at odds with the world that I lived in.
Caffenol is a photographic alternative process done by mixing coffee and vitamin C. Here's a way you can do it yourself.
The failure to stage the tracing workforce harks back to U.S. officials' inability to build up adequate testing in the early days of the pandemic.
We absolutely loved the N64 and Gamecube installments in the "Paper Mario" series, and this legitimately seems like that old magic might finally be back! Pre-order now, and have it ready to go at launch.
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
Apocalypse porn and world-ending sex fantasies have a decades-long history that illuminates how we cope with desire in crisis.
The movie is, by Cameron Crowe's own admission, based on actual things that happened to him. Two decades later, it feels like his biggest fantasy.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
As the coronavirus keeps spreading, employers are convinced remote work has a bright future. Decades of setbacks suggest otherwise.
The patient known as RFS looks at a number, but all he sees is "spaghetti." Experts have dubbed his number confusion "digit metamorphopsia," and hope his condition could lead to a better understanding of human perception.
Epic Symphonic Rock takes a trip down memory lane in this commanding performance of the suite to the classic Nintendo game.
Although scientists dispute its legend, the minuscule Carcross Desert in Canada is a world wonder by any measure.
The iconic designer, artist and author explains his process and shares a glimpse of his studio to the world.