These Hilarious Impressions Show What NBA Player Would Look Like If They Played Soccer
Here's what the styles of players like Steph Curry and LeBron James would look like if they were on the soccer field.
Here's what the styles of players like Steph Curry and LeBron James would look like if they were on the soccer field.
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
After 76 days in lockdown, Wuhan is celebrating, but the government is using surveillance technology to make sure some people don't move around the city.
The sudden shift in the way Americans shop is stunning.
Mapping out how much other nations were spending on their economic relief plans.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.
My dad didn't really say anything when we arrived at Bhagavan's compound, where beautiful women wandered around with tigers on leashes. But I was blown away. It was absolutely stunning.
First of all, you can't just open the hatch when you're trapped at the bottom of the ocean. But there is a way out — it requires physics and some audacity.
Here's what the styles of players like Steph Curry and LeBron James would look like if they were on the soccer field.
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
Right now, you can get six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Amazon for half-off. "Minecraft," "GTA V," "Gears 5," "Ori And The Will Of The Wisps" and more will keep you busy during lockdown.
Toby Marriott posted a video of his young nephew Ralph giving an enthusiastic welcome to the empty streets as most people were staying indoors to stay safe from the coronavirus.
Workers at Kimbal Musk's Next Door had something called the Family Fund, a pool of money they contributed to out of their paychecks, for use in times of crisis. Then a crisis hit. And the Family Fund wasn't there for them at all.
We watched all 12 of Quibi's "Unscripted" shows and learned absolutely nothing. Is that the premise?
Want to stay in shape throughout quarantine? iBodyFit gives you access to 400 online workouts, 40 diets, and daily VIP support and feedback from expert trainers. Get lifetime access for just $49.99.
It's not meant to be definitive, but there are symptoms of COVID-19 that are unusual for people suffering from allergies or a regular cold.
In addition to Carrell, "Space Force" stars Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow and Academy Award-nominated actor John Malkovich.
Desperate times call for desperate trends.
Give a dog a fish and you feed it for a day; get a dog to fish itself and you feed it for a lifetime.
Cruises were a dubious proposition before coronavirus, but now they're in far worse shape. Almost everywhere cruise lines look these days, the news isn't good.
The design and limitations of the USNS Comfort and Mercy in the fight against coronavirus.
There's finally an explanation to the seemingly incomprehensible viral video.
A tenured professor at the venerable Seven Sisters college was assaulted last Christmas. The most shocking part? The accused is her colleague.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here's also what happens when your pour super glue on graphite and baking soda.
As coronavirus threatens to alter, or even cancel, the 2020 college football season, the entire NCAA system could hang in the balance.
Because who doesn't want their living room furniture to look like a portal to outer space?
Over the weekend, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy made an unusual public plea during his daily coronavirus briefing: The state was seeking volunteer programmers who know COBOL.
The premise is exactly what it sounds like: Home renovators fix up houses where people were killed.
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
Don't let bland food halt your progress. This cookbook is filled with healthy dishes that you'll actually want to eat.
When the economy is moving too fast for the usual indicators, the electricity grid offers a valuable clue.
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
Measuring 50,000 square feet, the rapper's Toronto home features amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight.
Thirty years ago on Wednesday, the boldest, wildest show to ever hit prime-time TV premiered. Since then, neither television nor movies have been the same.
Ryan Trahan found himself quarantined inside and wanted to test whether he could get ripped using only VR.
When Hoda Kotb set out to interview Morgan about how he and his family was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she probably wasn't expecting this answer to be this steamy and… weird?
California, Ohio and Washington moved early to slow the virus. Here's what other states can learn from them.
"It's almost like you have a third arm coming out the side of your hip."
After early triumphs in the Democratic primary, the independent from Vermont failed to pull away from former Vice President Joe Biden as a wide field dwindled.
New observations reveal that an "extraordinary" optical illusion on a massive scale is making a jet from the galaxy 3C 279 appear to move 20 times faster than the speed of light.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
While many countries have imposed major restrictions, life continues as normal in Turkmenistan.
Look, we get it. The central premise of this article sounds absurd. But we all need this.
Curt Smith and his daughter perform a contemplative, acoustic version of "Mad World" — a very apt song for our current moment.
After losing his job, one man has managed to get by selling the last consoles he scooped up from shelves across the country.
Although President Trump has directed states and hospitals to secure what supplies they can, the federal government is quietly seizing orders, leaving medical providers across the country in the dark about where the material is going and how they can get what they need
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
Coronavirus-prompted schedule reductions haven't lined up with the drop in demand, as obstacles like logistics, DOT obligations, and algae get in the way.
It's an isolated struggle against an invisible adversary for an indefinite amount of time. Sound familiar?
A man finds an old decrepit lamp and meticulously restores it.