What Is Better At Fighting Coronavirus? Soap Or Hand Sanitizer?
What is the best product to wash your hands with according to science?
What is the best product to wash your hands with according to science?
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Annette Edwards breeds some of the largest rabbits in the world.
Weapons expert Mike Loades tests out an enormous medieval weapon, courtesy of The Smithsonian Channel
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
After going for an "Alien"-style face-hugging attack, the sugar glider opts for something much, much cuter.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Some businesses, like some people, are "super-spreaders."
More than just another billionaire divorce spat, the Bosarge case offers a rare window into the highly secretive world of asset trusts in South Dakota, a state whose highly secretive and protective trust laws have made it a haven for billionaires and wealthy families around the world.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
We investigated how impossible this was.
Scientific American is the essential guide to the most awe-inspiring advances in science and technology, explaining how they change our understanding of the world and shape our lives.
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
The stock market plunged when the coronavirus crisis set in. But now it's on the rise, even as the pandemic continues, unemployment skyrockets, and GDP falls. What gives?
From Pistol Pete to T-Mac, there's a wide range of off-guards who would have carved up the pace-and-space era if given the chance. Here are the five players we can't help but wonder about.
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
How quickly have Americans adopted technologies over the past millennium?
The therapist, author and podcast host offers wisdom on navigating romantic relationships under quarantine.
We're spending a lot more time on video calls these days. Up your game with the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio. It's got a ring light, tripod and everything you need to turn your home into a studio for just $49.99.
Just because there's a bottleneck in traffic doesn't mean you have license to do this.
April 2020 matched the warmest April on record, continuing the year's robust global warming trend. But much of North America was cooler than usual.
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Cancer has taken his voice, but the unlikeliest movie star in Hollywood history still has a lot he wants to say.
This is actually really impressive.
A portrait of a modern family undone by the political zeitgeist.
The human mind has long grappled with the elusive nature of time: what it is, how to record it, how it regulates life, and whether it exists as a fundamental building block of the universe. This timeline traces our evolving understanding of time through a history of observations in culture, physics, timekeeping and biology.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
What is the best product to wash your hands with according to science?
In the early 21st century, the rising young British actor was on an incredible run. But one mean joke on the entertainment world's biggest stage permanently changed how we felt about the "Talented Mr. Ripley" star.
During a COVID-19 briefing on April 19, Cuomo delivered a head-scratching anecdote about his daughter's girlfriend, and it's only made more surreal by comedian Maria DeCotis's interpretation of it here.
The case for an actual coronavirus suppression strategy.
Elon Musk and Grimes announcement on Tuesday that their newborn son would be named X Æ A-12 sparked an outpouring of bemused reactions and facetious memes online.
Every word out of these two characters' mouths makes our blood boil.
Beachgoers seem pretty lax about social distancing despite the coronavirus outbreak. Stephen Colbert's writing staff reimagines if they were as relaxed about sharks.
An analysis of CDC data begins to show just how many lives are being lost to the pandemic in each state, and how many are beyond the norm.
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
The wagon — and the wagon wheel — could not have been put together in stages. Either it works, or it doesn't. And it enabled humans to spread rapidly into huge parts of the world.
GQ staffer Clay Skipper tried a round of split squats and calf raises with the New York Red Bulls.
"I think the critical success factors in New Zealand were good science and great leadership working together."
The permafrost in the Fox tunnel in Alaska protects age-old biological clues from decay. But the priceless substrate and scientific tool is disappearing fast.
Broken printers. Stepping on Beyblades. A Keurig machine glued shut by a mischievous toddler. These are the moments that finally broke these quarantined parents.
France, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom and others are seeking to limit the scope of the economic downturn from the coronavirus by paying private-sector salaries. Can the United States do this too?
After going for an "Alien"-style face-hugging attack, the sugar glider opts for something much, much cuter.
Seven weeks ago, South Korea and the US had the same number of COVID-19 deaths. Today, South Korea has less than 300, and the U.S. has more than 70,000.
This little boy loves helping his parents train the dogs to sit.
The videos aren't proof of extraterrestrial life, but that doesn't mean they aren't interesting.
Because Disney is in so many businesses — theme parks, hotels and resorts, cruises, movies, television, streaming, retail — it will provide a nice case study of whether the coronavirus "changes everything" in the long run.
Teach a man to scratch, and you'll get your belly scratched for a lifetime.
The problem is when we say budget we typically mean devices that are $500 and less and while the Go 2 starts at just $400, you'll still have to drop another $130 on a keyboard case. So it's really a $530 device if you are looking for a budget laptop.
There's no clear evidence that the pandemic virus has evolved into significantly different forms — and there probably won't be for months.
5-Minute Crafts purports to show an amazing salt reaction when adding vinegar. The King of Random finds out if it's real.
The 2010s were a high point for automotive styling, but the decade also had more than its share of low points.
A popular joke about entitled white women is now a big pandemic meme.
The cast of this show is truly incredible (John Malkovich! Lisa Kudrow! Jane Lynch!) and we cannot wait. "Space Force" comes to Netflix on May 29.