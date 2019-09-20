Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Bidets But Were Too Afraid To Ask
Plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey explains how to use a bidet and pick the right one for your home.
Plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey explains how to use a bidet and pick the right one for your home.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Did you know Canada tried to stop Jamaican-Canadian bakers from calling Jamaican patties a "patty"? Here's the story behind one of the weirdest footnotes in Canada's history.
Ahead of its grand opening, the first reviews for Disney's eye-wateringly expensive "Star Wars" hotel are beginning to roll in.
Plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey explains how to use a bidet and pick the right one for your home.
And I saw Dane Cook in 2007.
Beloved for its wonderful tartness, sumac is a spice that goes well with just about anything.
Former CIA director and retired US Army Gen. David Petraeus says Russian President Vladimir Putin completely botched his country's invasion of Ukraine and underestimated how his decision to invade would be received by the rest of the world.
The quest for a crypto sci-fi epic.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, through regions in the north, east and south. Ukrainian officials have confirmed multiple deaths and over hundreds injured, while the US and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russia.
Lauren Simmons explains what happened to her standard of living when she went from making $12,000/year to $650k/year
Did filmmaker Matt Reeves get it right with a broodier, crime-noir look at Bruce Wayne's life, or does the adaptation lack something special?
Russia was scrambling to prevent financial meltdown Monday as its economy was slammed by a broadside of crushing Western sanctions imposed over the weekend in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
John Mayer spoke with Andy Cohen via SiriusXM and revealed all of his favorite songs for every occasion including dance song, anthem and love-making.
No surprise that the man behind leaded gasoline judged scientific success on if it made you money or not.
Sunisa Lee does something that no other gymnast has pulled off in NCAA competition during her routine on Friday against Kentucky.
Elon Musk walks into a sombrero festival…and the memes write themselves.
STAT and MIT launched an experiment that — unlike most studies of AI in health care — tried not to prove the strength of health care algorithms, but root out their weaknesses.
Tom Cardy secretly wrote a song about Lewis Hobba called "Weird Guy" and played it for him in a prank of epic proportions.
Season two is over; now what will we all talk about?
Russian oligarchs are moving their yachts as the United States and their allies are moving to target personal property.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
John Oliver points out how Putin dressing down Sergey Naryshkin, Russia's director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, for his last ditch effort to avert war, sums up the Russian leader in a nutshell.
If you're going to make the switch, do it without becoming a malnourished mealtime grump.
There isn't a single item in the kitchen that gets used more than the chef's knife. It's absolutely worth investing in something nice.
Aretha Franklin's 15-year-old granddaughter Grace Franklin auditioned on the season 20 premiere of "American Idol" and it sparked an uncomfortable disagreement on the set.
From the beginning, those at the Children's Television Workshop wanted to ensure that all children were represented — no matter the color of their skin. But when it came to Blackness, they couldn't seem to please anyone.
It has a utility knife, bottle opener, pry bar, screwdriver, file and more in a form factor shorter than 2.5 inches.
Heart's "Crazy on You' features the most complicated acoustic guitar introduction in all of rock and roll. Someone dug up an old clip of the singer-songwriter explaining how to perform it.
Savings plans pitched as helping the middle-class have turned out to be a gold mine for the wealthy.
Made of suede, full-grain leather and gum rubber, these shoes from Luca offer a distinct look with the comfort and support of a sneaker.
Is Jamali Maddix serious about this story about accidentally breaking Bob Marley's toilet as a child? The panelists of "Would I Lie To You?" attempt to sus it out.
Parenting advice on stepchildren, infants, and adult siblings.
Netflix's "Murderville" can be summarized as a murder-mystery comedy series in which Will Arnett attempts for the whole show to not crack himself up.
"Do I need a permit to carry oat milk?"
Musk has a heated discussion with Input about his blockchain-powered charity, global wealth inequality, and his older brother, Elon.
Last year's Formula One season had it all, ups, downs, drama and heartbreak. Watch all of it unfold in Netflix's fourth season of "Drive To Survive." Begins streaming on March 11.
A major milestone is now complete.
Black women are pushing against the (white, rural and male) stereotype.
He makes it look so easy.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have a woman whose boyfriend keeps gushing about his ex on social media, a person whose mother thinks men shouldn't do dishes and more.
Avoiding 1.5 degrees of global warming is no longer possible, and the people on the planet least responsible for the warming will be the most affected. There are fewer ways to adapt, but we have to try.
Michael Keaton gets a surprise of a lifetime while he was taking a bathroom break and Salma Hayek nearly got stage fright.
With a native 4K 2160p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, response rate of 1ms and support for FreeSync and G-Sync, this monitor will make your games shine.
Ukrainian officials confirmed that the AN-225 Mriya, which was parked in an airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv, was destroyed by Russian forces.
Insider got an inside look at what US Army infantry trainees go through during their first day of basic training at the Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Benning, Georgia.
At least that is what Toyota is saying, following Japan backing Ukraine.
"As one account goes down, more pop up."